Colorado State

KXLY

Farmland escapes real estate slump as prices soar to record

Buying a plot of land in rural America has never been so expensive. And that’s even with soaring interest rates. Rising commodity prices mean farmers made record amounts of money this year, spurring a rush for space to plant in 2023. More demand comes just as people fled to the countryside during the pandemic — with non-metropolitan areas growing faster than urban ones — and investors turned to fields as a hedge against inflation.
ILLINOIS STATE
KXLY

The 11 most expensive cities in the US

The most expensive U.S. cities are costly for a good reason – several, really. Residents are willing to pay extra for everything from housing to food to gas if it allows them to live someplace with great weather. Others are looking for cosmopolitan living, with a host of restaurants, museums and other cultural options on tap.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Russia launches barrage of more than 120 missiles at major Ukrainian cities

Russia launched dozens of missiles against Ukraine overnight that largely landed in the cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said. Ukraine’s military said Russia used 69 rockets in the latest round of attacks, including Iranian-made kamikaze drones, and that Ukraine destroyed 54 of the rockets. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said…
KXLY

New law protects export of sacred Native American items from US

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Federal penalties have increased under a newly signed law intended to protect the cultural patrimony of Native American tribes, immediately making some crimes a felony and doubling the prison time for anyone convicted of multiple offenses. President Joe Biden signed the Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony...
COLORADO STATE
The Guardian

Five charts that show the UK’s economic prospects in 2023

The UK is beginning 2023 on the brink of recession as households and businesses come under intense pressure from the cost of living crisis, with inflation at the highest rates since the early 1980s. The Bank of England has said the country is on track for a prolonged recession, as...
KXLY

Why eggs have been so expensive this year

Several grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a deadly avian flu...

