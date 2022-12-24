ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park Record

Park City tourism official makes impassioned argument in support of worker housing

The top staffer at the Park City Chamber/Bureau, a figure with wide influence on the tourism industry that drives the local economy, has crafted an impassioned argument in support of workforce or otherwise income-restricted housing, outlining her assessment in a submittal to City Hall regarding a development matter. Jennifer Wesselhoff,...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

More Dogs on Main: The year in review

It was another delightfully strange year around here. There were some news stories that were left hanging. For example, the great lasagna theft in Prospector remains unsolved. A Prospector resident accused her neighbor’s dog of stealing her lasagna that was, for reasons that remain unexplained, being stored outside. It could have been the dog, a raccoon, or a passing hobo on the rail trail. We’ll never know. The dog’s not talking, and nobody tested it for garlic.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City parking problems reported with crowds arriving

The Park City Police Department around Christmas received a series of complaints regarding parking issues, something that will likely continue through New Year’s with the crowds having arrived. Parking is usually one of the issues that arises at busy times in the community, and the periods around Christmas and...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Coalville home destroyed in Friday fire, remote East Side location poses challenge

A Coalville home has been deemed a total loss after a Friday morning fire. The North Summit Fire District was dispatched around 10:45 a.m. on Friday following initial reports of smoke coming out of a residence with three people inside on Huff Creek Road, according to Chief Ben Nielson. It’s the second time the Fire District has responded to the remote East Side area this year, he said, but the snowy conditions made crews slower to arrive.
COALVILLE, UT
Park Record

Red Card Roberts: Home for the holidays

Despite having lived in Park City nearly all of my adult life, when I refer to “home,” I usually mean Nebraska. Not in a nostalgic way — there’s no hint of fondness. It’s more matter of fact. As in, “I have to go home for Christmas,” the “have to” being key.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Park City man arrested following incident at Silver Creek business

A Park City man is facing felony charges stemming from an incident at a Silver Creek business last week. The 56-year-old man, who rented a storage unit in the facility, on Dec. 21 followed another client in and took what he needed from his unit, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. The man then found himself locked behind a gate.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Incoming winter storms create uncertain snowpack conditions

Backcountry conditions, much like the weather forecast in Utah, are expected to change over the next week as winter storms travel throughout the Wasatch, bringing an increase in wet weather – and danger. Avalanche danger for the Salt Lake area mountains has switched between considerable and moderate over the...
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Casey Dawson rounding into form heading into 2023

Park City speedskater Casey Dawson’s season had its ups and downs heading into back-to-back World Cups in Calgary, Canada, earlier in December. On the positive side, the 22-year-old helped the U.S. win a gold medal in the team pursuit at the first World Cup of the season. But he was also dealing with an illness, and his early results in his individual races weren’t what he wanted.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Elohim graces New Year’s Eve at O.P. Rockwell

Electropop artist Elohim will get things bouncing when she graces the stage and ushers in 2023 during a New Year’s Eve concert at O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge and Music Hall. “I’m super excited to visit Park City,” said the Los Angeles-based DJ, producer and singer-songwriter. “It’s funny, because some...
PARK CITY, UT

