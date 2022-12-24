Maxine Hagen Obituary
Funeral services for 92-year-old Maxine Hagen of Atlantic will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. The visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. or one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. The service will be live-streamed, and more details will be available closer to the time of the service on the funeral home website. Memorials will go towards the First United Methodist Church or Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund.
