Weather Service Updates Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Upcoming Monday Night Through Wednesday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 4 Inches Of Rain

Read full article on original website
Related
GV Wire
Heavy Rains Trigger Valley Flood Warning. A Lot More Coming.
Following heavy rains throughout the region, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Central California shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California. Be cautious when driving, watch for any flood statements, and avoid traveling into the mountains,” the NWS office in Hanford said in a tweet.
New Storm Moves Into California Just As Previous Storm Ends
The impending weather could disrupt your New Years Eve plans.
The top weather events that occurred in Northern California in 2022
(KTXL) — Throughout 2022, Northern California saw a variety of different weather phenomena, including record-breaking heat waves, tornadoes and rare summertime rain, all while the state continues to go through a drought. Record-breaking heat wave In September, downtown Sacramento broke records for the highest temperature reached during the month and the highest temperature ever recorded […]
New timing and totals for incoming atmospheric rivers hitting Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two more storms are heading into Northern California to round out the year with big travel impacts expected and possible flooding. The Sierra is finally seeing the rain turn to snow as colder air is arriving overnight. A Winter Storm Warning will continue for the Sierra until Wednesday at 4 a.m. The valley will see areas of fog but most of the day will be dry before the next storm arrives.
GV Wire
Heavy Rain Pelts Fresno as Atmospheric River Hits California
An atmospheric river created by a low-pressure system off the Pacific Northwest is expected to drench Fresno today as it eventually spreads to Los Angeles by Tuesday night. The National Weather Service in Hanford says that at least three-quarters of an inch of rain could fall today and the rain gauge could eclipse more than an inch by midnight.
Flooding reported in parts of the Central Coast as rain pours over the area in latest round of storms
Multiple reports of flooding have come in as the Central Coast deals with the latest round of storms. The post Flooding reported in parts of the Central Coast as rain pours over the area in latest round of storms appeared first on KION546.
Storm moving through Central California expected to be at peak strength during peak travel
An estimated 102 million Americans are traveling by car to their destination this holiday season.
20-foot waves seen by Point Reyes during storm
The swells are likely going to get even larger.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain and Mountain Snow Expected Across West Coast This Week; Risks of Flooding and Avalanche Possible
According to the latest forecast, portions of the West Coast could expect heavy rain and mountain snow this week. The forecast warned that risks of flooding and avalanche could emerge. Residents in the Northwest, Westcoast and San Francisco Bay area should observe the weather conditions as rounds of rain could...
Timeline: Atmospheric river to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, possible flooding to Bay Area
Get ready for a winter storm, Bay Area! Rain arrives Monday evening with the heaviest rainfall in the overnight hours. Tuesday's morning commute will be messy and slow, with possible flooding on roads.
sierranewsonline.com
Flood Watch Issued For Tuesday December 27, 2022
HANFORD–The National Weather Service Hanford Office has issued a Flood Watch for the Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa, Madera, and the Lower Sierra Yosemite Valley. This includes the cities of Coarsegold, Mariposa, Yosemite Valley, Oakhurst, Fish Camp, Bass Lake, North Fork, and El Portal. The Flood Watch is in effect...
KPBS
California weather expected to take a turn for the worse
Blue skies and warm temperatures are expected to turn to rain and snow in much of California this week. Then, a local restaurant is the first eatery in the region to earn a coveted Michelin three-star designation. Next, we revisit a segment with San Diego author Madhushree Ghosh who talks about her book “Khabaar” and how food helps her stay connected to her Indian heritage and culture. And, KQED’s Silicon Valley reporter Adhiti Bandlamudi takes us on a food origin story journey that leads across the world and then back to California. Next, Ensenada is the birthplace of Mexican surfing. It has a rich history that many people don’t know about. Earlier this year, KPBS Border Reporter Gustavo Solis talked with two local surfers trying to preserve and spread that history. Finally, KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando says there are only a few weeks left to visit the Spiderman exhibit at the San Diego Comic Con Museum.
NBC Los Angeles
Plan for Rain to Close Out 2022 in Southern California. Here's the Timeline
The last week of 2022 will bring rain and cooler temperatures to Southern California following a warm and sunny Christmas holiday weekend. Monday will be the final warm and dry day before the weather turnaround. Expect rain on Tuesday and several more chances of wet weather through the rest of the week.
KDRV
Caltrans warns about storm, burn scars in Northern California this week
REDDING, Cal. -- Caltrans is warning travelers in Northern California about a strong storm. California's transportation department District 2 is telling them to be careful near wildfire burn scars, such as the area of Siskiyou County's McKinney Fire. Caltrans is citing the National Weather Service forecast of a series of...
Heavy snow in the forecast Tuesday
Two winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah this week. The first is expected to hit Tuesday with the second coming Friday. According to Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, the first part of the storm will be on the warm side, with snow in the elevation range of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He said that means lower ski resort base areas like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could see rain. In Park City the high Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees (F).
goldrushcam.com
California Water Agencies Collaborate on Groundwater Digital Platform to Help Address Dry Wells and Water Supply Shortages
December 28, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – As California continues to respond and adapt to ongoing extreme drought conditions, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) along with. state, federal and non-governmental organization partners are advancing development of a tool for groundwater agencies to help with efforts to prevent dry...
Nevada calls on Utah and Upper Colorado Basin states to slash water use by 500,000 acre-feet
Nevada water managers have submitted a plan for cutting diversions by 500,000 acre-feet in a last-ditch effort to shore up flows on the Colorado River before low water levels cause critical problems at Glen Canyon and Hoover dams. But the Silver State’s plan targets cuts in Utah and the river’s...
California witness reports sphere and 'humanoid' at bedroom window
A California witness at Magalia reported being woken by a humming noise and quickly noticed a red-orange sphere the size of a basketball hovering outside the bedroom window at about 3 a.m. on October 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Photographers are rushing to capture Big Sur's most elusive shot
Don't take a bathroom break - the serendipitous shot usually only lasts a few minutes.
goldrushcam.com
Covered California’s First Deadline Approaches as Winter Illnesses Highlight the Importance of Having Access to Quality Health Care
December 28, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Californians facing the compounding impact of three respiratory illnesses this winter, Covered California is urging the uninsured to sign up for health care coverage before the upcoming Dec. 31 deadline. Coverage provides access to quality care and protection from unforeseen medical costs, and Covered California is where people can get financial help to lower the cost of their health insurance. Californians need to sign up before the end of the year in order to have their coverage be effective on Jan. 1.
Comments / 0