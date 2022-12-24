Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
Baltimore brings back linebacker Josh Bynes
Josh Bynes’ release by Baltimore on Friday turned out not to be the end of the line for the veteran linebacker with the Ravens. After playing 59 regular-season and five playoff games with Baltimore in six seasons spread from 2011 to 2022, the former Auburn standout returned to the Ravens on Tuesday by joining the NFL team’s practice squad.
Coach’s scrutiny led Tua Tagovailoa to concussion protocol
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel didn’t know quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had sustained a concussion during Sunday’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. But after reviewing the video of the game on Monday morning, McDaniel knew something wasn’t right with the former Alabama All-American. Now Tagovailoa is...
Alabama OC Bill O’Brien: No contact with Patriots since April
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, whose two-year contract with the school expires after this season, said Wednesday he has not spoken to anyone with the New England Patriots since he visited their facility in April. “I wish them well in their last, however many games they have left,” O’Brien...
Will Derrick Henry play against the Cowboys on Thursday night?
In 2019, the Tennessee Titans had a meaningless game on the next-to-last Sunday of the NFL’s regular season. Regardless of what happened against the New Orleans Saints, the Titans had to beat the Houston Texans in the finale to go to the playoffs. Against the Saints, Tennessee held out...
NFL fining Patriots quarterback Mac Jones again
For the second time this month, the NFL is fining New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for actions that didn’t draw a penalty during the game. During Saturday’s 22-18 loss to Cincinnati, Jones threw himself in front of cornerback Eli Apple as they ran after Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, who thought he was returning a fumble for a touchdown.
Penguins Struggles in Overtime Becoming Historically Bad
A far from ideal performance has pushed the Pittsburgh Penguins closer to a far from ideal statistic.
The 20 best players in the College Football Playoff: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show for Apple Podcast subscribers, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah analyze the four teams in the College Football Playoff by drafting the 20 best players from those teams. There isn’t an obvious No. 1 choice, so the selection...
Cowboys’ Sam Williams ‘thankful for life’ after wreck
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams is looking forward to Thursday night’s NFL game against the Tennessee Titans – and to the rest of this life – after an automobile accident kept him out of Saturday’s contest. The former Lee-Montgomery standout emerged from a Thursday traffic...
Aaron Rodgers’ advice to Tua Tagovailoa
When quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins met on the field after their teams’ NFL game on Sunday, Rodgers told the former Alabama All-American “to take care of himself” because he’d seen Tagovailoa take “some pretty vicious hits” this season.
Ninth Alabama player accepts Senior Bowl invite
Alabama’s Jordan Battle has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials announced Tuesday. “We’re excited to add Jordan to an already loaded DB group for this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl,” executive director Jim Nagy told AL.com. “There are a number of guys in that position group who are projected to be top 100 picks, and we’ve spoken to many NFL teams that have Jordan in that range as well.”
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
211K+
Followers
65K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0