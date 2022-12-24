Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin forms a short-term range under resistance- can it break out?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lack of significant liquidations meant a breakout was not yet in the works. Binance came under a lot of FUD in recent weeks, but the exchange token...
ambcrypto.com
Can Binance Coin’s big plans of 2023 salvage BNB’s short-sighted dreams?
BNB announces new partnership in the GameFi ecosystem. However, BNB’s price painted a different colour on the chart at press time. Binance Coin [BNB] recently published an update related to its BNB Beacon chain. As per the announcement, the BNB Beacon Chain testnet was expected to have a scheduled hard fork upgrade at block height 34,587,202 and 34,963,303.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s [BTC] bottom is not in yet; should you go short in 2023?
Any further rally and subsequent drop in BTC’s hashrate will pull down its price. BTC market is not yet in the accumulation zone. Currently trading at its December 2020 price level, holders of the leading coin Bitcoin [BTC], might not be in the clear yet as on-chain assessments suggest a further decline in BTC’s price as we gear up to commence the 2023 trading year.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin could witness a rough start to 2023; are these BTC holders responsible?
The count of BTC whale transactions above $1 million clinched a two-year low. Negative sentiment around BTC still lingers in the market. Pegged at 4331 at press time, the count of Bitcoin [BTC] whale transactions that exceed $1 million marked its lowest spot since December 2020, data from Santiment revealed.
ambcrypto.com
XRP short traders could be on seventh heaven and this is why
The President of Palau confirmed its partnership with Ripple to launch a stablecoin. XRP’s day traders were spotted scrambling to make profit. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, the president of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr, confirmed the country’s plans to collaborate with Ripple toward launching a national stablecoin.
ambcrypto.com
MicroStrategy adds 2,500 Bitcoin (BTC) to its bag; sells some
MicroStrategy increased its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings by 2,500 between November and December. The American firm also made its first Bitcoin sale for an average of $16,776 for each BTC. Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy continues to be bullish on Bitcoin‘s (BTC) future despite the current market downturn. The American firm purchased nearly...
ambcrypto.com
Going long on Ripple [XRP]? Here’s the ‘but’ to the current bullish run
XRP was strongly bullish and could hit $0.3829 or above. Open interest increased steadily. A move below $0.3455 will invalidate the forecast. Ripple (XRP) has rallied for the past week, with occasional pullbacks. At press time, XRP was trading at $0.3688, up by 4% alongside a 100% volume increase in the past 24 hours.
ambcrypto.com
Will BNB investors keep a positive outlook despite distrust around CZ, Binance
CZ sends multiple emails to BNB users however FUD remains the same. Activity and weighted sentiment for BNB decline but traders remain positive. Given the ongoing uncertainty in the crypto market, CZ sent out personal emails to. In a recent development, it was observed that CZ had sent out personal...
ambcrypto.com
Will Bitcoin’s hashrate follow history to trigger another BTC decrease? Assessing…
Bitcoin’s hashrate hit a one-month low on Christmas day. Exchange reserves continued declining but BTC excelled in neutrality. The Bitcoin [BTC] hashrate went off the radar on 25 December, hitting as low as 170.6 ExaHash per second (EH/s), CoinWarz data revealed. According to SatoshiActFund CEO, Dennis Porter, the incident occurred due to harsh weather conditions in Texas.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin [LTC]: Do not get carried away by these bullish signs
Whale LTC holdings have rallied in the last few weeks. Bears still had control of the daily market. Litecoin [LTC] holders are set to close the year on an interesting note as the altcoin sees a historical jump in whale accumulation, data from Santiment revealed. According to the on-chain analytics...
ambcrypto.com
XRP could jump on the investor wishlist and these holders can be accredited
Despite metrics against XRP, indicators stood in favor and were positive. The ongoing crypto winter has prevented most cryptocurrencies from increasing their values. However, Ripple [XRP] managed to register some gains over last week. According to CoinMarketCap, XRP’s price increased by nearly 2% over the last seven days. Furthermore,...
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink: Decoding ‘new partnership’ and ‘whale interest’ for LINK holders
Chainlink announced a new partnership with Blueberry. RSI and stochastic were oversold and whale interest increased. Chainlink [LINK] became a much-talked-about topic in the crypto space of late. Blueberry, which unifies the DeFi experience by aggregating and automating the top strategies (that the space has to offer) announced a partnership with Chainlink.
ambcrypto.com
Can Cardano short traders make major moves with ADA dropping to these levels
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The 12-hour bearish order block meant sellers can look for trade opportunities soon. However, volatility could see Cardano rise higher in search of liquidity before a reversal. Cardano...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano investors have every reason to be cautious given ADA’s current range
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ADA lost over 50% of its value in the past three months. ADA could continue to trade sideways within the $0.2530 – $0.2682. Cardano [ADA] has traded...
ambcrypto.com
NEAR Protocol bulls try to overrun a region of resistance — will they succeed?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure on higher timeframe remained bearish. A breakout past the bearish order block would flip the bias in favor of the buyers. Bitcoin [BTC] hasn’t managed...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing whether or not Ethereum’s [ETH] price will fall below $1000
A decline in ETH’s Transaction Count metric suggests that it might touch $1000 in the coming year. On-chain assessment confirmed the prolonged decline in market activity. With a consistent decline in new demand for leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH], its price might fall below the $1000 mark, CryptoQuant analyst Greatest Trader opined.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin: Factors that played a crucial role in LTC’s performance last week
Messari ranked LTC as the second most active blockchain. Litecoin also became one of the top Christmas gainers. Litecoin [LTC] recently made it to the news after it was ranked second in terms of the most active chain in the last 24 hours. This was good news as it somewhat reflected LTC’s consistency in overall performance.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano stands out on the dev activity front; can ADA live up to the hype
ADA’s price action and a few metrics look positive. However, market indicators were against a price hike. Cardano’s [ADA] development activity again helped the altcoin step into the limelight as it outperformed Polkadot [DOT]. Recall that DOT has been dominating the market in terms of development activity for quite some time.
Comments / 0