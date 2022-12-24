Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
See the footage Anndel Taylor sent to her family
Anndel Taylor, 22, was found dead over the holiday weekend in Buffalo after being trapped in her car by the blizzard paralyzing western New York, her family told CNN on Tuesday. CNN's Athena Jones reports.
Humanitarian Simon Keith Appointed to the Prestigious Order of Canada for his inspirational advocacy of organ donation and for his dedicated support for transplant recipients
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022-- Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, announced today in Ottawa that Simon Keith C.M. is one of the new appointments to the Order of Canada. One of the country’s highest honors, the Order of Canada was created in 1967 by Queen Elizabeth II to honor individuals who shape Canadian society, ignite imaginations and unite communities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005185/en/ Simon Keith appointed to Order of Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)
Health Beat: Pregnancy and type 1 diabetes
BALTIMORE, Md. (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- You might not know this, but up until a generation or two ago, women with type 1 diabetes were often advised to avoid getting pregnant and having children because of the health risks – both to mom and baby. Medical advances have now made it safe for these young women to have families, with careful planning.
