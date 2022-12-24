Read full article on original website
‘We’re only seeing the negative’: UK farmers on losing the common agricultural policy
Sitting in his 18th-century farmhouse in the uplands of Bethlehem, in the breathtaking western reaches of the Brecon Beacons, Ian Rickman ponders the damage Brexit has done to his future. Two years since the UK quit the EU, the future for mountain sheep-farmers such as him is full of economic precarity.
Farmland escapes real estate slump as prices soar to record
Buying a plot of land in rural America has never been so expensive. And that’s even with soaring interest rates. Rising commodity prices mean farmers made record amounts of money this year, spurring a rush for space to plant in 2023. More demand comes just as people fled to the countryside during the pandemic — with non-metropolitan areas growing faster than urban ones — and investors turned to fields as a hedge against inflation.
The 11 most expensive cities in the US
The most expensive U.S. cities are costly for a good reason – several, really. Residents are willing to pay extra for everything from housing to food to gas if it allows them to live someplace with great weather. Others are looking for cosmopolitan living, with a host of restaurants, museums and other cultural options on tap.
Russia launches barrage of more than 120 missiles at major Ukrainian cities
Russia launched dozens of missiles against Ukraine overnight that largely landed in the cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said. Ukraine’s military said Russia used 69 rockets in the latest round of attacks, including Iranian-made kamikaze drones, and that Ukraine destroyed 54 of the rockets. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said…
Tax credit confusion could create a rush for electric vehicles in early 2023
As the new year begins, a number of popular electric vehicles, specifically some Tesla and General Motors models, could be eligible for $7,500 worth of tax credits they weren’t eligible for in 2022. But that eligibility may last only last a few months. That’s because limitations on new tax...
How Rishi Sunak can reset the US-UK special relationship
Prime Minister Sunak might therefore consider the following New Year’s resolution — to make an overture to Obama and Biden that expresses regret that Johnson criticized an American president based on his ancestry.
2022 was the year the Overconfidence Man fell back to earth
Elon Musk, the platonic ideal of the peculiar self-aggrandizing, self-parodying personality type that thrived during the Trump years. tops this list.
New law protects export of sacred Native American items from US
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Federal penalties have increased under a newly signed law intended to protect the cultural patrimony of Native American tribes, immediately making some crimes a felony and doubling the prison time for anyone convicted of multiple offenses. President Joe Biden signed the Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony...
The 5 biggest market losers in 2022: Elon Musk and Sam Bankman-Fried lead turbulent year
Other sectors of the market saw major setbacks amid a turbulent year, such as housing.
Five charts that show the UK’s economic prospects in 2023
The UK is beginning 2023 on the brink of recession as households and businesses come under intense pressure from the cost of living crisis, with inflation at the highest rates since the early 1980s. The Bank of England has said the country is on track for a prolonged recession, as...
Why eggs have been so expensive this year
Several grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a deadly avian flu...
As the market for new weight loss drugs soars, people with diabetes pay the price
The drug that Jeremy Mitchell takes to manage his diabetes, Ozempic, has become a hot new weight loss fad, and now he’s having trouble finding it. Mitchell, 39, of El Dorado, Kansas, was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2020. It runs in his family. His father, a double...
