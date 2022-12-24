Read full article on original website
Lily Collins Shares the Moment She Got Her Emily in Paris Bangs
Lily Collins is hair for her banging new look. The Emily in Paris star shared a behind-the-scenes video of how her character, Emily Cooper, really got her fringe bangs for season three. While the...
Everything to Know About ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 So Far
A return to the City of Love? Season 2 of Emily in Paris saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continuing to adjust to her new life abroad — and fans gladly joined her on the bumpy journey. From her personal life to her professional one, Emily quickly found herself overwhelmed by the options Paris provided. The […]
What to Watch After Finishing Emily in Paris Season 3
Did you already say "Oui" to all of Emily in Paris season three? Well, then we know what you can watch next. While we wish that we could crank out the already approved fourth season for you, we...
How Exactly The White Lotus Changed Sabrina Impacciatore's Life
Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know. Sabrina Impacciatore has checked in to her best life. The White Lotus star is sharing how being cast as hotel manager Valentina in the HBO series drastically transformed her life and career. "I've often been in California, [but] after the first...
Chelsea Handler Reveals Why She Broke Up With Jo Koy
Chelsea Handler is shedding light on her July breakup from Jo Koy. During an appearance on Brooke Shields' Now What? podcast, the comedian revealed that she felt the two didn't align on some...
GMA3's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Resurface Together in Atlanta
Watch: GMA3 Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Hiatus - NEW DETAILS. Ahead of New Year's Eve, GMA3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were seen touching down in Atlanta Dec. 26. In photos, the duo looked casual, with Amy donning a red top, black pants and a black jacket...
Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
Khloe Kardashian Unveils Family Portrait With Baby Boy & Daughter True
Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5...
Is Cher Engaged to Alexander Edwards? Here’s the Truth
Watch: Cher Spotted Holding Hands With Amber Rose's Ex. Save up all your tears: Cher's diamond ring from Alexander "A.E." Edwards is just a token of love. On Christmas Day, the "Believe" singer sparked engagement rumors when she posted a photo of the music producer holding a ring, tweeting, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E."
Tristan and True Thompson Show Off Their Dancing Skills in Father-Daughter Video
Watch: See Tristan Thompson Dance With Daughter True on Instagram. When it comes to breaking out their best moves, there's nothing holding Tristan Thompson and True Thompson back. As the NBA star noted in a Dec. 27 Instagram video, he and his 4-year-old daughter—whose mom is his ex Khloe Kardashian—are...
Kim Kardashian Details Daughter North West’s Incredible Talent
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Much like dad Kanye West, it only takes North West four or five seconds to start rapping like no other. Though their 9-year-old has long been a performer, as Kim Kardashian recently revealed, not only does North love...
Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas With Ex Cory Hardrict: See Their Photo
Family will always remain the same for Tia Mowry. More than two months after the Family Reunion star announced she and husband Cory Hardrict were splitting after 14 years of marriage, the actress...
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes & a Complete Guide to the GMA3 Drama
Long hours, close quarters, bonding, confiding, commiserating: There are reasons why a workplace romance is a pretty common occurrence. Yet for whatever reason, it feels wild when it happens on...
Neil Patrick Harris’ Twins Harper & Gideon Are All Grown Up in New Pic
Neil Patrick Harris is unveiling his most legendary family photo. The Series of Unfortunate Events actor posted a new pic in honor of Christmas, showing him and husband David Burtka with their...
Kim Kardashian's Blonde Era Is Officially Over
Kim Kardashian's brunette hair has made a glorious comeback. Instead of waiting for the New Year to make a drastic change, The Kardashians star returned to her roots on Christmas Eve. However, her...
Inside Chanel West Coast's "Best Christmas Yet" With Her Newborn Baby Girl
Watch: Celebrity Babies Born in 2022: Kylie Jenner, RiRi and More. Chanel West Coast is celebrating this holly, jolly milestone in style. The Ridiculousness star gave an inside look into her first holiday season as a mom, which wouldn't be complete without an all-decked out Christmas celebration. For the occasion,...
These Pics of Zac Efron and His Baby Sister Will Make You Fall Even More In Love With Him
Watch: Zac Efron's Hollywood Evolution: From High School Musical to Baywatch. Zac Efron making us say aw? Yes, we can always bet on it. In honor of his half-sister Olivia's third birthday Dec. 25, the High School Musical alum shared the cutest snaps of him cradling the toddler in his lap. As he captioned the shots, which included one of him giving her a sweet kiss on the head, "Happy bday lil sis."
Diddy Shares First Glimpse of Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Photo
It's all about love for Diddy during the holidays. On Christmas Day, the "Gotta Move On" rapper shared family photos from the holiday spent with his six kids, which included the first glimpse at...
Emmy Medders Reveals She and Chase Chrisley Broke Up Before Engagement
Watch: Savannah Chrisley WON'T Allow Emmy on Next Vacation. Emmy Medders knows best when it comes to making it work with Chase Chrisley. The 26-year-old made an appearance on her future sister-in-law Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast Dec. 27 and got candid over her relationship with Chase, sharing what led to her fiancé's proposal in October.
Lily Collins Responds to Comparisons Between Emily & Carrie Bradshaw
Emily Cooper has become a generation-defining sartorial superstar. On Netflix's Emily in Paris, which dropped its third season Dec. 21, the American social media marketer's style has evolved with...
