Columbia, SC

Betting Line Trending Toward South Carolina

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
 4 days ago

With several recent departures, the Gator Bowl line has shifted toward the South Carolina Gamecocks.

While Notre Dame opened as fairly large favorites against South Carolina , recent weeks have altered those lines. Several developments have arisen in both programs, and the country is beginning to catch up.

For one, South Carolina is one of the hottest teams in college football. Despite some transfer portal departures, they put a cap on a fantastic season and began to play complementary football.

The Fighting Irish lost tight end Michael Mayer and edge rusher Isaiah Foskey to the NFL Draft. Both opted out of the bowl game, and starting quarterback Drew Pyne entered the transfer portal.

South Carolina lost several players to the NFL, including standout corner Cam Smith , but their offense remains relatively intact. They still have the core foundation of the team on the roster, which is what brought them this far.

  • Fan Duel: Notre Dame -2.5, South Carolina ML +114
  • Draft Kings: Notre Dame -2.5, South Carolina ML +115
  • Caesars Sportsbook: Notre Dame -2, South Carolina ML +115

The line initially opened at -4.5 on most sites. Despite losing three major offensive contributors, South Carolina has impressed national oddsmakers enough to push the line closer toward the Gamecocks.

One aiding factor is that quarterback Spencer Rattler , wide receiver Antwane Wells, and defensive lineman Jordan Burch will play in the bowl game. While each has NFL opportunities, they have postponed decisions to play.

Head coach Shane Beamer has continually preached that he remains focused on the players in the program and not on outside noise. They continually prove him right and should be in for a close one against Notre Dame.

