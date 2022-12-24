I took Paxlovid when I had COVID and it worked great for me. I experienced mild nausea from it but it was tolerable. No other problems.
This is what they gave me and it messed my stomach up caused me to not be able to have BMovement or pass gas for about 10 days caused me to almost stop urinating caused my stomach to feel like someone built a fire in it u no raw inside. My wife had covid her doctor gave her different medication couple of shots and she was over it in about 5 days up doing ever thing as normal and I wS still bad for a few more days. I wouldn't takethat again if I can help it.oh I didn't get any shots like others that was around me at the time.
A doctor dissuaded a family member from taking it stating it causes kidney problems and loss of taste.
Related
44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
Covid and flu hospitalizations increase as holidays approach, while RSV retreats in some states
CDC says respiratory viruses may continue to spread for weeks, ‘possibly even months': report
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
More deaths among vaccinated Americans not a reason to avoid vaccines, experts say
Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?
‘True but inaccurate:’ Here’s why more people who die of COVID-19 are vaccinated
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Omicron subvariants dominating the U.S. have ‘alarming’ ability to evade both immunity and medical treatments, scientists warn
Dog Flu Outbreaks Reported Across the U.S.
Her 12-year-old almost died of the flu. Now this mom is advocating for the yearly flu vaccine
COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
National study confirms breakthrough COVID cases are less severe than COVID in unvaccinated adults
COVID isn’t just infecting you—it could be reactivating viruses that have been dormant in your body for years
Covid cases spike in Georgia
Worsening Measles Outbreak Threatens Unvaccinated Kids
Somali families and Minnesota health officials confront low vaccination rates–and a cluster of measles cases
Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama
What's New With the Flu? Here Are 7 Things to Know
AL.com
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 63