The Radiance lights show - A Frisco holiday treatAmy ChristieFrisco, TX
Kroger is Set to Reopen its Prosper Store With a 2 Days CelebrationMadocProsper, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Spiral Diner & Bakery Brings Vegan Cuisine Home for the Holidays This November & DecemberSteven DoyleFort Worth, TX
Tree lighting in McKinney: colors and joy, white ornaments to welcome winterAmy ChristieMckinney, TX
UTEP basketball coach drives 3 stranded Pitt football players 9 hours to bowl game
It sounds like something out of a movie script.
TCU's Sonny Dykes at home, coaching 1st CFP team from Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sonny Dykes was nearing the end of a season as an off-field offensive analyst, and pondering his next move. Fired from his previous head coaching job and with three young kids at home, the son of longtime college coach Spike Dykes even considered a career change after more than two decades in football. He had researched what he would need to do to get a real estate license. Five years later, the 53-year-old is settled in at home, in Texas, still doing what he always wanted to do and is now near the peak of his profession with TCU (12-1) making it into the four-team College Football Playoff. “It’s been a lot of things, a culmination of a lot,” said Dykes, The Associated Press Coach of the Year who is in his first season as head coach at the school where he was a consultant for coach Gary Patterson in 2017.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?
In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in Texas- and none of us agree. Recently we were making a trip to visit friends in Dallas, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Dallas. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
Soul Bird Chkn Shack Heading to Fort Worth
The new location could open next summer at Alliance Town Center.
dallasexpress.com
Texas School District Lays off Teachers
Alleged financial mismanagement has led the Tioga Independent School District (TISD) to move to terminate roughly 20 employees, including teachers. TISD issued an announcement to district parents just days before Christmas, becoming one of the only (if not the only) school districts in Texas firing teachers during a statewide teacher shortage.
fox44news.com
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
KTEN.com
Firefighters keep fast-moving Denison grass fire at bay
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A large grass fire burned through five acres of land in Denison on Tuesday afternoon. What started as a controlled burn by a neighbor quickly got out of control. The flames spread to trees and land near homes along Delphia Road, but thanks to quick...
Online Reviews Report: The 4 Most Beloved Restaurants In Texas
If You're Looking For The Best Of The Best Restaurants In Texas, These 4 Come Highly Recommended. There's nothing in the world like discovering a great restaurant. When the food, ambiance and service is nothing short of excellent, you can't wait to go back or make it a point to go back whenever you're in the area. There's tons of great places to eat in Texas but let some folks online tell it, these are the best of the best.
KTEN.com
Three-state 'hydrogen hub' to apply for federal funding
(KTEN) — In March, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana established the HALO Hydrogen Hub to promote development of hydrogen as a source of energy. Now the U.S. Department of Energy is encouraging the Hub to submit a full application to receive federal funding. "They eliminated about 60% of applicants after...
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
The best restaurant in Texas, according to Guy Fieri
One of the best known food personalities is spilling his secrets.
Violent Mississippi inmates escape Christmas Day; stolen church van found in Texas
Two violent Mississippi prison inmates escaped custody Christmas morning and at least one of them is believed to have stolen a church van and drove it to Texas, police said. Hinds County (Mississippi) Sheriff Tyree Jones reports that a church van reportedly stolen by at least one escaped detainee has been recovered in Texas.
KTEN.com
Christmas night fire destroys Honey Grove building
HONEY GROVE, Texas (KTEN) — Firefighters from Fannin, Lamar and Delta counties responded on Christmas night as a commercial building burned in downtown Honey Grove. The Fannin County Office of Emergency Management said the fire in the 300 block of South 5th Street was reported just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Southlake home destroyed in weekend fire
A Southlake home is a total loss from a Christmas Eve morning fire, costing the family all of its possessions. The fire was burning furiously when Southlake firefighters pulled up to the home near King Ranch Road and North White Chapel
Barricaded man surrenders to Denton police
A man is now in custody in Denton after an hours-long police stand-off early this morning. Around 3 a.m. police got 911 reports of gunfire on McKinney Street about a mile from the Texas Woman’s University campus.
fox4news.com
Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border
DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning. More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.
dallasexpress.com
2020 Election Audit Finds Phantom Voters
The Forensic Audit Division (FAD) of the Texas Secretary of State’s office has identified 188 “phantom voters,” according to the latest audit of the 2020 election. Texas Secretary of State John Scott released a report on December 19 of the final phase of the office’s full forensic audit of the 2020 general election. This audit surveyed the Collin, Tarrant, Harris, and Dallas counties.
2 Texas Cities Are Among The Loneliest Cities In The Country
A Chamber of Commerce report revealed which cities across the country are the loneliest.
KXII.com
One arrested after Grayson County collision
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested and two people were injured after a crash in Grayson County. It happened around 3 o’clock Thursday morning on US-69 near Shaffer Road. According to a report, a Ford van was traveling north and a Chevrolet SUV was traveling south when...
Here’s why everyone is talking about this new restaurant in Dallas’ Design District
El Carlos Elegante has recently opened up shop in Dallas' Design District and it is getting a lot of buzz from North Texans.
