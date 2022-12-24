Read full article on original website
‘We’re only seeing the negative’: UK farmers on losing the common agricultural policy
Sitting in his 18th-century farmhouse in the uplands of Bethlehem, in the breathtaking western reaches of the Brecon Beacons, Ian Rickman ponders the damage Brexit has done to his future. Two years since the UK quit the EU, the future for mountain sheep-farmers such as him is full of economic precarity.
Elon Musk's conservative politics are hurting his personal brand and alienating Tesla's main customers, Nobel laureate Paul Krugman says
The Tesla chief's embrace of conservative politics is at odds with the wealthy, environmentally conscious liberals who buy his cars, Krugman said.
Channel 3000
Despite Putin’s claims, Ukraine peace talks look unlikely in near future
As a year dominated by Russia’s war on Ukraine draws to a close, Vladimir Putin has made a point of suggesting he is open to peace talks despite evidence to the contrary, with comments that have been roundly dismissed by Kyiv and the West as a ruse at a time when the prospect of negotiations in the near future appears extremely remote.
Channel 3000
New law protects export of sacred Native American items from US
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Federal penalties have increased under a newly signed law intended to protect the cultural patrimony of Native American tribes, immediately making some crimes a felony and doubling the prison time for anyone convicted of multiple offenses. President Joe Biden signed the Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony...
Five charts that show the UK’s economic prospects in 2023
The UK is beginning 2023 on the brink of recession as households and businesses come under intense pressure from the cost of living crisis, with inflation at the highest rates since the early 1980s. The Bank of England has said the country is on track for a prolonged recession, as...
Channel 3000
As the market for new weight loss drugs soars, people with diabetes pay the price
The drug that Jeremy Mitchell takes to manage his diabetes, Ozempic, has become a hot new weight loss fad, and now he’s having trouble finding it. Mitchell, 39, of El Dorado, Kansas, was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2020. It runs in his family. His father, a double...
Channel 3000
The 11 most expensive cities in the US
The most expensive U.S. cities are costly for a good reason – several, really. Residents are willing to pay extra for everything from housing to food to gas if it allows them to live someplace with great weather. Others are looking for cosmopolitan living, with a host of restaurants, museums and other cultural options on tap.
Channel 3000
“We will find you:” Russians hunt down Ukrainians on lists
KYIV, Ukraine — Three days after the first Russian bombs struck Ukraine, Andrii Kuprash, the head of a village north of Kyiv, walked into a forest near his home and began to dig. He carved out a shallow pit as a just-in-case, a place to lie low if he needed.
