Georgia State

Cherri Ashton
4d ago

The power lines are stressed to a point of breaking due to the frigid air. There's still humidity in the air which freezes things.

Cherri Ashton
4d ago

Thank you emergency power workers for working during this frigid cold spell and during the holidays. God bless you!

jb swif
4d ago

Ok you saying power outtages. There's no snow or frozen power lines just cold not lower than 25 degrees. So how is the power going out. Seems to Me stuff made up to confuse the Public !!!

Related
The Georgia Sun

Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday

The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?

ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Snow (flurries) in north Georgia

It wasn’t much, but certainly nice to enjoy as a bit of a treat for the frigid temperatures metro Atlantans and the rest of Georgia had to endure the past few days. Snow, in the form of flurries and some snow showers, fell across parts of north and middle Georgia Monday night. Not nearly enough for a true white Christmas on the day after, but a taste of it.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Frigid temperatures causing water issues across SWGA

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - It was a cold holiday weekend and several residents in southwest Georgia are experiencing burst pipes, causing them to be without water for days. WALB News 10 spent Monday contacting local plumbing companies. While some answered, other lines were busy. Tifton, Valdosta, Albany and Americus plumbing companies told WALB their call volume has increased since Friday.
ALBANY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT: Parts of Georgia could see accumulating snow day after Christmas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While we didn’t get a white Christmas, how about a white day after Christmas for some of us here in North Georgia?. A weather system bringing snow to parts of the great lakes region and Tennessee early Monday will bring the chance for flurries and maybe some light snow accumulation in the north Georgia mountains later this evening.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia officials urge drivers to be careful on roads after snow

ATLANTA - Georgia officials are urging drivers to be cautious and delay their morning commutes if possible while crews work on the state's roads. Officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation say their crews have been mobilized and have been actively patrolling routes across north Georgia and in metro Atlanta since mid-day Monday and are trying to treat and clear any snow and ice that remains on the main roads and interstates.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

How Georgia renters can deal with burst pipes, next freeze

DECATUR, Ga. — Hundreds of residents in metro Atlanta are struggling with freezing temperatures. People have posted videos on social media showing flooding in malls, offices and apartment buildings. Tenants have expressed increased frustration as they said they prepared for the arctic blast and are now struggling with the...
DECATUR, GA
wgac.com

State Of Emergency Extended In Georgia

In preparation for more winter weather in certain areas of Georgia, Governor Kemp extended the State Of Emergency until 11:59 pm on Tuesday, December 27. The Governor’s office released the following on Twitter:. In advance of the winter weather expected this evening and out of extra caution for the...
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Georgia Public Service Commission allows Georgia Power to hold off on net metering expansion

The popular Georgia Power net metering program will not expand in Georgia in 2023. The tri-annual Georgia Power Integrated Resource plan hearings before the Georgia Public Commission — sometimes called the Rate Case — encompassed a few topics including expanding or starting a new net metering program, where homeowners with rooftop solar sell the excess energy they generate back to the grid.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

How to avoid pipe problems during cold temperatures

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry don’t often see weather like we’ve had over the last few days, and neither do our houses. Last week, WTOC talked to the folks at the Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority to get some tips for you about avoiding any pipe problems the cold temperatures brought over the weekend.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
11Alive

11Alive

