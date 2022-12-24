Read full article on original website
Ring in 2023 at these New Year's Eve events in the Ann Arbor area
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Bars, clubs and other establishments all over the Ann Arbor area are preparing to ring in the new year. Celebrate the start of 2023 with the following events:. LIVE Nightclub: The nightclub in Ann Arbor plans to host its New Year’s Eve celebration from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. The party plans to feature party favors, VIP packages and music from Kevin Michael and DJs JustCause, Danny Fantom and Aesthetic.
‘Lose yourself’ in this upcoming Eminem-themed pizza pop-up near Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new Eminem-themed pop-up pizzeria is planning to bring Detroit-style pizza just outside of Ann Arbor. Joseph Maino is bringing his new pop up, Slim Saucy’s, to HOMES Brewery Campus,112 Jackson Plaza, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. The pop up will be open until 9 p.m. or until it sells out. The pizzeria will also be open on Jan. 13 and Jan. 27 during the same hours.
As mixed-use hotel project goes up in Ann Arbor, crane installation will affect traffic
ANN ARBOR, MI - As a crane is installed at the work site for a new nine-story, mixed-use development in Ann Arbor, near the University of Michigan’s hospitals, residents will have to contend with a temporary street closure in the new year. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan....
What’s that rising on Ann Arbor’s Hill Street? More student housing
ANN ARBOR, MI — More student apartments are coming near downtown Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan. One of the latest projects on the rise is just east of Main Street at 140 Hill St., where the wooden framing for a 5,600-square-foot, townhouse-style quadplex is taking shape. “Another...
Jack’s Hardware among buildings facing demolition for new Ann Arbor high-rise
ANN ARBOR, MI — A new high-rise development is proposed in Ann Arbor near the intersection of State and Packard streets, a stone’s throw from the University of Michigan. Pending approval by City Council, plans call for tearing down Jack’s Hardware and several surrounding buildings, including a row of century-old houses on State Street, to make way for a new 14-story building with ground-floor retail space and about 360 apartments geared toward UM students.
40, 50, 80 years: These Ann Arbor businesses, events celebrated big anniversaries in 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While Ann Arbor welcomed plenty of new businesses in 2022, others saw milestone anniversaries. From Zingerman’s Delicatessen’s 40th anniversary to a local shoe store’s 80th, here are some Ann Arbor businesses and events that celebrated major anniversaries this year. TeaHaus. TeaHaus, 204 N....
Fries come in flurry of flavors at HOMES Brewery in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - Welcome to the last week of 2022. With New Year’s resolutions coming down the pipeline, let me suggest one way to precede those good habits with some indulgent ones. HOMES Brewery, known for its Korean pub fare and host of draft beers, does French fries...
These Ann Arbor businesses closed during 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Ann Arbor saw more than 30 businesses open in 2022, it also saw a handful close. From planned-out anniversary closures to abrupt closures noted only by signs on doors, these Ann Arbor businesses shuttered their doors in 2022. Which Wich Superior Sandwiches. Which Which Superior...
Does Ann Arbor need more protected bike lanes? Issue at center of budget talks
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are about to kick off the city’s 2023-24 budget-planning process and the city’s Transportation Commission has a special request: put more funding toward pedestrian and biking infrastructure. The city currently sets aside only 5% of its Act 51 gas tax...
MLive
Here are the businesses that closed in 2022 in the Flint area
FLINT, MI - The new year is right around the corner. As we head into 2023, here’s a look back at some of the businesses that closed in the past year in the Flint area.
Here are the businesses that opened (and reopened) in 2022 in the Flint area
FLINT, MI - The holiday season is here and a new year is right around the corner. As we head into 2023, here’s a look back at some of the businesses that opened in the past year in the Flint area.
michiganradio.org
Women are getting a space to call their own at the Ann Arbor VA
The Ann Arbor VA is opening its first independent women’s clinic. The development was announced in December at the VA’s annual women’s health town hall. The clinic was made possible by years of advocacy from the veterans and the staff at Ann Arbor VA. The clinic itself is a part of a $6.5 million dollar renovation to the VA hospital.
Exercise equipment and upgraded trails are coming to Loomis Park in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Loomis Park will soon be getting a new playground and picnic shelter. Improvements to the park and the Boos Recreation Center, 210 Gilbert St., started in 2020. This city is now ready to move onto Phase 2 of the project -- new multi-generational exercise equipment and additional trails, Parks Director Kelli Hoover said.
Jackson’s Hot Air Jubilee will host Women’s National Balloon Championships
JACKSON, MI – The Jackson Hot Air Jubilee will host a women’s hot air balloon championship competition at its 2023 festival. The Jubilee will host the 2023 U.S. Women’s Hot Air Balloon National Championship competition in conjunction with the Balloon Federation of America Hot Air Competition Division. The event will precede Hot Air Jubilee Weekend and run from July 16-21, 2023 at Ella Sharp Park, 2800 Fourth St.
Buddy’s Pizza on list of ‘50 best pizzas in the world’
Michigan is home to one of the best pizzas in the world. That’s according to Big 7 Travel, which recently included Detroit-based Buddy’s Pizza on its list of the “50 Best Pizzas in the World.”
wemu.org
Sewer work to begin in Ann Arbor in January
The City of Ann Arbor is getting ready to start a new multi-million-dollar sewer maintenance project. Starting in January, the city will begin a repair process called ‘lining’ on more than a mile’s worth of sewer pipes. The process allows crews to extend the life of the...
Here are 5 ways to ring in the New Year in Flint, Genesee County
FLINT, MI - Looking for a spot to celebrate the New Year in Flint and Genesee County? Many people are preparing for family gatherings, parties and celebrations. Here are five ways to ring in the New Year in Flint and Genesee County. New Year’s Eve Countdown Family Skate. When:...
New automotive club coming to Howell: What to know
Ever dreamed of being able to spend a weekend with just you and your fancy ride? Poof. That dream just came true. Michigan is getting a 273-acre automotive club. Motorsports Gateway Howell starts construction Jan. 9, according to a news release. The location is 1 mile from downtown Howell, and it fronts the north side of Interstate 96 and to the east of Highway D19.
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
luxury-houses.net
Feeling of Vacationing in Bloomfield Hills, MI in Your Own $3.09M House Surrounded by Mature Landscaping
The Estate in Bloomfield Hills is a luxurious home provides breathtaking outdoor living space and perfect indoor room for large family gatherings and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 950 Waddington Rd, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,300 square feet of living spaces. Call Michael Ayoub – ByOwner.com (800-296-9637) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bloomfield Hills.
