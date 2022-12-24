Read full article on original website
Belarus Says a Ukrainian Missile Landed on Their Territory
Belarusian officials say a Ukrainian missile landed in their territory Thursday during Russia’s latest bombardment of Ukraine, the state-run Belta news agency reports. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The Belarusian Defense Ministry said its air defenses had shot down what it later determined to be a “S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile fired from the territory of Ukraine.” President Alexander Lukashenko has sent defense officials and investigators to the scene in the Brest region. If confirmed, the incident could be a boon to the Kremlin, which has reportedly been leaning on Lukashenko in recent weeks to directly join the war against Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the reports. Read it at Belta
Princeton Readies Toni Morrison Shows, Artist and TV Host Frank Clarke Dies at 84, and More: Morning Links for December 29, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines CHANGING HANDS. In the Art Newspaper, Gareth Harris notes that an exhibition on the artist Artemisia Gentileschi at the Gallerie d’Italia in Naples, Italy, gives full credit to the pioneering figure for four paintings that had previously been attributed in other ways. The ca. 1650 Triumph of Galatea, for one, is catalogued as the work of Bernardo Cavallino by its loaning institution, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., while the Naples show lists it as a Gentileschi; co-curator Giuseppe Porzio writes that “we believe that she is the owner of the commission and the creator of the composition.” Gentileschi collaborated extensively with other...
Don't be cynical, American bipartisanship is still possible. Here's how I know.
Don't be cynical, American bipartisanship is still possible. Orin Hatch, Ted Kennedy friendship can be a model for a Congress that can address our problems.
Pima County, Tucson grapple with increase in migrants as Title 42 remains
For the last several weeks, a higher number of asylum seekers have arrived at Tucson shelters while the city also continued to receive migrants from El Paso, Texas — even as the nation's top court ruled the pandemic-era border policy known as Title 42 will remain in place. The U.S. Supreme Court voted Tuesday to keep Title 42 in place for now, following a request from 19 Republican-led states, after the law was set to...
2022 was the year the Overconfidence Man fell back to earth
Elon Musk, the platonic ideal of the peculiar self-aggrandizing, self-parodying personality type that thrived during the Trump years. tops this list.
How to travel better, smarter and cheaper in 2023
Pro tips from Times travel journalist Christopher Reynolds on visiting national parks, saving on LAX parking, checking a hotel's fine print and more.
