Alabama State

David Pitts
4d ago

I took Paxlovid when I had COVID and it worked great for me. I experienced mild nausea from it but it was tolerable. No other problems.

Lee Calloway
4d ago

This is what they gave me and it messed my stomach up caused me to not be able to have BMovement or pass gas for about 10 days caused me to almost stop urinating caused my stomach to feel like someone built a fire in it u no raw inside. My wife had covid her doctor gave her different medication couple of shots and she was over it in about 5 days up doing ever thing as normal and I wS still bad for a few more days. I wouldn't takethat again if I can help it.oh I didn't get any shots like others that was around me at the time.

Lady T
4d ago

A doctor dissuaded a family member from taking it stating it causes kidney problems and loss of taste.

