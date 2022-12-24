ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

MLive

Ring in 2023 at these New Year's Eve events in the Ann Arbor area

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Bars, clubs and other establishments all over the Ann Arbor area are preparing to ring in the new year. Celebrate the start of 2023 with the following events:. LIVE Nightclub: The nightclub in Ann Arbor plans to host its New Year’s Eve celebration from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. The party plans to feature party favors, VIP packages and music from Kevin Michael and DJs JustCause, Danny Fantom and Aesthetic.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

‘Lose yourself’ in this upcoming Eminem-themed pizza pop-up near Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new Eminem-themed pop-up pizzeria is planning to bring Detroit-style pizza just outside of Ann Arbor. Joseph Maino is bringing his new pop up, Slim Saucy’s, to HOMES Brewery Campus,112 Jackson Plaza, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. The pop up will be open until 9 p.m. or until it sells out. The pizzeria will also be open on Jan. 13 and Jan. 27 during the same hours.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Jack’s Hardware among buildings facing demolition for new Ann Arbor high-rise

ANN ARBOR, MI — A new high-rise development is proposed in Ann Arbor near the intersection of State and Packard streets, a stone’s throw from the University of Michigan. Pending approval by City Council, plans call for tearing down Jack’s Hardware and several surrounding buildings, including a row of century-old houses on State Street, to make way for a new 14-story building with ground-floor retail space and about 360 apartments geared toward UM students.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

These Ann Arbor businesses closed during 2022

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Ann Arbor saw more than 30 businesses open in 2022, it also saw a handful close. From planned-out anniversary closures to abrupt closures noted only by signs on doors, these Ann Arbor businesses shuttered their doors in 2022. Which Wich Superior Sandwiches. Which Which Superior...
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganradio.org

Women are getting a space to call their own at the Ann Arbor VA

The Ann Arbor VA is opening its first independent women’s clinic. The development was announced in December at the VA’s annual women’s health town hall. The clinic was made possible by years of advocacy from the veterans and the staff at Ann Arbor VA. The clinic itself is a part of a $6.5 million dollar renovation to the VA hospital.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson’s Hot Air Jubilee will host Women’s National Balloon Championships

JACKSON, MI – The Jackson Hot Air Jubilee will host a women’s hot air balloon championship competition at its 2023 festival. The Jubilee will host the 2023 U.S. Women’s Hot Air Balloon National Championship competition in conjunction with the Balloon Federation of America Hot Air Competition Division. The event will precede Hot Air Jubilee Weekend and run from July 16-21, 2023 at Ella Sharp Park, 2800 Fourth St.
JACKSON, MI
wemu.org

Sewer work to begin in Ann Arbor in January

The City of Ann Arbor is getting ready to start a new multi-million-dollar sewer maintenance project. Starting in January, the city will begin a repair process called ‘lining’ on more than a mile’s worth of sewer pipes. The process allows crews to extend the life of the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

New automotive club coming to Howell: What to know

Ever dreamed of being able to spend a weekend with just you and your fancy ride? Poof. That dream just came true. Michigan is getting a 273-acre automotive club. Motorsports Gateway Howell starts construction Jan. 9, according to a news release. The location is 1 mile from downtown Howell, and it fronts the north side of Interstate 96 and to the east of Highway D19.
HOWELL, MI
99.1 WFMK

Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan

It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
MICHIGAN STATE
luxury-houses.net

Feeling of Vacationing in Bloomfield Hills, MI in Your Own $3.09M House Surrounded by Mature Landscaping

The Estate in Bloomfield Hills is a luxurious home provides breathtaking outdoor living space and perfect indoor room for large family gatherings and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 950 Waddington Rd, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,300 square feet of living spaces. Call Michael Ayoub – ByOwner.com (800-296-9637) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bloomfield Hills.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
MLive

MLive

