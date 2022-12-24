Read full article on original website
Park Record
Park City tourism official makes impassioned argument in support of worker housing
The top staffer at the Park City Chamber/Bureau, a figure with wide influence on the tourism industry that drives the local economy, has crafted an impassioned argument in support of workforce or otherwise income-restricted housing, outlining her assessment in a submittal to City Hall regarding a development matter. Jennifer Wesselhoff,...
Park Record
More Dogs on Main: The year in review
It was another delightfully strange year around here. There were some news stories that were left hanging. For example, the great lasagna theft in Prospector remains unsolved. A Prospector resident accused her neighbor’s dog of stealing her lasagna that was, for reasons that remain unexplained, being stored outside. It could have been the dog, a raccoon, or a passing hobo on the rail trail. We’ll never know. The dog’s not talking, and nobody tested it for garlic.
Park Record
Park City parking problems reported with crowds arriving
The Park City Police Department around Christmas received a series of complaints regarding parking issues, something that will likely continue through New Year’s with the crowds having arrived. Parking is usually one of the issues that arises at busy times in the community, and the periods around Christmas and...
Park Record
Park City police blotter: Family ‘destroying the cross country’ trail
The Park City Police Department on Christmas received a complaint about people on a section of a cross-country ski track in the area of Thaynes Canyon acting in a manner that prompted someone to contact law enforcement. The police logged the case at 4:38 p.m. The police were told a...
Park Record
Citizens especially worried about Deer Valley traffic, survey shows
Traffic is by a wide margin the greatest concern of opponents of a Deer Valley Resort concept for a major development at Snow Park, a survey has found, a result many would have expected with congestion on the roads long being one of the top complaints in Park City. The...
Park Record
Coalville home destroyed in Friday fire, remote East Side location poses challenge
A Coalville home has been deemed a total loss after a Friday morning fire. The North Summit Fire District was dispatched around 10:45 a.m. on Friday following initial reports of smoke coming out of a residence with three people inside on Huff Creek Road, according to Chief Ben Nielson. It’s the second time the Fire District has responded to the remote East Side area this year, he said, but the snowy conditions made crews slower to arrive.
Park Record
Red Card Roberts: Home for the holidays
Despite having lived in Park City nearly all of my adult life, when I refer to “home,” I usually mean Nebraska. Not in a nostalgic way — there’s no hint of fondness. It’s more matter of fact. As in, “I have to go home for Christmas,” the “have to” being key.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Park City man arrested following incident at Silver Creek business
A Park City man is facing felony charges stemming from an incident at a Silver Creek business last week. The 56-year-old man, who rented a storage unit in the facility, on Dec. 21 followed another client in and took what he needed from his unit, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. The man then found himself locked behind a gate.
Park Record
Incoming winter storms create uncertain snowpack conditions
Backcountry conditions, much like the weather forecast in Utah, are expected to change over the next week as winter storms travel throughout the Wasatch, bringing an increase in wet weather – and danger. Avalanche danger for the Salt Lake area mountains has switched between considerable and moderate over the...
Park Record
Casey Dawson rounding into form heading into 2023
Park City speedskater Casey Dawson’s season had its ups and downs heading into back-to-back World Cups in Calgary, Canada, earlier in December. On the positive side, the 22-year-old helped the U.S. win a gold medal in the team pursuit at the first World Cup of the season. But he was also dealing with an illness, and his early results in his individual races weren’t what he wanted.
Park Record
Elohim graces New Year’s Eve at O.P. Rockwell
Electropop artist Elohim will get things bouncing when she graces the stage and ushers in 2023 during a New Year’s Eve concert at O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge and Music Hall. “I’m super excited to visit Park City,” said the Los Angeles-based DJ, producer and singer-songwriter. “It’s funny, because some...
