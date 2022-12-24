ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Channel 3000

Despite Putin’s claims, Ukraine peace talks look unlikely in near future

As a year dominated by Russia’s war on Ukraine draws to a close, Vladimir Putin has made a point of suggesting he is open to peace talks despite evidence to the contrary, with comments that have been roundly dismissed by Kyiv and the West as a ruse at a time when the prospect of negotiations in the near future appears extremely remote.
Channel 3000

New law protects export of sacred Native American items from US

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Federal penalties have increased under a newly signed law intended to protect the cultural patrimony of Native American tribes, immediately making some crimes a felony and doubling the prison time for anyone convicted of multiple offenses. President Joe Biden signed the Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony...
COLORADO STATE
The Guardian

Five charts that show the UK’s economic prospects in 2023

The UK is beginning 2023 on the brink of recession as households and businesses come under intense pressure from the cost of living crisis, with inflation at the highest rates since the early 1980s. The Bank of England has said the country is on track for a prolonged recession, as...
Channel 3000

The 11 most expensive cities in the US

The most expensive U.S. cities are costly for a good reason – several, really. Residents are willing to pay extra for everything from housing to food to gas if it allows them to live someplace with great weather. Others are looking for cosmopolitan living, with a host of restaurants, museums and other cultural options on tap.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Channel 3000

“We will find you:” Russians hunt down Ukrainians on lists

KYIV, Ukraine — Three days after the first Russian bombs struck Ukraine, Andrii Kuprash, the head of a village north of Kyiv, walked into a forest near his home and began to dig. He carved out a shallow pit as a just-in-case, a place to lie low if he needed.

