ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update

The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
purplePTSD.com

Packers Media Grasping at Straws with Vikings Looming in Week 17

There is no denying that the Green Bay Packers have been bad in 2022. Aaron Rodgers watched his franchise trade away star wide receiver Davante Adams, and while they invested significant capital on the defense, their offense left plenty to be desired. Ahead of a divisional matchup on Sunday, the Vikings success has left the Packers media grasping at straws.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks

At 3-12 on the season, the Chicago Bears aren't playing for much of anything anymore and have a bunch of injuries they're dealing with over these final 13 days of the regular season. Among those injuries is non-throwing shoulder issue for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. So will the Bears rest...
CHICAGO, IL
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Must Make Critical Decision about Rookie

The first rookie class of Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been a bit disappointing, at least through 15 games of his maiden voyage. The expectations were high, especially for the first two picks, but they couldn’t fulfill those in their rookie campaigns. Lewis Cine lost his training camp battle to 2021 fourth-rounder Camryn Bynum, who earned a starting job. In Week 3 against Detroit, starter Harrison Smith could not play, and most thought about Cine starting. However, third-year player Josh Metellus took over the safety duties.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts’ Week 17 status vs. Saints gets update from Eagles’ Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles fell just short of defeating the Dallas Cowboys and clinching the NFC East division title on Sunday. However, they were ultimately defeated 40-34 by Dallas. The Eagles’ offensive effort was impressive given the absence of Jalen Hurts. Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni provided an injury update on Hurts for Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act

There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander

Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win against NYG

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 185 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the aftermath of Vikings-Giants. Particularly, Greg Joseph, Kirk Cousins, and the Vikings defense are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

A Longtime Brett Favre Record Was Snapped On Sunday

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has seen a lot of his all-time passing and longevity records snapped over the past few years. Yesterday, yet another record of his fell by the wayside. During Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, Packers kicker Mason Crosby broke the franchise record for most...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones on Cowboys-Eagles III: Bring It On!

The last three times they've met in the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles. Two of those wins - in 1992 and 1995 - led to Super Bowls. If this year's road to another championship is routed through Philly, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is fine with it. Despite Philadelphia's NFL-best record and the fact that a post-season rematch would be played at Lincoln Financial Field, Jones said Tuesday he welcomes Cowboys-Eagles III come January.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

302K+
Followers
589K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy