If only wealth in this life were measured by the mark one leaves on the world around them, Stephan Bonnar would have been one of the wealthiest MMA fighters to ever do it. By now, the shock has worn off. Bonnar, a beloved pioneer of MMA’s old-school — a 15-fight UFC veteran, The Ultimate Fighter finalist, and UFC Hall of Famer — died this past Thursday, leaving behind him a community in mourning and a sport swiftly becoming far too fluent with the language of unexpected loss. According to a UFC statement, Bonnar passed away due to presumed heart complications while at work. He was just 45 years old.

2 DAYS AGO