Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn to Broncos as Hackett Fired?
Dan Quinn to Denver to replace the fired coach Hackett? What happens with Quinn if he and the Super Bowl-minded Cowboys “finish their business”?
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update
The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
Packers Media Grasping at Straws with Vikings Looming in Week 17
There is no denying that the Green Bay Packers have been bad in 2022. Aaron Rodgers watched his franchise trade away star wide receiver Davante Adams, and while they invested significant capital on the defense, their offense left plenty to be desired. Ahead of a divisional matchup on Sunday, the Vikings success has left the Packers media grasping at straws.
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Who’s In and Who’s Out Heading Into Week 17?
A look at the 2022 NFL playoff picture heading into Week 17. The post NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Who’s In and Who’s Out Heading Into Week 17? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks
At 3-12 on the season, the Chicago Bears aren't playing for much of anything anymore and have a bunch of injuries they're dealing with over these final 13 days of the regular season. Among those injuries is non-throwing shoulder issue for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. So will the Bears rest...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Vikings Must Make Critical Decision about Rookie
The first rookie class of Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been a bit disappointing, at least through 15 games of his maiden voyage. The expectations were high, especially for the first two picks, but they couldn’t fulfill those in their rookie campaigns. Lewis Cine lost his training camp battle to 2021 fourth-rounder Camryn Bynum, who earned a starting job. In Week 3 against Detroit, starter Harrison Smith could not play, and most thought about Cine starting. However, third-year player Josh Metellus took over the safety duties.
Jalen Hurts’ Week 17 status vs. Saints gets update from Eagles’ Nick Sirianni
The Philadelphia Eagles fell just short of defeating the Dallas Cowboys and clinching the NFC East division title on Sunday. However, they were ultimately defeated 40-34 by Dallas. The Eagles’ offensive effort was impressive given the absence of Jalen Hurts. Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni provided an injury update on Hurts for Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk.
Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act
There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
First look: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers odds and lines
The Minnesota Vikings (12-3) face the Green Bay Packers (7-8) for the 2nd time this season, this time on the road in Week 17. Kickoff Sunday from Lambeau Field is at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Vikings vs. Packers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Kyle Shanahan Says He Doesn't Know Who the Starting Quarterback Will Be Next Season
Probably not what Trey Lance wants to hear.
‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander
Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win against NYG
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 185 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the aftermath of Vikings-Giants. Particularly, Greg Joseph, Kirk Cousins, and the Vikings defense are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism...
A Longtime Brett Favre Record Was Snapped On Sunday
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has seen a lot of his all-time passing and longevity records snapped over the past few years. Yesterday, yet another record of his fell by the wayside. During Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, Packers kicker Mason Crosby broke the franchise record for most...
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones on Cowboys-Eagles III: Bring It On!
The last three times they've met in the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles. Two of those wins - in 1992 and 1995 - led to Super Bowls. If this year's road to another championship is routed through Philly, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is fine with it. Despite Philadelphia's NFL-best record and the fact that a post-season rematch would be played at Lincoln Financial Field, Jones said Tuesday he welcomes Cowboys-Eagles III come January.
Brian Daboll's Message to Giants Ahead of Big Game Against Colts
The Giants can get into the postseason with a win against a declining Colts team, but head coach Brian Daboll refuses to consider that possibility just yet.
NFL Straight Up Picks for Every Team in Week 17 (Aaron Rodgers and Packers Will Take One Step Closer to Playoffs)
We only have two weeks left of the NFL regular season, can you believe it?!. As always, I will give you my pick for all 16 games set to take place this week. In this article, I'm not going to worry about the point spread. The only thing I'm concerned with is what team is going to win each game.
Updates on injury status of Christian Watson, Keisean Nixon and Yosh Nijman
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that receiver Christian Watson, kick returner Keisean Nixon and right tackle Yosh Nijman will all be considered “day to day” after exiting Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins. Watson missed the second half with a hip injury, Nixon went...
Los Angeles Lakers may get some much needed help vs Miami Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers have lost four games in a row heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against the Orlando Magic. While the Magic are an easier opponent on paper, this Lakers team has looked absolutely lost without Anthony Davis. Making matters worse is the fact that Tuesday’s game is...
