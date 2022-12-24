Read full article on original website
Sammy Locklear
4d ago
This what happens when you tear down a coal fired steam plant and install useless solar panel farms. Green New Deal and the global warming scam.
23
Big John 2
4d ago
Hope they don’t have EV’s !!! This is what happens when you listen to the liberal treehuggers !!!
16
Guest
4d ago
Matthew 4:17 From that time Jesus began to preach,and to say,Repent:for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.
10
‘We will learn from this’: TVA takes ‘full responsibility’ for rolling blackouts in north Alabama
The Tennessee Valley Authority is reviewing why it had to institute rolling blackouts in north Alabama on Christmas Eve to conserve energy as the area experienced below-freezing temperatures. More than 1,100 residents around Huntsville were without power for a large duration of the mandatory rolling blackouts while much of north...
Huntsville Utilities responds to power outage in North Huntsville
Huntsville Utilities is responding to two power outages in North Huntsville Wednesday afternoon.
‘Critical’ water levels continue across Alabama
As Alabama emerges from the Christmas weekend’s record low temperatures, water systems around the state are continuing to grapple with the affects of leaks and usage issues. Cities throughout the state and the South have reported water usage issues this week, as well as damaged pipes and their effects. That’s as the mercury nudged into the 50s this afternoon in parts of the state.
Spire ends call to conserve gas as temperatures rise in Alabama
As temperatures warm up across Alabama, the state’s largst gas company is ending calls to conserve energy. Spire a gas company that serves customers across Alabama, Missouri and Mississippi, asked customers Friday evening to lower their thermostats to the 65-68 degree range for the next 48 hours. Company leaders...
Many Alabama counties saw huge spike in those working from home, new Census data shows
The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the nature of work for many in Alabama, and for some altogether eliminated a commute. And in one Alabama county, more than one in every 10 workers were still remote deep into the pandemic. In Shelby County, a suburban county south of Birmingham, 11% of...
wbrc.com
Alabama Power, Spire doing good as temperatures rise back up
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An update tonight, Spire energy said Alabama is in a great place right now as the weather trends upward back to normal levels from a natural gas perspective. The recent request from Spire to conserve energy is over and they want to thank their customers for...
opelikaobserver.com
Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class
BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
WSFA
Alabamians urged to end water drips when temperature rises above freezing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians are being urged to stop dripping their faucets as soon as temperatures rise above freezing. While the drip can help prevent pipes from freezing and bursting, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management says it’s creating another problem; the excessive water loss is straining many public water systems’ ability to provide services.
WAFF
Many North Alabama roads still impassable
Snow and ice are causing authorities to close roads across North Alabama. Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday. Firefighter face additional challenges in the cold. Updated: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST. Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond. Chisholm Heights...
ADEM to Alabama water customers: Stop dripping faucets
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is advising water customers to avoid dripping faucets as cities across the state struggle to restore water supplies this week. Slow-dripping water faucets can help prevent pressure buildups from freezing pipes when outside temperatures drop below freezing. Ahead of plummeting temperatures this weekend, many...
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions
Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama
The unprecedented cold front has left some Alabama cities overwhelmed with frozen pipes and leaks, causing water issues that could last until the middle of the week. Water supplies across much of central and west Alabama began to reach critical levels on Sunday and Monday, as warming temperatures caused some service lines to rupture.
Bham Now
If we want to restore our rivers in Alabama, we need to save the skinny water – creeks and streams
The following story is part of Friends of Shades Creek lore as shared by Jim Brown, a former History professor at Samford University. A few years ago, members of the group were observing Shades Creek after a litter cleanup at the now nearly-closed Brookwood Village on the Homewood/Mountain Brook city line.
WHNT-TV
Multiple North Alabama Roads Deemed Impassable
Numerous roads in North Alabama were deemed impassable after flurries turned to ice on Monday. Numerous roads in North Alabama were deemed impassable after flurries turned to ice on Monday. Icy Conditions Shut Down Roads Across North Alabama. With snow falling in the Tennessee Valley, local law enforcement agencies are...
North Alabama authorities warn of icy conditions on roadways
With snow falling in the Rocket City, Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is warning residents of some areas to avoid due to icy conditions.
apr.org
Arctic cold burst water pipes and threatens Alabama water supply
The city of Selma and the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery are among those communities waking up with burst pipes and water issues. Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. Dozens of water systems had either boil advisories in place because of low pressure or warned of bigger catastrophes if leaks from broken pipes weren't found and water shut off. In Jackson, Mississippi, residents were required over Christmas to boil water. Charleston, South Carolina, normally puts out 50 million gallons of water on a winter day, but over the holiday weekend the output was about 100 million gallons as thousands of homes and business had undetected broken pipes.
Water woes, home offices, remembering an actor: Down in Alabama
Full disclosure: Today’s episode of this news report is being delivered from a home studio that doubles as supper table. The mic’s right here next to some leftover Christmas banana pudding. Here’s what we have:. Water systems in parts of Alabama were still having trouble with water...
Highway 72 back open after vehicle fire
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says a single-vehicle fire has blocked the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 72.
Caught off guard: A little bit of snow creates travel chaos in Tennessee Valley
Erin Tomlinson spent eight hours stuck on icy Monte Sano Mountain before making a slow two-hour trek to Marshall County on Monday night. Lilly Thompson and Gay Campbell’s daughter were also stranded on Monte Sano, according to Facebook posts, and Campbell’s daughter needed gas. Abbey Crain, who writes...
