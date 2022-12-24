Read full article on original website
10-year fixed private student loan rates slide back down
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. During the week of Dec. 19, 2022,...
Inflation, market volatility pushes most Americans to set money goals in 2023: report
A majority of Americans (88%) said they see room to improve their overall financial wellness and 71% are likely to set financial goals in 2023, a recent Lincoln Financial Group study said. Consumers also said that inflation and market volatility has made stability and preparedness a top financial priority. The...
New year's financial resolutions: Americans plan to take caution in 2023
Two-thirds or 66% of Americans plan to make New Year’s financial resolutions for 2023, according to a survey by Fidelity Investments. However, the economic turmoil of 2022 is persuading many to approach the new year with caution. More than a third of respondents said they are in a worse...
Nearly half of workers don't have a 401(k): Here's how you can start saving
As Americans deal with high inflation and a potential recession, many are struggling to save for retirement. In fact, more than 40% of the U.S. private sector workforce lacks access to a workplace retirement savings plan, according to a study by T. Rowe Price. The firm found that many people...
