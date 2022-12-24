ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

AL.com

Baltimore brings back linebacker Josh Bynes

Josh Bynes’ release by Baltimore on Friday turned out not to be the end of the line for the veteran linebacker with the Ravens. After playing 59 regular-season and five playoff games with Baltimore in six seasons spread from 2011 to 2022, the former Auburn standout returned to the Ravens on Tuesday by joining the NFL team’s practice squad.
BALTIMORE, MD
AL.com

Jarrett Stidham’s opportunity arrives with Raiders

With two games remaining in his fourth year in the NFL, former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham will make his first regular-season start on Sunday. Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniel announced on Wednesday that Stidham would replace Derek Carr as the Raiders’ starting quarterback for the final two games of the 2022 campaign.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AL.com

Coach’s scrutiny led Tua Tagovailoa to concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel didn’t know quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had sustained a concussion during Sunday’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. But after reviewing the video of the game on Monday morning, McDaniel knew something wasn’t right with the former Alabama All-American. Now Tagovailoa is...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama OC Bill O’Brien: No contact with Patriots since April

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, whose two-year contract with the school expires after this season, said Wednesday he has not spoken to anyone with the New England Patriots since he visited their facility in April. “I wish them well in their last, however many games they have left,” O’Brien...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama makes first transfer portal addition for 2023 as tight end chooses Tide

Maryland tight end CJ Dippre announced Tuesday morning that he is transferring to Alabama, giving the Tide its first addition through the NCAA transfer portal for 2023. Dippre, who entered the portal Dec. 5 after two seasons with the Terrapins, had last week narrowed his finalists to Alabama and Ohio State. He visited Alabama earlier this month and was offered by the Tide, one of several Power 5 offers he received.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Cowboys’ Sam Williams ‘thankful for life’ after wreck

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams is looking forward to Thursday night’s NFL game against the Tennessee Titans – and to the rest of this life – after an automobile accident kept him out of Saturday’s contest. The former Lee-Montgomery standout emerged from a Thursday traffic...
DALLAS, TX
AL.com

Aaron Rodgers’ advice to Tua Tagovailoa

When quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins met on the field after their teams’ NFL game on Sunday, Rodgers told the former Alabama All-American “to take care of himself” because he’d seen Tagovailoa take “some pretty vicious hits” this season.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Ninth Alabama player accepts Senior Bowl invite

Alabama’s Jordan Battle has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials announced Tuesday. “We’re excited to add Jordan to an already loaded DB group for this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl,” executive director Jim Nagy told AL.com. “There are a number of guys in that position group who are projected to be top 100 picks, and we’ve spoken to many NFL teams that have Jordan in that range as well.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

