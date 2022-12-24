Maryland tight end CJ Dippre announced Tuesday morning that he is transferring to Alabama, giving the Tide its first addition through the NCAA transfer portal for 2023. Dippre, who entered the portal Dec. 5 after two seasons with the Terrapins, had last week narrowed his finalists to Alabama and Ohio State. He visited Alabama earlier this month and was offered by the Tide, one of several Power 5 offers he received.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO