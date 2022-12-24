ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Hole Found Above Female Locker Room at OH Fire Station, Prompting Investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities in Toledo are looking for answers after a hole was found above a female locker room at a fire station. WTOL Channel 11 reports that the Toledo Fire Department says it was discovered that someone had tampered with the ductwork above the female locker room in Station 13. Both the police department and fire department are now investigating the incident.
TOLEDO, OH
fireapparatusmagazine.com

New Fire Truck at Willard (IL) Airport Built to Handle It All

It can climb a 50-degree grade, flatten the standard chain-link fence surrounding an airport and accelerate from zero to 50 miles an hour in 17 seconds, News-Gazette.com reported. Introducing University of Illinois Willard Airport’s first new fire truck in more than 19 years — a 2023 Oshkosh Striker — purchased...
ILLINOIS STATE
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Cold Weather Cause Hydrants to Malfunction During MA House Fire

Multiple fire hydrants malfunctioned due to the cold as firefighters battled a house fire Monday, officials said. At around 7:30 a.m. Monday, firefighters responded to 63 Church St. in Merrimac. Firefighters saw smoke coming from the common wall between two homes of a 2.5 story wood frame multi-family house. “Multiple...
MERRIMAC, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy