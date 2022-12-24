ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk

By Joe Lombardi
 4 days ago
Route 7 in Norwalk. Photo Credit: Google Maps/fsHH on Pixabay

A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk.

That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.

The driver, identified as 44-year-old Monehm Pierre, was transported to Norwalk Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 66-year-old Norwalk woman, was transported to Norwalk Hospital for minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

Any witnesses should contact Trooper Jeffrey Pretel at Troop G in Bridgeport at 203-696-2500 or by e-mail at Jeffrey.Pretel@CT.gov.

