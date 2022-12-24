Read full article on original website
Stephanie Mitchell on a mission to keep midwives in Alabama
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Alabama faces uncertainty in 2023 after year of death penalty troubles
When the clock struck midnight on Sept. 22 and again on Nov. 17, everything changed for the future of executions in Alabama. The midnight mark came after prison workers couldn’t start intravenous lines for the two men who were set to die on those nights. Those issues followed two other controversial executions the state carried out earlier in the year.
Water woes, home offices, remembering an actor: Down in Alabama
Full disclosure: Today’s episode of this news report is being delivered from a home studio that doubles as supper table. The mic’s right here next to some leftover Christmas banana pudding. Here’s what we have:. Water systems in parts of Alabama were still having trouble with water...
‘Critical’ water levels continue across Alabama
As Alabama emerges from the Christmas weekend’s record low temperatures, water systems around the state are continuing to grapple with the affects of leaks and usage issues. Cities throughout the state and the South have reported water usage issues this week, as well as damaged pipes and their effects. That’s as the mercury nudged into the 50s this afternoon in parts of the state.
Many Alabama counties saw huge spike in those working from home, new Census data shows
The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the nature of work for many in Alabama, and for some altogether eliminated a commute. And in one Alabama county, more than one in every 10 workers were still remote deep into the pandemic. In Shelby County, a suburban county south of Birmingham, 11% of...
Abandoned cars, homicide stats, a sheriff’s passing: Down in Alabama
Huntsville police were asking people to remove their cars that had been abandoned on icy roads. A pipe burst in the control tower at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Birmingham’s homicide total is closing in on a morbid and very old record. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
Companies face deadline to be part of Alabama’s new medical marijuana industry
Alabama is taking another next step in establishment of its new medical marijuana industry this week. Friday is the last day for companies to apply for licenses as cultivators, processors, dispensaries, transporters, testing labs, or integrated firms performing multiple functions needed to get the products to patients. As of Wednesday,...
Birmingham City Council member Hunter Williams: Finding compromise in the age of brinkmanship
On a recent trip to Washington DC, I found myself at a table with Senator Richard Shelby and Congresswoman Terri Sewell. We were there to present Sen. Shelby with a resolution honoring his 36 years of service to the residents of Alabama and to discuss appropriations that would benefit Alabamians in the upcoming federal spending bill.
Kay Ivey names new director of Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
Gov. Kay Ivey today named longtime business owner Stacia Robinson as the next director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Robinson will replace Nichelle Nix, who is leaving the job after six years to practice law in the private sector. Robinson comes to the job from BeneChoice Companies, LLC,...
Alabama Entertainers of the Year 2022
The Alabama people that made significant cultural contributions locally, regionally and nationally in 2022, as determined by the AL.com Life & Culture staff. Working with Ferrill Gibbs, another songwriter with Mobile ties, Partridge brought his unique perspective to “Alabama Astronaut,” a podcast about the distinctive music of snake-handling churches. It’s a thoughtful and respectful exploration of a subculture that’s often depicted as a freakshow – but it’s still incredibly entertaining. -- Lawrence Specker.
Icy roads possible across parts of Alabama for Tuesday morning commute
Stay off the roads this morning if you’re in north or north-central Alabama. The National Weather Service is warning that widespread black ice is possible on roads across the region after a round of light snow on Monday. The recent extreme cold across the state allowed the snow to...
Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama
The unprecedented cold front has left some Alabama cities overwhelmed with frozen pipes and leaks, causing water issues that could last until the middle of the week. Water supplies across much of central and west Alabama began to reach critical levels on Sunday and Monday, as warming temperatures caused some service lines to rupture.
What subjects have teacher shortages? Alabama schools want more staff in these high-demand areas
About 1,500 teacher positions were unfilled at the start of the current school year, according to a survey conducted by the Alabama State Department of Education in September. These are the first hard numbers the state has produced, allowing a closer look into which subjects are the hardest to fill. Those details could amplify the call for more incentives and resources to draw more teachers in those subject areas.
Is this waterfront restaurant Guy Fieri’s best find in Alabama?
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has visited well more than a thousand restaurants in his show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” which raises the question: What’s the best one he found in every state?. Anyway, it raised that question for the foodies at mashed.com, and they settled on a...
North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions
Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
‘We will learn from this’: TVA takes ‘full responsibility’ for rolling blackouts in north Alabama
The Tennessee Valley Authority is reviewing why it had to institute rolling blackouts in north Alabama on Christmas Eve to conserve energy as the area experienced below-freezing temperatures. More than 1,100 residents around Huntsville were without power for a large duration of the mandatory rolling blackouts while much of north...
These 38 Alabama schools were recognized for improving student achievement: How they did it
As Kool and the Gang’s “Celebrate” played on the video call, “Good mornings” came virtually from all parts of Alabama. Nearly 100 officials from 38 schools, from Huntsville to Mobile and many places in between, gathered to celebrate an accomplishment four years in the making: Improving student achievement enough to get off of the federal school improvement list.
Alabama Department of Corrections picks new provider for inmate healthcare
For the second time this year, the Alabama Department of Corrections has picked a Tennessee-based company to provide healthcare services at its 27 facilities. YesCare Corp., based in Brentwood, Tenn., was picked over three other companies that submitted proposals. The ADOC said it would negotiate with YesCare and release information about the contract once it is final. The four-and-a-half-year contract is scheduled to take effect April 1.
St. Clair County man killed, 2 others injured in head-on collision in north Alabama
A St. Clair County man was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon in north Alabama, authorities said Wednesday night. Alex B. Hilyer, 40, of Ashville, was driving a 2021 Ford Escape that collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama State Route 176 near DeKalb County Road 325, said Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge
HONOLULU (AP) — The average profile of a missing child in Hawaii: 15 years old, female, from the island of Oahu and Native Hawaiian. That’s according to a report released Wednesday that says much more disaggregated racial and gender data is needed to combat the scourge of missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women.
