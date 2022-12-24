Read full article on original website
Charles Oliveira opens up on UFC title loss to Islam Makhachev: “There’s no real explanation”
Charles Oliveira is opening up on his UFC title loss to Islam Makhachev. It was Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) this past October at UFC 280 where ‘do Bronx’ lost via submission at 3:16 of Round 2. It was a battle for the 155-pound belt which was vacant at the time, giving the Russian the new found title.
Super swole Donald Cerrone responds to steroid accusations, won’t needle up ‘behind the corner gas station’
Former UFC lightweight contender Donald Cerrone resurfaced post-retirement looking bigger and stronger than his competition days (see the photo here), leading some MMA fans to speculate that “Cowboy” was on the “Liver King” diet (without any of the liver). Cerrone is here to set the record...
Breaking: UFC Fighter Suspended On Monday Morning
Another fighter linked to James Krause and one of the biggest controversies in the UFC has reportedly been suspended according to ESPN's David Purdum and Marc Raimondi. Per the network, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has suspended 25-year-old flyweight Jeff Molina who earlier this month withdrew from his Jan. 14 fight against Jimmy Flick in Las Vegas.
Watch Michael Bisping judo throw KSI around the gym
Way, way back in May 2018, Electronic Arts released EA UFC 3 to the masses. As part of a big promotional push for the video game, Michael Bisping teamed up with YouTuber KSI (a.k.a. Olajide Olayinka Williams) for a little fun in the gym. Despite being retired for several months,...
Joe Rogan Reacts to Brutal Boxing KOs: ‘He Beat Him to Death’
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan shared some of the most brutal knockouts in boxing. One of the most exciting things about combat sports is witnessing a knockout. Boxing legends Mike Tyson, George Foreman, and Sonny Liston are some of the most popular boxers renowned for their finishing power and insane highlight reels.
Cain Velasquez Says He And Daniel Cormier Have Discussed Competing In A Match For AAA Lucha Libre
Cain Velasquez says he has talked with Daniel Cormier about the both of them working a match in AAA Lucha Libre. Cain Velasquez and Daniel Cormier, while known for their time in the UFC, have a great love and respect for professional wrestling. Both Velasquez and Cormier have participated in WWE events in the past with Velasquez actually getting an opportunity to become WWE Champion against Brock Lesnar in 2019.
One-time UFC title challenger Sara McMann signs multi-fight agreement with Bellator
One-time UFC title challenger Sara McMann is the latest addition to the Bellator roster. McMann has signed a multi-fight deal with the Paramount-owned promotion, MMA Fighting confirmed with Bellator officials, to compete in the featherweight division. The move was initially reported by Ariel Helwani. McMann, 42, completed her UFC contract...
Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis on tap for UFC 285 in March
Middleweights Derek Brunson and Dricus du Plessis have agreed to meet at the upcoming UFC 285 card scheduled on March 4. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Wednesday. ESPN initially reported the fight. After briefly contemplating retirement following a loss...
Sean Brady vs. Michel Pereira in the works for UFC Fight Night event on March 25
UFC welterweights Sean Brady and Michel Pereira are expected to meet in a high-stakes bout at the UFC Fight Night event on March 25. MMA Fighting confirmed the news Monday following an announcement by Pereira with Brazilian outlet PVT. Official contracts for the matchup have yet to be signed. Brady...
Kyoji Horiguchi pushes Bellator to add 125-pound division: ‘Flyweight is my weight class’
Kyoji Horiguchi accomplished many of his greatest feats as an undersized bantamweight going up against bigger and stronger opponents. Despite previously claiming both the Bellator and RIZIN bantamweight titles, the 32-year-old veteran admits he’s always considered himself a flyweight, which is why he’s very happy to return to the division for his upcoming matchup against Hiromasa Ogikubo on New Year’s Eve.
Forrest Griffin announces he’s the “head catcher” of Power Slap
Forrest Griffin has a new job. Since retiring from MMA, the former UFC light heavyweight champion has been working with the promotion and helping out at the PI. Now, he has added another title as he will be the head catcher of Power Slap, he revealed to TMZ Sports. Power...
Stephan Bonnar’s importance to MMA must never be forgotten
If only wealth in this life were measured by the mark one leaves on the world around them, Stephan Bonnar would have been one of the wealthiest MMA fighters to ever do it. By now, the shock has worn off. Bonnar, a beloved pioneer of MMA’s old-school — a 15-fight UFC veteran, The Ultimate Fighter finalist, and UFC Hall of Famer — died this past Thursday, leaving behind him a community in mourning and a sport swiftly becoming far too fluent with the language of unexpected loss. According to a UFC statement, Bonnar passed away due to presumed heart complications while at work. He was just 45 years old.
Forrest Griffin reacts to Stephan Bonnar’s passing: ‘I’ll always miss you, brother’
The mixed martial arts (MMA) community suffered a tremendous loss this past week (Dec. 22, 2022). News broke on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24, 2022) that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer, Stephan Bonnar, had passed away at age 45. Details on the death remain unclear, but heart complications have since been cited by UFC.
Jared Vanderaa announces departure from UFC following 5-fight skid
Jared Vanderaa is headed back to the regional scene following a rough run of UFC fights. The heavyweight announced Monday that he has parted ways with the UFC on the heels of a five-fight losing streak, writing in an Instagram post that “I’m back to the regional and waiting to put a string of wins together and I’ll be back to where I know I belong.”
Cain Velasquez Reflects On Jail Experience: ‘They Had Me In Protective Custody’
Cain Velasquez has opened up about his time in jail. On November 8, the former UFC champion was released from jail on a $1 million bail agreement. Velasquez was locked up for 253 days on various charges, including attempted murder. The 40-year-old made an appearance on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, where he reflected on his time behind bars. MMA Junkie transcribed the quote that said:
Morning Report: Joe Rogan: Eddie Bravo’s win over Royler Gracie was ‘one of the best days of my life’
Joe Rogan is a sucker for historic combat sports moments. One of the longtime UFC commentator’s closest friends is world-renowned Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner Eddie Bravo. During each man’s rise to fame, Rogan and Bravo worked together on their grappling abilities, with Bravo being the more serious of the two. While Rogan primarily focused on his gig with the UFC, Bravo also found himself in a role analyzing the fights as they happened and providing his unofficial scores between and after rounds.
Video: Moat fighter slammed into foggy oblivion during wild Japanese MMA event
Marcus Aurelio sent Hidenori Ebata into foggy oblivion at the Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye x Ganryujima event on Wednesday night in Tokyo, Japan, a scene not unlike the end of Superman II, when Zod, Ursa and Non all met their doom by way of gravitational mist. I know it was instinctual but...
