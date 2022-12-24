Read full article on original website
mainstreetmaury.com
Kraus Foundation donates $15K to Miracle League
The Joseph F. Kraus, Jr., and Hazel Kraus Human Development Foundation, a 501©(3) private grantmaking foundation based in Lawrenceburg, recently donated $15,000 to The Miracle League of Columbia in a check presentation at First Farmers and Merchants Bank. The Miracle League of Columbia is a program created to give...
mainstreetmaury.com
Spring Hill firefighters to see wage increase in 2023
Spring Hill firefighters will soon see their pay raised to more strongly compete with other area departments. The city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously last week to boost the pay of 57 frontline firefighters who work at least 2,756 hours annually. The increased pay will take effect on the pay period beginning Jan. 7, 2023.
mainstreetmaury.com
Legal Aid Society opens new Columbia office
Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, announced recently the opening of its relocated Columbia office at 1503 Hatcher Lane, Suite 105. The Columbia office’s attorneys and legal services will continue unchanged in the new location, though additional staff may be joining...
DRINKING WATER WARNING: Lincoln County, Tenn. residents advised to boil water before use
Residents living in some parts of Lincoln County, Tenn. should boil all drinking water before use, according to a new alert from the county's emergency management agency.
Goodlettsville resident concerned about rest of winter after 3-day power outage
Nashville Electric Service (NES) announced power has been restored after 72,000 customers lost power during Middle Tennessee’s historic weather event.
WKRN
TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need
The state's drivers service centers are asking guests to bring in a nonperishable food item through Dec. 30 to help the community. TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need. The state's drivers service centers are asking guests to bring in a nonperishable food item through Dec. 30...
wgnsradio.com
Look Who WGNS News Spotted!
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) Bulletin, WGNS News crews spotted a celebrity doing some last minute Christmas shopping. Just thought that you would like to be the "first" to know.
wpln.org
Lawmakers want answers after TVA imposes rolling blackouts on customers during winter storm
As if dealing with freezing temperatures and frozen pipes weren’t enough, Middle Tennessee also had to endure intermittent power outages over the weekend, leaving customers and lawmakers frustrated. The Tennessee Valley Authority put in place rolling blackouts beginning Christmas Eve, leaving residents without power for about 15 minutes at...
WSMV
VUMC Research May Have You Thinking Twice Before Adding Salt to Your Meal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Research going on right here in Music City may have you thinking twice about grabbing the salt shaker at your next meal. Dr. Annet Kirabo says her Vanderbilt-led research team found salt increases inflammation in some people’s immune cells. It means even those with normal...
WSMV
Hohenwald issues drinking water warning
HOWENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) - City of Hohenwald officials have issued a drinking water warning after the city’s water system experienced equipment failure. According to a recent Facebook post, the equipment failure resulted in a significant loss of pressure in the drinking water system. This loss of pressure could introduce disease-causing organisms, such as bacteria, viruses and parasites, into the water.
13 displaced after fire in Nashville day after Christmas
Nashville Fire crews handled a residential home on fire Monday afternoon in East Nashville that affected 13 people.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
mainstreetmaury.com
County Commission amends zoning resolution to protect the Duck River
The Maury County Commission met last Monday, Dec 19 to approve a resolution which would increase the setbacks from industrial and manufacturing uses by extending the distance from the shoreline of the Duck River where people are allowed to build. During the special-called meeting-held less than a week before Christmas-commissioners...
WKRN
Water line breaks in front of hospital
A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. TN Dept. of Health reports 7 deaths related to winter …. The Tennessee Department...
Beechgrove Market Robbed at Gunpoint
A convenience store was robbed at gunpoint in Beechgrove Market on Sunday night. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports the entered the store on Highway 64 East near Interstate 24, around 8:40 p.m. He was described by the store’s manager as wearing a black mask and all-black clothing. The Bedford County...
WKRN
Salt truck overturns on black ice
Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Teens arrested for vehicle burglaries in Mt. Juliet. Officers are investigating several vehicle burglaries at hotels in Mt. Juliet that led to multiple teen arrests. Man...
The ongoing crisis at DCS ranks as one of the top stories of 2022
The crisis at the agency that cares for Tennessee's most vulnerable children is one of the most important stories of 2022.
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury Regional Medical Group welcomes physician assistant
Brian Lovely, PA-C, is now a part of the staff at Maury Regional Medical Group (MRMG) Primary Care in Columbia. Lovely joins the team with 13 years of experience as a physician assistant. He received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and soon after completed his master’s degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
dicksonpost.com
Family favorite Sisters Restaurant closes after 25 years
Longtime customer Arlinda Baxter sat with her mother Evelyn Copelin, who was enjoying iconic meat-and-three fare on E. Rickert Ave. for the last time. Andrew Looney and his three children, Jake, Mason and Sophia, exchanged laughter and loving looks as they ate lunch together. Janet Grimes cooked up Dickson residents’ favorite turkey and dressing, served up by son Wesley Grimes.
mainstreetmaury.com
First Farmers Bank names new Mount Pleasant branch manager
First Farmers and Merchants Corporation, the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, recently announced that Stacey Crowell has been promoted to Branch Manager of the Mount Pleasant office. “We are pleased to announce that Stacey Crowell has accepted the promotion to Branch Manager in our Mount Pleasant Office,”...
