Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Related
Oregon-North Carolina live stream (12/28): How to watch Holiday Bowl online, TV, time
Oregon and Bo Nix face off with Drake Maye and North Carolina on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the Holiday Bowl. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The Holiday Bowl will usher in a new era with a potentially retro look. The No. 15 Oregon Ducks will...
Jarrett Stidham’s opportunity arrives with Raiders
With two games remaining in his fourth year in the NFL, former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham will make his first regular-season start on Sunday. Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniel announced on Wednesday that Stidham would replace Derek Carr as the Raiders’ starting quarterback for the final two games of the 2022 campaign.
Baltimore brings back linebacker Josh Bynes
Josh Bynes’ release by Baltimore on Friday turned out not to be the end of the line for the veteran linebacker with the Ravens. After playing 59 regular-season and five playoff games with Baltimore in six seasons spread from 2011 to 2022, the former Auburn standout returned to the Ravens on Tuesday by joining the NFL team’s practice squad.
Alabama OC Bill O’Brien: No contact with Patriots since April
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, whose two-year contract with the school expires after this season, said Wednesday he has not spoken to anyone with the New England Patriots since he visited their facility in April. “I wish them well in their last, however many games they have left,” O’Brien...
Coach’s scrutiny led Tua Tagovailoa to concussion protocol
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel didn’t know quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had sustained a concussion during Sunday’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. But after reviewing the video of the game on Monday morning, McDaniel knew something wasn’t right with the former Alabama All-American. Now Tagovailoa is...
Bryce Young: ‘A lot’ of my success is a credit to Bill O’Brien
Bryce Young and Bill O’Brien fall on opposite ends of the approval-rating spectrum among Alabama fans. But Young credits what he accomplished in his two seasons as Alabama’s starter -- including a Heisman Trophy in 2021 -- to the offensive coordinator that fans seem to love to hate.
Will Derrick Henry play against the Cowboys on Thursday night?
In 2019, the Tennessee Titans had a meaningless game on the next-to-last Sunday of the NFL’s regular season. Regardless of what happened against the New Orleans Saints, the Titans had to beat the Houston Texans in the finale to go to the playoffs. Against the Saints, Tennessee held out...
Bo Nix calls game-winning touchdown to Chase Cota for Oregon Ducks to complete comeback in Holiday Bowl
Bo Nix has a variety of name, image and likeness deals and another one might need to be in the works after Oregon’s quarterback worked some voodoo magic to rally the Ducks from a 10-point deficit with 9:13 to go in the Holiday Bowl. With the two-touchdown favorite Ducks...
WKBN
OSU point guard Greene out for the season
Ohio State point guard and Pickerington native Madison Greene is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Auburn relies on defense and rebounding in 61-58 win against Florida
Wendell Green ended the first half with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to stop an 8-0 run by the Gators and finished the game with a layup during Auburn’s 61-58 win on Wednesday against Florida. Green scored 14 points and was second on the team with five rebounds. Johni Broome led...
NFL fining Patriots quarterback Mac Jones again
For the second time this month, the NFL is fining New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for actions that didn’t draw a penalty during the game. During Saturday’s 22-18 loss to Cincinnati, Jones threw himself in front of cornerback Eli Apple as they ran after Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, who thought he was returning a fumble for a touchdown.
The 20 best players in the College Football Playoff: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show for Apple Podcast subscribers, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah analyze the four teams in the College Football Playoff by drafting the 20 best players from those teams. There isn’t an obvious No. 1 choice, so the selection...
Cowboys’ Sam Williams ‘thankful for life’ after wreck
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams is looking forward to Thursday night’s NFL game against the Tennessee Titans – and to the rest of this life – after an automobile accident kept him out of Saturday’s contest. The former Lee-Montgomery standout emerged from a Thursday traffic...
Aaron Rodgers’ advice to Tua Tagovailoa
When quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins met on the field after their teams’ NFL game on Sunday, Rodgers told the former Alabama All-American “to take care of himself” because he’d seen Tagovailoa take “some pretty vicious hits” this season.
Georgia-Ohio State concerns, confidence and expert analysis, and lessons from Alabama: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Two episodes of The College Football Survivor Show broke down the College Football Playoff semifinals set for New Year’s Eve between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State, and No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. On the latest episode available to all listeners,...
Ninth Alabama player accepts Senior Bowl invite
Alabama’s Jordan Battle has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials announced Tuesday. “We’re excited to add Jordan to an already loaded DB group for this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl,” executive director Jim Nagy told AL.com. “There are a number of guys in that position group who are projected to be top 100 picks, and we’ve spoken to many NFL teams that have Jordan in that range as well.”
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
211K+
Followers
65K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0