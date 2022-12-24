ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Shopping for a purpose: Lodi nonprofit that helps homeless women and children is expanding

LODI — A Lodi nonprofit that helps homeless women and children is about to expand thanks in part to the help of a thrift boutique.The community has been sold on Lodi House thrift boutique for more than a decade. The nonprofit which operates the store was founded in 1999 to help homeless women and children."They can be safe. They can be fed. They learn how to build their own savings account, checking accounts. They get counseling. They get clothing from the store. Anything," Lodi House store director Ed Beeker said.Beeker said it was originally located on Washington Street, but over...
LODI, CA
CBS News

Thrift shopping at Lodi House!

Lodi House Thrift Boutique supports a growing homeless women and children’s shelter; “Hope for Women and Children,” to provide support, counseling and shelter to homeless women and children. Rachel Wulff is at the shop doing some SERIOUS post-Christmas shopping!
LODI, CA
Sacramento Observer

2022 Movers and Shakers Year in Review – Chet Hewitt

(CBM) – Chet Hewitt is the President and CEO of Sierra Health Foundation and its independent operating unit, the Center for Health Program Management. Since beginning his tenure in 2007, Hewitt has focused foundation investments on health disparities, health equity, and the healthy development and well-being of vulnerable youth and underserved communities.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Folsom restaurant sold after 35 years. These are the changes to expect

(KTXL) — After 35 years a beloved Folsom restaurant is changing ownership, causing the restaurant to be closed down for a few months. Hacienda Del Rio, a Mexican restaurant located on Sutter Street in historic Folsom for the past 40 years, is closing down to change ownership on Dec. 31. Chris Corda, the owner of […]
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

What happened to Sacramento’s old tree nursery?

(KTXL) — The City of Sacramento used to run a tree nursery on 34th Avenue near the Sacramento Executive Airport but the site has sat mostly unused for more than a decade. According to the Sacramento city government, the City Tree Nursery at Mangan Park is approximately five acres and has a greenhouse, a former […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
riolindamessenger.com

Sacramento County Searching for Shelter Operator

The County of Sacramento Office of Homeless Initiatives (OHI) is seeking interest from qualified organizations interested in operating a low-barrier, scattered-site interim 24/7 shelter program for persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The program will be inclusive of both operations and re-housing services. The shelter re-housing services provider may be the same...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California woman uses broken down car to inspire 'can do' video

ELK GROVE, Calif. - A Sacramento-area woman decided used her broken down car as a teaching moment for others. Rachael McKinney of Elk Grove said she's very comfortable with fix-it projects, so when her car window was busted, she didn't want to spend the money on hiring someone to replace it for her.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Where to Celebrate New Years Eve in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three, two, one...Happy New Years!. Whether you'd like to dress up or stay cozy, here are some events in your area you can attend to celebrate on New Years Eve. Sacramento. Welcome to Gatsby's House! This Great Gatsby-themed New Year's Eve party is for the movers...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands celebrate Christmas Eve at Bayside in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Thousands of people celebrated Christmas Eve Saturday at Bayside Church. Four services were held throughout the day at the Roseville location. "It's just a moment to pause," said senior pastor Andrew McCourt. "We're hoping that they get a stop but that they get to connect with something a little bit deeper."
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

New push underway to convert state office buildings into housing

SACRAMENTO - A new push is underway to turn empty state office buildings into housing. A new state law will require the Department of General Services to commission a report on the state's vacant buildings and their potential for re-use. As telework within state agencies appears here to stay, this report could be monumental. Ninety-two properties could be transitioned including eight located within Sacramento. "We realize that we can't have a thriving downtown of just office workers. Before the pandemic, it was lifeless in the evenings," said State Assemblyman Kevin McCarty.There are two housing possibilities in downtown Sacramento, including the Board of Equalization building on N Street and the Employment Development Department building on capitol mall.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

It has snowed in Sacramento before and will again someday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It doesn’t snow very often in Sacramento, but it does happen. Usually, when it does, it’s nothing more than a dusting. In 1982, a trace amount fell from the sky. Not enough to measure, but what could be measured was the excitement it brought. Even in that year, it was unusual to see white weather in Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

More than 60 cars broken into in one night at East Sacramento apartments

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a string of more than 60 overnight car break-ins.Tuesday morning, victims at two different apartment complexes in East Sacramento neighborhoods found their cars vandalized, with windows busted out entirely. Police say 47 cars were broken into at the Commons at American River apartment complex. The costly mess comes just two days after Christmas and five days before rent is due.   "A window is like $400, $500 and I am a college student," said Rosio Gonzalez as she showed CBS13 her damaged car. "There's just glass everywhere, and the fact that nobody even saw...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy