Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars to worthy causesAsh JurbergDallas, TX
5 Best Taco Places in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
More than 77,000 Texas households were left without power following icy temperatures and strong windsVictorTexas State
Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Sets Record Against KnicksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the most read Dallas articles of 2022Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Man shot while walking in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Tuesday along Lemon Grove Drive, which is in a neighborhood west of Loop 820 on the city’s far northwest side. Officers spoke with the victim at...
Two people seriously hurt in southeast Fort Worth crash
Two people are seriously hurt following last night’s crash in southeast Fort Worth. The 911 calls came in just past 9:30 p.m. saying two vehicles had smashed into one another in the intersection of East Riverside and East Richmond.
One person killed in east Dallas shooting overnight
At least one person has died in an east Dallas shooting overnight. The victim was found shot in a car on Ferguson Road near 635-LBJ. Police found the driver’s side window had been shot out.
Motorcyclist killed in fiery crash in Watauga
A motorcyclist has died from Tuesday’s fiery crash on Highway 377 in Watauga. The motorcycle and a pick-up collided near Starnes Road and the bike burst into flames.
fox4news.com
Dallas neighbors find man’s body slumped in car
DALLAS - Police found a man shot to death in a car in far east Dallas late Monday night. According to the Dallas Police Department, neighbors near Ferguson Road and Kingswood Drive called 911 after they saw the victim slumped inside a black Mercedes. Detectives are now reviewing security video...
fox4news.com
New job, ride for teen driver who drove red truck in Texas tornado
A Chevrolet dealership in Fort Worth will be getting Riley a new Chevy Silverado this weekend. Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet said they were inspired after seeing the viral video to do something nice for Riley and his family.
fox4news.com
Dallas man found dead in Colorado at 'suspicious' scene, police say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Police in Colorado are investigating a possible homicide after a Dallas man was found dead inside a vehicle in Colorado Springs. 30-year-old Ivan Maldonado from Dallas was found inside a gray, four-door truck on the side of the road near I-25 on Dec. 20. Police have...
5 men found unresponsive after using an undetermined substance
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were found unresponsive on Christmas Day after using an undetermined substance.Dallas police say at around 6 p.m. Sunday, they responded to almost simultaneous calls for possible overdoses in the 14000 block of Brookgreen Drive and the 13000 block of Emily Road.When police arrived at the scene, there were five men found unresponsive after using an undetermined substance. Dallas Fire-Rescue administered Narcan and life-saving measures before taking the victims to local hospitals. All of the victims were listed in critical condition.Police say three of the victims were from Brookgreen Drive and two were from Emily Road.
One person dies, one wounded in Pleasant Grove shooting
A Pleasant Grove shooting victim has died and Dallas police are still looking for the killer. Officers were already at the hospital when two people turned up in someone’s car.
Fatal crash shuts down I-35W in south Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A fatal crash had Interstate 35W shut down in south Fort Worth early Monday morning, police said. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at Garden Acres Drive. All northbound lanes were blocked as crews worked to clean up the crash.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Killed in Weatherford After Firing at Officers: Police
The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting in Weatherford that left a man dead after a police pursuit on Christmas Eve. On Dec. 24 around 8 a.m., Weatherford police were called to a report of a stolen vehicle out of Georgia. Responding officers located the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.
fox4news.com
TIME-LAPSE: Large warehouse fire burns near Grand Prairie
Watch a time-lapse clip of fire consuming an abandoned warehouse near the Dallas and Grand Prairie border. Plus, video from SKY 4 shows the charred remains of the building.
fox4news.com
Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border
DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning. More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.
fox4news.com
Reward offered for deadly shooting in early morning hours of Christmas Day in Pleasant Grove
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for information about a deadly shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Day. Around 1:45 a.m. on Christmas, Dallas police were told about two shooting victims that arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim died of their injuries, the other was...
fox4news.com
Dog rescued from Plano apartment fire
PLANO - Plano fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that started on the third floor of an apartment building on Monday morning. The fire happened at a complex on Custer Road, just south of the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Smoke and flames were spotted coming through the...
Family of maintenance worker killed at Grand Prairie apartment complex wants accountability
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Cesar Montelongo Sr. and his wife have spent more than half of their lives together. Their family photos show years of love and togetherness. The Grand Prairie couple was fast approaching 30 years together until tragedy hit on Christmas Eve. "My parents were going to...
Police identify suspect killed in gunbattle with DPS troopers, Weatherford officers
The man killed in a Christmas Eve gunfight with Weatherford police and DPS troopers has now been identified. Weatherford PD says a Minnesota man named Michael Delaney was driving a car stolen at gunpoint in Georgia.
Maintenance worker killed at Grand Prairie apartment complex after resident believed he was being burglarized, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a maintenance worker was fatally shot while checking on waterlines at an apartment complex in Grand Prairie on Saturday evening, police said. Officers responded to a shooting call around 6 p.m. at the Clayton Pointe Apartments along the 2900 block...
dallasexpress.com
Security Guard Shoots Man After Alleged Assault
A security guard in Dallas reportedly shot and wounded a man who was allegedly attacking him with a hammer, according to police. On December 24, Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Cedar Springs Road, located in District 2, which is overseen by The Dallas Express Crime Boss of the Month, Jesse Moreno.
fox4news.com
Woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI crash that killed TCU dean
FORT WORTH, Texas - A former medical student will spend 7 years behind bars after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in the death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle. 37-year-old Cristen Hamilton also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, making her ineligible...
Comments / 5