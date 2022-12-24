ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Prosecutor Investigating Christmas Homicide in Bergen-Lafayette

A Jersey City man was fatally shot yesterday in Bergen-Lafayette. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, the Christmas shooting took place in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. Police were called to the scene at approximately 6:04 p.m. and found Khaliq Lockett, 46, with an apparent gunshot...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

