Los Angeles, CA

Angelina Jolie’s Son Knox, 14, Is Taller Than Her As They Step Out Ahead Of Christmas

By Alyssa Norwin
 4 days ago
Image Credit: SL, Terma / BACKGRID

Angelina Jolie got some one-on-one time in with her youngest son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, 14, ahead of Christmas. The two were photographed out together in Los Angeles on Dec. 23. Knox was a shade taller than his mom, who was also wearing heeled booties, as they walked next to each other heading to the car. At 14 years old, Knox must have recently hit a growth spurt, which was evident on this latest outing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c2nur_0jtYQ93d00
Angelina Jolie out with Knox. (SL, Terma / BACKGRID)

The teenager dressed casual for the day out with his mom, wearing sweats, sneakers and a t-shirt. Meanwhile, Angelina rocked a flowing black dress, which she paired with a matching sweater. She had her hair clipped back in an updo and wore sunglasses, as well.

Angelina shares Knox, as well as his twin sister, Vivienne, with her ex, Brad Pitt. The exes also have four other children — a daughter, Shiloh, 16, as well as three adopted kids, Zahara, 17, Pax, 19, and Maddox, 21. Brad and Angelina have battled over custody since their Sept. 2016 split.

Angelina is often photographed out and about with her kids, while Brad has kept his relationship with the children out of the spotlight since divorcing the actress. However, the actor’s love life has been front and center lately, as he recently started dating 30-year-old Ines de Ramon. Although the two have kept their relationship low key, a source confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the two are “officially” an item.

With so much going on in Angelina’s own life, though, she is unbothered by her ex’s new relationship. “She’s got a full plate just keeping up with [all the kids’] schedules,” a source told HL. “On top of that, her work with the UN is a near constant focus. She’s beyond busy these days, so when it comes to Brad, unless it has to do with their kids or legal issues, it doesn’t get her time.”

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
