ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Maxine Hagen Obituary

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lvB82_0jtYS1vP00

Funeral services for 92-year-old Maxine Hagen of Atlantic will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. The visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. or one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. The service will be live-streamed, and more details will be available closer to the time of the service on the funeral home website. Memorials will go towards the First United Methodist Church or Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Ardith Harris Obituary

Mrs. Ardith Jean Harris, age 81, of Anita, IA, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her home in Anita. Funeral arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita, IA.
ANITA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ray Erickson Obituary

Ray Erickson, 53, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Ray is survived by his wife, Vicki. A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. A time of visitation with the family and refreshments will be held immediately following the service.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Charles “Tony” Hunolt Obituary

Charles Antone “Tony” Hunolt, was born at his family’s home in Lenord, MO, on February 27, 1934. He died December 24, 2022, at the Griswold Care Center in Griswold, IA, at the age of 88 years, 9 months, and 27 days. He is preceded in death by...
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Terry Bringleson Obituary

Terry Bringleson, 69, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at CHI Health – Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. Terry Allen Bringleson was born on November 30, 1953, in Iowa City, Iowa the son on Mary Ann Bringleson. He lived most of his life in Atlantic. He worked at Midway Distributing for a few years and also kept busy doing many odd jobs. Terry’s hard work ethic was appreciated by his boss and coworkers.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Duane Schuler Obituary

Duane W. Schuler, age 90, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Heritage House in Atlantic, IA. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA with Rev. Doug Howell officiating. Burial will follow at the Noble Township Cemetery near Lyman, IA. Visitation with the family present will be held from 5 pm till 7 pm at the funeral home on Monday, January 2, 2023.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Deborah Cooley Obituary

Deborah Jo Cooley, the daughter of Dell and Judith Ann (Myers) Wallace, was born December 8, 1954, in Creston, IA. She died December 20, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, IA, at the age of 68 years, and 12 days. Deborah started school in Griswold, moved to...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Linda Fay Obituary

Linda Fay, age 60, of Lewis, IA, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, IA. Survived by her husband Brett Fay of Lewis, and many more family. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.
LEWIS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Funeral services set for Baird Christmas Lights owner

(Red Oak) Jack Baird, well known for his Christmas lights display, passed away on Christmas Day. He was 91-years-old. Sellergren-Lindell-Demarce Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The obituary states, “Besides his love of family and farming, Jack loved everything about the joy and message of hope at Christmas time. When he started hanging lights on the farm to brighten the season for his own children, he had no idea of the joy he would bring to thousands of people as he grew the tradition to what it is today. For over five decades, he was always planning the next additions to enhance the display. His happiest moments each year were hearing from others that the lights made their Christmas more special.”
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Jordan Pierce Obituary

Jordan Christopher Pierce, the son of Jerry Ray Pierce and Pamela Mary (Danker) Jacob, was born November 29, 1983, in Council Bluffs, IA. Jordan died December 25, 2022, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, NE, at the age of 39 years, and 26 days. Jordan grew up in Oakland, where...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Long-time Christmas display operator Jack Baird passes

(Red Oak) -- KMAland residents are mourning the loss of the man behind one of the longest-running Christmas traditions in the region, Jack Baird. Just weeks after the Baird family flipped on their annual Christmas lights display for nearly the 50th straight year, Baird passed away on Sunday at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak at the age of 91. Up until the age of 89, Baird was actively working on his family farm, including the annual light display that has drawn visitors from all around KMAland. In a 2020 interview, Baird said the display started small after taking inspiration from his father-in-law.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Elmquist and Hansen leading Audubon Boys Wrestling

(Audubon) The Audubon boys wrestling team is back in the room preparing for the next stretch of the season. Coach Tyler Christensen has been pleased with the progression of his young team. “I’ve been really happy with the way things are progressing for them. Some pretty new kids to the sport are starting to take hold of some moves and are looking like wrestlers out on the mat.”
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Lynn Grobe retiring from Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors

(Pottawattamie Co.) After serving in various roles for Pottawattamie County for over four decades, Lynn Grobe will retire on January 3, 2023. A Hancock native, Grobe graduated from Oakland High School in 1961, then earned a bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Nebraska Omaha. He served three years in the United States Army, before returning home to assist his dad on the family farm. He and his wife, Carolyn, still reside on the farm south of Hancock. With help from his son, Preston, farming continues to be a family passion.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
ahsneedle.com

Coming Soon to a Theater Near You: New Life Church

A Kid’s Combo: popcorn with extra butter, M&M’s, and a fun-sized Sierra Mist fountain pop. That was my order every time I went to the local theater to watch the curtain rise on every “first.” My first Despicable Me movie, my first Marvel movie, and hundreds of other firsts to come. I had many positive memories in Atlantic’s theater, like the time my dad let me skip school in first grade so we could watch Finding Nemo 3D together, or the times we took class field trips to watch the latest releases. But the show won’t go on any longer, as the curtain will fall for the last time after the new year.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gary “Red” Swenson Obituary

Gary Ray Swenson was born on August 25, 1949 to Elmer and Pauline (Stolz) Swenson in Harlan, Iowa. He attended grade school in the Irwin-Kirkman Elementary Schools and graduated from Irwin-Kirkman High School with the class of 1967. On August 19, 1972, Gary was united in marriage to Nancy Rasmussen...
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Celebrating People Who Go All In, The Avery Andersen Foundation

(Atlantic) It’s been one year since the passing of a former Atlantic and Iowa State University student. 20-year-old Avery Andersen passed away in a car accident near his home in Atlantic, Iowa. He was known to all as a joyful, loving, and enthusiastic young man. Only a few short months after his accident, his family began the process of starting a foundation.
ATLANTIC, IA
WOWT

One of the largest Christmas services in Omaha welcomes guests

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, King of Kings church in Omaha has been celebrating Christmas in a big way. Pastor Greg Griffith says a lot goes into planning. “We began working on Christmas about August to September time frame,” says Griffith. “Just working on what do we want to do, what do we want Christmas to look like? Our production teams start to work on video ideas and compilations. We start working on crafting messages, we start saying what are going to be our guest gift and giveaways.”
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Merlin J. Kraus

Merlin J. Kraus, age 90, of Anita, IA, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Heritage House in Atlantic, IA. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita, IA.
ANITA, IA
doniphanherald.com

Beloved Bellevue family restaurant deemed total loss in Friday fire

OMAHA — Nettie's Fine Mexican Food, a beloved family-owned restaurant with a 34-year history, was devastated by a fire Friday night. Fire crews responded to the Bellevue restaurant at 7110 Railroad Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from Police Lt. Chad Reed. Fire crews continued to fight the blaze into the evening hours, closing down Railroad Avenue as crews from multiple agencies worked to contain the fire.
BELLEVUE, NE
omahamagazine.com

Waverle Monroe: Remaining Unapologetically Herself

Since joining ABC affiliate KETV in 2017, viewers have come to know Waverle Monroe as a high-energy Omaha native with a passion for community storytelling. Now they know her as a cancer warrior, too. Last July, Monroe shared on social media her stage 1 cancer diagnosis, regularly updating followers about...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
21K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy