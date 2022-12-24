ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 15

Timothy Robison
3d ago

he should in jail for allowing wolf and Levine putting covid positive people in nursing homes. murdering those elderly people

Reply
2
Related
WITF

Who is on Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team? (Full list)

A full list of the people leading and staffing the team helping Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro prepare to take office. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team is made up...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Do you qualify for internet assistance in PA?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf is encouraging low-income Pennsylvanians to sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help save money on internet service. The ACP is designed to help save money on expanded broadband internet access. Administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, the program provides recipients […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

One thing Pennsylvania legislators can agree on: this 47-year employee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Members of Pennsylvania's General Assembly come and go every two years – sometimes more often than that, for reasons good and bad. But the person in charge of helping them understand legislative history — and sometimes being the bearer of what they consider bad news — has been doing that since 1975, including for most of the past decade as director of the Pennsylvania Legislative Research Bureau. What's so special about Vince DeLiberato? "There's nothing about the Legislative Reference Bureau that he doesn't know, that he can't share with you," said Stephanie Latimore, the bureau's assistant director. Latimore has been at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: What will 2023 bring?

(WHTM) — This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports on the big political stories of 2022. This week’s episode features a discussion with John Micek of the Pa. Capital-Star, Angela Columbus of Spotlight, and Marc Levy of the Associated Press. They join Dennis Owens to talk about the big stories of 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gettysburg Connection

Gov. Wolf encourages low-income households to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf is reminding low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help reduce the cost of internet service. “The Affordable Connectivity Program is another opportunity to help us close the digital divide so that all Pennsylvanians can have internet service,” said Gov. Wolf. “The need for reliable, at-home internet service is essential, and this program aids more households in accessing the online resources they need for work, school, and health care. I urge all eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for this program today.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

New Pennsylvania laws taking effect in 2023

(WHTM) — With a new year comes new laws to know if you live in Pennsylvania. Many of these new laws are a part of the 66 bills signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in November as he prepares to leave office in January. Here’s a look at some of the laws that will go into […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvanians support measures to stop greenhouse gas emissions that pollute the air | Opinion

In April of this year, Pennsylvania became the latest member of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). The proven, multi-state program limits climate-warming carbon dioxide from power plants by compelling polluters to pay for their pollution, thereby generating revenues for participating states. Unfortunately, our families have not yet been able to enjoy the benefits of this program as polluters and their supporters in our state legislature have used the court system to delay full implementation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve

Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection ended the call for conservation from the holiday storm as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. The original story can be found below. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy