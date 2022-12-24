Read full article on original website
Hole Found Above Female Locker Room at OH Fire Station, Prompting Investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities in Toledo are looking for answers after a hole was found above a female locker room at a fire station. WTOL Channel 11 reports that the Toledo Fire Department says it was discovered that someone had tampered with the ductwork above the female locker room in Station 13. Both the police department and fire department are now investigating the incident.
New Fire Truck at Willard (IL) Airport Built to Handle It All
It can climb a 50-degree grade, flatten the standard chain-link fence surrounding an airport and accelerate from zero to 50 miles an hour in 17 seconds, News-Gazette.com reported. Introducing University of Illinois Willard Airport’s first new fire truck in more than 19 years — a 2023 Oshkosh Striker — purchased...
Cold Weather Cause Hydrants to Malfunction During MA House Fire
Multiple fire hydrants malfunctioned due to the cold as firefighters battled a house fire Monday, officials said. At around 7:30 a.m. Monday, firefighters responded to 63 Church St. in Merrimac. Firefighters saw smoke coming from the common wall between two homes of a 2.5 story wood frame multi-family house. “Multiple...
Atlanta says cold snap is causing water issues for hundreds of residents
The city of Atlanta is attributing this week’s cold snap to the spate of water interruptions and low water pressure inci...
