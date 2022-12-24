Maxine Hagen Obituary

(Red Oak) Jack Baird, well known for his Christmas lights display, passed away on Christmas Day. He was 91-years-old. Sellergren-Lindell-Demarce Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The obituary states, “Besides his love of family and farming, Jack loved everything about the joy and message of hope at Christmas time. When he started hanging lights on the farm to brighten the season for his own children, he had no idea of the joy he would bring to thousands of people as he grew the tradition to what it is today. For over five decades, he was always planning the next additions to enhance the display. His happiest moments each year were hearing from others that the lights made their Christmas more special.”

