Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman with warrant outside of the Valley arrested in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman with a warrant for human smuggling issued in north Texas was arrested Dec. 23 by deputies in Brownsville, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On Dec. 23, authorities responded to Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference to a woman with an “outstanding warrant”, Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse to enter Valley’s restaurant market in 2023
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least two new New York-style pizza places are in the works for the Rio Grande Valley in 2023. Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse is preparing to open in the spring at 2320 N. Expressway 77/83, near Main Event in Brownsville. In the summer, the restaurant will open a second Valley location, […]
KRGV
Weslaco's historic water tower leaking
The historic Weslaco water tower is succumbing to the elements after it was found leaking Tuesday. A long pipe running from top to bottom sprung several leaks, causing the water tower to show its true age. Charlie Vela, a nearby property owner, is watching the leak with concern. His family...
Heavy fines possible or jail for unsafe use of fireworks, says fire official
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a symbol of celebration in the world, but when ignited they can be unpredictable. Lighting them unprofessionally within city limits could land you a hefty fine of up to $500 or jail time. “You’re responsible for that firework once you light it. If anybody gets injured or property is […]
Sheriff: Driver crashes into mobile home, tries to run over homeowner
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County deputies arrested a man they alleged intentionally crashed into a mobile home during an altercation with the homeowner on Christmas Eve. Jorge Edu Carrizales was charged with two counts of criminal mischief and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies responded to the 8800 block of […]
Death report: Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies said he ‘was going to kill them’
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco homeowner fatally shot by officers Dec. 23 walked out of the home’s garage with a rifle, according to documents filed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office filed a custodial death report with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office Tuesday, providing additional details about how […]
CCSO: Inmate briefly escapes from Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An inmate temporarily escaped custody Tuesday at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito. “A male inmate incarcerated at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center managed to elude security measures in the recreational area of CRDC but was apprehended quickly after breaching the last security fence,” the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office tweeted shortly after 12:30 p.m. […]
Brownsville coach Bruce Castro passes away on Christmas Eve
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local coaches and students remember the life of long-time coach Bruce Castro – a man who made a huge impact at several schools in Brownsville. The St. Joseph Academy and Lopez Early College High School families are recalling the life of their coach who suddenly passed away on Christmas Eve and […]
Cameron Co. Sheriff’s Office pushing for jail upgrades
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is working on a comprehensive plan regarding much needed upgrades for detention centers. Authorities intend to present this plan to county commissioners. On Tuesday, 32-year-old Oscar Lopez Castro made an attempt to escape the Carrizalez Rucker Cameron County Detention Center. Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza says this could […]
Brownsville PD: Man arrested on DWI, other charges on Christmas Eve
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police officers arrested a 24-year-old man on Christmas Eve on charges of DWI and other charges. Roberto Noe Garcia Del Fierro Jr. was charged with DWI, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful carrying of a weapon, hit and run, and accident involving injury, according to police. Del Fierro was driving a […]
Weslaco man dead after auto-pedestrian accident
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that happened north of Weslaco on Tuesday evening. An investigation revealed Jesus Maldonado, 75, died at the scene. The accident happened at 6:30 p.m. on FM 88 North of Mile 11, according to DPS. Maldonado was crossing FM 88 […]
Police: Driver has ‘no visible injuries’ after hitting utility pole in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crews are working to restore a damaged utility pole after a vehicle accident near Price and Rockwell roads Tuesday in Brownsville. “A vehicle struck a pole and wires were down,” Sgt. Billy Killebrew told ValleyCentral, adding that the person involved showed “no visible injuries [and] was walking around.” The vehicle was […]
Police-involved shooting at Cameron County beach access under investigation
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Rangers are investigating a police-involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning near Cameron County Beach Access 5, authorities said. A Cameron County Park Police officer shot a person who stole the officer’s vehicle, police said. The shooting happened at 1 a.m. “In the course of the incident, the suspect […]
Coast Guard rescues six stranded near Port Mansfield in 21-degree weather
PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six migrants near Port Mansfield Friday. The Coast Guard Corpus Christi Sector received a call relayed from Willacy County from six migrants who stated they were stranded north of the jetties on Padre Island, a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard stated. “The individuals […]
Man arrives dead at hospital, one charged with murder
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who was arrested for assault has his charge upgraded to murder after investigators received autopsy results of the victim, authorities said. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged assault after a man arrived at the hospital dead with consistent injuries on Christmas day. Authorities responded to Mission Hospital […]
Woman accused of murder misses court date; Obituary confirms her death
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An arrest warrant has been issued after a Rio Grande Valley woman accused of murder failed to appear in court. However, it appears she died. ValleyCentral learned Wednesday that she has died, getting confirmation from Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa’s website. The obituary posted by the funeral home states she died […]
Mission police locate vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department have located the vehicle involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened Thursday afternoon. The accident occurred on the intersection of 1st Street and Conway Avenue in Mission, and left one woman dead, police said. Police have not identified the woman. ValleyCentral spoke to Mission Police Public Information […]
KRGV
Weslaco police donate toys to family that lost everything in Christmas Eve house fire
Christmas plans were cut short for a Weslaco family of nine after their home was destroyed by o a fire on Christmas Eve. A two story-home on Missouri Avenue caught fire, causing the nearby apartments to also catch fire. The family in the two-story home are now staying with relatives...
Sheriff identifies Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco homeowner shot by deputies has died, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check that turned into a fatal shooting, deputies said. According to HCSO, on Friday around 3:30 p.m. deputies arrived at the 7000 block of Mile 3 1/2 […]
KRGV
City fire marshal investigating house fire in Mission
A home in Mission was heavily damaged in a fire Monday night, according to the city’s fire chief. Crews responded to a home near Los Ebanos Road and Business 83 in reference to the fire, according to Mission fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez. Two relatives at the home managed to...
Comments / 0