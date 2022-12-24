Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do you want to share files with a remote desktop sitting miles away from you? There are several ways to transfer files to a remote desktop from your local Windows PC. Using the Windows Remote Desktop Connection tool to share files to a remote desktop is the safest method, but it has some limitations. For those who cannot take advantage of this feature, third-party apps can help.

