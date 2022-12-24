It was another delightfully strange year around here. There were some news stories that were left hanging. For example, the great lasagna theft in Prospector remains unsolved. A Prospector resident accused her neighbor’s dog of stealing her lasagna that was, for reasons that remain unexplained, being stored outside. It could have been the dog, a raccoon, or a passing hobo on the rail trail. We’ll never know. The dog’s not talking, and nobody tested it for garlic.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 18 HOURS AGO