Oregon-North Carolina live stream (12/28): How to watch Holiday Bowl online, TV, time
Oregon and Bo Nix face off with Drake Maye and North Carolina on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the Holiday Bowl. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The Holiday Bowl will usher in a new era with a potentially retro look. The No. 15 Oregon Ducks will...
Bryce Young: ‘A lot’ of my success is a credit to Bill O’Brien
Bryce Young and Bill O’Brien fall on opposite ends of the approval-rating spectrum among Alabama fans. But Young credits what he accomplished in his two seasons as Alabama’s starter -- including a Heisman Trophy in 2021 -- to the offensive coordinator that fans seem to love to hate.
Alabama OC Bill O’Brien: No contact with Patriots since April
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, whose two-year contract with the school expires after this season, said Wednesday he has not spoken to anyone with the New England Patriots since he visited their facility in April. “I wish them well in their last, however many games they have left,” O’Brien...
Coach’s scrutiny led Tua Tagovailoa to concussion protocol
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel didn’t know quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had sustained a concussion during Sunday’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. But after reviewing the video of the game on Monday morning, McDaniel knew something wasn’t right with the former Alabama All-American. Now Tagovailoa is...
Will Derrick Henry play against the Cowboys on Thursday night?
In 2019, the Tennessee Titans had a meaningless game on the next-to-last Sunday of the NFL’s regular season. Regardless of what happened against the New Orleans Saints, the Titans had to beat the Houston Texans in the finale to go to the playoffs. Against the Saints, Tennessee held out...
Watch Alabama’s Nick Saban hit ground, stretch with Crimson Tide ahead of Sugar Bowl
Nick Saban appears to be loose - literally - for Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State. The coach took part in his team’s stretching period during practice in New Orleans on Tuesday. The 71-year-old coach hit the turf to stretch out as you can see from the...
NFL fining Patriots quarterback Mac Jones again
For the second time this month, the NFL is fining New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for actions that didn’t draw a penalty during the game. During Saturday’s 22-18 loss to Cincinnati, Jones threw himself in front of cornerback Eli Apple as they ran after Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, who thought he was returning a fumble for a touchdown.
Cowboys’ Sam Williams ‘thankful for life’ after wreck
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams is looking forward to Thursday night’s NFL game against the Tennessee Titans – and to the rest of this life – after an automobile accident kept him out of Saturday’s contest. The former Lee-Montgomery standout emerged from a Thursday traffic...
Aaron Rodgers’ advice to Tua Tagovailoa
When quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins met on the field after their teams’ NFL game on Sunday, Rodgers told the former Alabama All-American “to take care of himself” because he’d seen Tagovailoa take “some pretty vicious hits” this season.
Ninth Alabama player accepts Senior Bowl invite
Alabama’s Jordan Battle has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials announced Tuesday. “We’re excited to add Jordan to an already loaded DB group for this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl,” executive director Jim Nagy told AL.com. “There are a number of guys in that position group who are projected to be top 100 picks, and we’ve spoken to many NFL teams that have Jordan in that range as well.”
