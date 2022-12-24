ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions vs. Panthers: How to watch, listen, stream the Christmas Eve game

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
With the Sunday of Week 16 falling on Christmas Day, the NFL shifted most of the games to Saturday. That means we get Detroit Lions football on Saturday, and it’s a game with serious playoff implications. The 7-7 Lions visit the 5-9 Panthers, who, despite their lowly record, actually control their own playoff destiny; if Carolina wins out, they win the NFC South.

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

Saturday, December 24th 1 p.m. ET

Line: The Lions are favored by 2.5 points.

Watch

The Lions and Panthers is one of the early-window games being broadcast on FOX Sports. Chris Myers will handle play-by-play with former NFL RB Robert Smith on color commentary.

The game will be on the local FOX affiliate in the markets in yellow on the map below (courtesy 506 Sports).

Listen

Dan Miller, Lomas Brown and T.J. Lang will cover the game for the Lions radio network. In Detroit, the game can be heard on the flagship station, 97.1 The Ticket.

The full list of over 40 radio affiliates around Michigan and Ohio can be found here.

On Sirius XM Radio, the Lions home radio feed will be on channel 383.

Stream

The game will be streamed on the new NFL+ app on either phones or tablets. Charges and restrictions may apply.

