New Jersey mom Mary Grego says the best part of her creative Elf on the Shelf displays is watching her two kids smile and seeing their "eyes glisten" When Dec. 1 rolls around, New Jersey mom Mary Grego is ready to up her game each year with her creative Elf on the Shelf displays. Grego, a mom of two from Chester, has been having her own fun with the interactive hide-and-seek game for years, telling PEOPLE her unique ideas have "progressed over time" to wow her little ones,...

CHESTER, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO