ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Man shot while walking in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Tuesday along Lemon Grove Drive, which is in a neighborhood west of Loop 820 on the city’s far northwest side. Officers spoke with the victim at...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas neighbors find man’s body slumped in car

DALLAS - Police found a man shot to death in a car in far east Dallas late Monday night. According to the Dallas Police Department, neighbors near Ferguson Road and Kingswood Drive called 911 after they saw the victim slumped inside a black Mercedes. Detectives are now reviewing security video...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

5 men found unresponsive after using an undetermined substance

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were found unresponsive on Christmas Day after using an undetermined substance.Dallas police say at around 6 p.m. Sunday, they responded to almost simultaneous calls for possible overdoses in the 14000 block of Brookgreen Drive and the 13000 block of Emily Road.When police arrived at the scene, there were five men found unresponsive after using an undetermined substance. Dallas Fire-Rescue administered Narcan and life-saving measures before taking the victims to local hospitals. All of the victims were listed in critical condition.Police say three of the victims were from Brookgreen Drive and two were from Emily Road.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Killed in Weatherford After Firing at Officers: Police

The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting in Weatherford that left a man dead after a police pursuit on Christmas Eve. On Dec. 24 around 8 a.m., Weatherford police were called to a report of a stolen vehicle out of Georgia. Responding officers located the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.
WEATHERFORD, TX
fox4news.com

Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border

DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning. More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dog rescued from Plano apartment fire

PLANO - Plano fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that started on the third floor of an apartment building on Monday morning. The fire happened at a complex on Custer Road, just south of the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Smoke and flames were spotted coming through the...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Security Guard Shoots Man After Alleged Assault

A security guard in Dallas reportedly shot and wounded a man who was allegedly attacking him with a hammer, according to police. On December 24, Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Cedar Springs Road, located in District 2, which is overseen by The Dallas Express Crime Boss of the Month, Jesse Moreno.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI crash that killed TCU dean

FORT WORTH, Texas - A former medical student will spend 7 years behind bars after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in the death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle. 37-year-old Cristen Hamilton also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, making her ineligible...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy