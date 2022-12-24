Read full article on original website
Pa. legislature getting a major infusion of new blood this January
HARRISBURG — One of the biggest classes of first-time lawmakers in recent memory will be sworn in to the Pennsylvania legislature as leaders in the lower chamber grapple for power, complicating incoming legislators’ expressed desires to find common ground. Nearly 50 new members will join the state House...
therecord-online.com
Gov. Tom Wolf reflects on eight years of successes, stumbles and standoffs
HARRISBURG, PA – Looking back over his eight years in office, Gov. Tom Wolf said he hopes he will be remembered for making Pennsylvania a better place and for doing it honestly and efficiently. Wolf took office in 2015, defeating the unpopular Republican Gov. Tom Corbett after a campaign...
Pennsylvania certifies election results after recount delay
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania’s top elections official fully certified results from the November vote late last week after recount petitions in some counties had delayed the process, the Department of State said Tuesday. An agency spokesperson said acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman completed certification of all races in...
Who is on Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team? (Full list)
A full list of the people leading and staffing the team helping Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro prepare to take office. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team is made up...
Do you qualify for internet assistance in PA?
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf is encouraging low-income Pennsylvanians to sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help save money on internet service. The ACP is designed to help save money on expanded broadband internet access. Administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, the program provides recipients […]
One thing Pennsylvania legislators can agree on: this 47-year employee
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Members of Pennsylvania's General Assembly come and go every two years – sometimes more often than that, for reasons good and bad. But the person in charge of helping them understand legislative history — and sometimes being the bearer of what they consider bad news — has been doing that since 1975, including for most of the past decade as director of the Pennsylvania Legislative Research Bureau. What's so special about Vince DeLiberato? "There's nothing about the Legislative Reference Bureau that he doesn't know, that he can't share with you," said Stephanie Latimore, the bureau's assistant director. Latimore has been at...
abc27.com
This Week in Pennsylvania: What will 2023 bring?
(WHTM) — This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports on the big political stories of 2022. This week’s episode features a discussion with John Micek of the Pa. Capital-Star, Angela Columbus of Spotlight, and Marc Levy of the Associated Press. They join Dennis Owens to talk about the big stories of 2022.
Gov. Wolf encourages low-income households to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program
Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf is reminding low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help reduce the cost of internet service. “The Affordable Connectivity Program is another opportunity to help us close the digital divide so that all Pennsylvanians can have internet service,” said Gov. Wolf. “The need for reliable, at-home internet service is essential, and this program aids more households in accessing the online resources they need for work, school, and health care. I urge all eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for this program today.”
‘Spiritual leader’ of Michigan governor kidnap plot gets nearly 20 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A second man accused of leading a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced to 19 years, seven months in prison. Barry Croft Jr., 47, of Bear, Delaware, was sentenced Wednesday, Dec. 28, to nearly 20 years. A day earlier, Adam Fox, 39, of Wyoming, Michigan, was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison.
New Pennsylvania laws taking effect in 2023
(WHTM) — With a new year comes new laws to know if you live in Pennsylvania. Many of these new laws are a part of the 66 bills signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in November as he prepares to leave office in January. Here’s a look at some of the laws that will go into […]
Pennsylvania will see a gas tax increase in 2023
Pennsylvania will be increasing the state gas tax by a few cents starting January 1st. The tax for regular will go up to 61 cents a gallon and will increase nearly 79 cents for diesel. A provision under a 2013 transportation law signed by then
Pa. Googled ‘cowboy caviar,’ ‘pickleball,’ among other things the most in 2022 | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Rebellious suburban Philly residents take novel legal approach to thwart sewer system sale
An uprising by a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, town’s residents who are unhappy about the privatization of their town’s sewer system moved into uncharted territory this month with the creation of a panel to rewrite the town’s governing charter to block the sale of the town’s wastewater utility.
abc27.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Central Pa. electrical supplies company plans to acquire Ohio business
A Swatara Township-based wholesale distributor of electrical supplies has announced that it plans to acquire a company in Ohio. Schaedler Yesco Distribution has entered into an agreement to acquire Yesco Electrical Supply. The companies expect the deal to be completed in February. Yesco Electrical Supply is based in Columbiana, Ohio....
Pennsylvanians support measures to stop greenhouse gas emissions that pollute the air | Opinion
In April of this year, Pennsylvania became the latest member of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). The proven, multi-state program limits climate-warming carbon dioxide from power plants by compelling polluters to pay for their pollution, thereby generating revenues for participating states. Unfortunately, our families have not yet been able to enjoy the benefits of this program as polluters and their supporters in our state legislature have used the court system to delay full implementation.
Monkey crash, new warehouses, QB’s death, more: PennLive’s most-read stories in 2022
With the year winding down, we are taking a look back at the top news of 2020. As is often the case, the most shocking, tragic and/or weird headlines attracted the most attention. As more and more warehouses are built in central Pennsylvania, updates on those have been popular, too.
Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve
Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection ended the call for conservation from the holiday storm as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. The original story can be found below. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts […]
bet365 Ohio bonus code delivers $100 pre-launch reward for OH today
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our bet365 promo code, sports lovers in Ohio looking for action with no real downside can earn a $100 sign-up bonus by...
Pennsylvania residents to receive up to $650 from property tax/rent rebate program
Pennsylvania residents only have a few days to apply for a rebate program that will give them up to $650.
