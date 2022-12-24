Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
Shopping for a purpose: Lodi nonprofit that helps homeless women and children is expanding
LODI — A Lodi nonprofit that helps homeless women and children is about to expand thanks in part to the help of a thrift boutique.The community has been sold on Lodi House thrift boutique for more than a decade. The nonprofit which operates the store was founded in 1999 to help homeless women and children."They can be safe. They can be fed. They learn how to build their own savings account, checking accounts. They get counseling. They get clothing from the store. Anything," Lodi House store director Ed Beeker said.Beeker said it was originally located on Washington Street, but over...
New stimulus program gives families up to $1,500 each month
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Yolo County, you may know that Yolo County has the highest rate of poverty in California with over 20.9% of residents living in poverty rate in California.
CBS News
Thrift shopping at Lodi House!
Lodi House Thrift Boutique supports a growing homeless women and children’s shelter; “Hope for Women and Children,” to provide support, counseling and shelter to homeless women and children. Rachel Wulff is at the shop doing some SERIOUS post-Christmas shopping!
Sacramento Observer
2022 Movers and Shakers Year in Review – Chet Hewitt
(CBM) – Chet Hewitt is the President and CEO of Sierra Health Foundation and its independent operating unit, the Center for Health Program Management. Since beginning his tenure in 2007, Hewitt has focused foundation investments on health disparities, health equity, and the healthy development and well-being of vulnerable youth and underserved communities.
Folsom restaurant sold after 35 years. These are the changes to expect
(KTXL) — After 35 years a beloved Folsom restaurant is changing ownership, causing the restaurant to be closed down for a few months. Hacienda Del Rio, a Mexican restaurant located on Sutter Street in historic Folsom for the past 40 years, is closing down to change ownership on Dec. 31. Chris Corda, the owner of […]
KCRA.com
Flight cancellations force some SMF travelers to find creative ways home, with or without their baggage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Flight cancellations across the country left a sea of unclaimed baggage at Sacramento International Airport Tuesday and had some travelers getting creative to find a new way out of town. “The flight just kept getting pushed back, pushed back, pushed back and it was so confusing,”...
What happened to Sacramento’s old tree nursery?
(KTXL) — The City of Sacramento used to run a tree nursery on 34th Avenue near the Sacramento Executive Airport but the site has sat mostly unused for more than a decade. According to the Sacramento city government, the City Tree Nursery at Mangan Park is approximately five acres and has a greenhouse, a former […]
riolindamessenger.com
Sacramento County Searching for Shelter Operator
The County of Sacramento Office of Homeless Initiatives (OHI) is seeking interest from qualified organizations interested in operating a low-barrier, scattered-site interim 24/7 shelter program for persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The program will be inclusive of both operations and re-housing services. The shelter re-housing services provider may be the same...
Parking prices to increase at Sacramento International Airport starting Jan. 1
(KTXL) — Parking at the Sacramento International Airport will become slightly more expensive starting in 2023, the airport said. The pricing change will be for hourly parking, and it will increase from $29 to $30 per day. According to the airport, the change in price was done so it could continue to maintain and improve […]
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California Store
Big Lots! in Citrus Heights, California, is closing permanently in the coming months. Why? Apparently, shoplifting and theft are to blame. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Sacramento
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
KTVU FOX 2
California woman uses broken down car to inspire 'can do' video
ELK GROVE, Calif. - A Sacramento-area woman decided used her broken down car as a teaching moment for others. Rachael McKinney of Elk Grove said she's very comfortable with fix-it projects, so when her car window was busted, she didn't want to spend the money on hiring someone to replace it for her.
Where to Celebrate New Years Eve in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three, two, one...Happy New Years!. Whether you'd like to dress up or stay cozy, here are some events in your area you can attend to celebrate on New Years Eve. Sacramento. Welcome to Gatsby's House! This Great Gatsby-themed New Year's Eve party is for the movers...
Stockton animal shelter turns to low-cost services to decrease pet retention
STOCKTON, Calif. - Stockton's animal shelter is facing a dire situation of overcrowded kennels for large breed dogs as the shelter daily operates at over 100% capacity, leaving strays isolated and at risk.
KCRA.com
Thousands celebrate Christmas Eve at Bayside in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Thousands of people celebrated Christmas Eve Saturday at Bayside Church. Four services were held throughout the day at the Roseville location. "It's just a moment to pause," said senior pastor Andrew McCourt. "We're hoping that they get a stop but that they get to connect with something a little bit deeper."
Travelers experiencing delays and cancellations at Sacramento International Airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Christmas now over, many people are headed to the Sacramento International Airport to travel home, however, many travelers are being met with long lines, delays and cancellations. According to the flight tracking website, as of 7:45 p.m., FlightAware reported that 84 flights have been delayed at the Sacramento airport while […]
New push underway to convert state office buildings into housing
SACRAMENTO - A new push is underway to turn empty state office buildings into housing. A new state law will require the Department of General Services to commission a report on the state's vacant buildings and their potential for re-use. As telework within state agencies appears here to stay, this report could be monumental. Ninety-two properties could be transitioned including eight located within Sacramento. "We realize that we can't have a thriving downtown of just office workers. Before the pandemic, it was lifeless in the evenings," said State Assemblyman Kevin McCarty.There are two housing possibilities in downtown Sacramento, including the Board of Equalization building on N Street and the Employment Development Department building on capitol mall.
KCRA.com
It has snowed in Sacramento before and will again someday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It doesn’t snow very often in Sacramento, but it does happen. Usually, when it does, it’s nothing more than a dusting. In 1982, a trace amount fell from the sky. Not enough to measure, but what could be measured was the excitement it brought. Even in that year, it was unusual to see white weather in Sacramento.
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter break
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) has announced that they require indoor masking in light of the county moving into higher levels of COVID-19 transmission.
More than 60 cars broken into in one night at East Sacramento apartments
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a string of more than 60 overnight car break-ins.Tuesday morning, victims at two different apartment complexes in East Sacramento neighborhoods found their cars vandalized, with windows busted out entirely. Police say 47 cars were broken into at the Commons at American River apartment complex. The costly mess comes just two days after Christmas and five days before rent is due. "A window is like $400, $500 and I am a college student," said Rosio Gonzalez as she showed CBS13 her damaged car. "There's just glass everywhere, and the fact that nobody even saw...
Comments / 2