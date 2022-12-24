Read full article on original website
Oregon-North Carolina live stream (12/28): How to watch Holiday Bowl online, TV, time
Oregon and Bo Nix face off with Drake Maye and North Carolina on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the Holiday Bowl. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The Holiday Bowl will usher in a new era with a potentially retro look. The No. 15 Oregon Ducks will...
Baltimore brings back linebacker Josh Bynes
Josh Bynes’ release by Baltimore on Friday turned out not to be the end of the line for the veteran linebacker with the Ravens. After playing 59 regular-season and five playoff games with Baltimore in six seasons spread from 2011 to 2022, the former Auburn standout returned to the Ravens on Tuesday by joining the NFL team’s practice squad.
Jarrett Stidham’s opportunity arrives with Raiders
With two games remaining in his fourth year in the NFL, former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham will make his first regular-season start on Sunday. Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniel announced on Wednesday that Stidham would replace Derek Carr as the Raiders’ starting quarterback for the final two games of the 2022 campaign.
Coach’s scrutiny led Tua Tagovailoa to concussion protocol
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel didn’t know quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had sustained a concussion during Sunday’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. But after reviewing the video of the game on Monday morning, McDaniel knew something wasn’t right with the former Alabama All-American. Now Tagovailoa is...
Watch Alabama’s Nick Saban hit ground, stretch with Crimson Tide ahead of Sugar Bowl
Nick Saban appears to be loose - literally - for Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State. The coach took part in his team’s stretching period during practice in New Orleans on Tuesday. The 71-year-old coach hit the turf to stretch out as you can see from the...
Will Derrick Henry play against the Cowboys on Thursday night?
In 2019, the Tennessee Titans had a meaningless game on the next-to-last Sunday of the NFL’s regular season. Regardless of what happened against the New Orleans Saints, the Titans had to beat the Houston Texans in the finale to go to the playoffs. Against the Saints, Tennessee held out...
NFL fining Patriots quarterback Mac Jones again
For the second time this month, the NFL is fining New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for actions that didn’t draw a penalty during the game. During Saturday’s 22-18 loss to Cincinnati, Jones threw himself in front of cornerback Eli Apple as they ran after Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, who thought he was returning a fumble for a touchdown.
Bill O’Brien, Alabama players respond to coaching criticism
The mob came for Bill O’Brien this season. Whether it be social media, message boards or any other Alabama football online tributary, the anger for the Crimson Tide offensive coordinator was unmistakable. With digital pitch forks and torches, no decision was safe. And since Nick Saban is the only...
Cowboys’ Sam Williams ‘thankful for life’ after wreck
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams is looking forward to Thursday night’s NFL game against the Tennessee Titans – and to the rest of this life – after an automobile accident kept him out of Saturday’s contest. The former Lee-Montgomery standout emerged from a Thursday traffic...
Aaron Rodgers’ advice to Tua Tagovailoa
When quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins met on the field after their teams’ NFL game on Sunday, Rodgers told the former Alabama All-American “to take care of himself” because he’d seen Tagovailoa take “some pretty vicious hits” this season.
