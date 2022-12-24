ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Back to school routines can make a difference

LUBBOCK, Texas—No one is ready for back to school after the holidays – especially the little ones. However, there are routines that can make getting back to the school schedule easier. Getting kids to bed early now rather than waiting until the day before school starts again and talking about going back are just a couple ways to help kiddos adjust. Thank you to Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation for these tips. Find out more at condraschool.com.
City of Lubbock offices, some services closed Monday for New Year’s

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced that its main offices and some services will be closed on Monday, January 2 for the New Year’s holiday. Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, January 3. Here is a list of additional closures provided to EverythingLubbock.com...
Vitalant offering a big incentive for blood donors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 100 units of blood are used across the South Plains every single day, Vitalant is in need of all blood types. Brandon Baker with Vitalant says around the holidays it sees fewer donors, causing the blood supply in our area to dwindle. Baker says,...
Waxing the City is more than waxing

LUBBOCK, Texas— Waxing the City provides facial and full body waxing services, brow and lash services to enhance your beauty. They are staffed with trained cerologists to ensure the highest quality for each client. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome. Waxing the City is located at 10305 Quaker Ave Suite 800. Customers can call to find out more at 806-701-2790.
Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - John Romo founded Haircuts & Hope in 2016. His mission was to give back to those in need the best way he knew how, by cutting hair. After six years of giving back, he died on Christmas Eve. “I plan on making this a life-long goal,”...
Lubbock’s Charlotte Russe Closes Forever Today with $1 Sale

Lubbock's location of Charlotte Russe inside South Plains Mall is permanently closing today (12/27/2022) with a $1 blowout sale, according to this Facebook post:. Last day of the sale tomorrow everything is 1$$ Charlotte Russe south plains mall yes that’s not a typo everything is a 1$$ 10 a.m - 9 p.m come clean us out everything must go!!!
11th annual Women’s Health Seminar on Saturday, January 14th

LUBBOCK, Texas—Get your tickets for the 11th annual Women’s Health Seminar hosted by the Inside Out Foundation. The event will be Saturday, January 14th at Texas Tech Frazier Alumni Pavilion. Reach out to the Inside Out Foundation for tickets and more information at 806-722-0750 or theinsideoutfoundation.org.
Arranged is here to organize you for the new year

LUBBOCK, Texas— Arranged is a home organization solutions company. From closests to basements, pantries to bathrooms, playrooms to any room that needs arranged. Wait until you see the color-coded photos on their Facebook page. Plus, they are locally owned and operated. Reach out at arranged.lbk@gmail.com or on Facebook: Arranged LBK.
Dr. Binks gives up tips on getting back in our routine

LUBBOCK, Texas— Dr. Binks made getting back into our routines after the holidays a step-by-step process. Dr. Binks is located at the Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative at Texas Tech University. The NMHI can be reached at 806-742- 6644 or nmhi@ttu.edu.
Lubbock Co. Courthouse announces New Year’s holiday schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Courthouse has announced its New Year’s holiday schedule. The Lubbock County Courthouse and Annex will close at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30. Both will remain closed on Monday, January 2. Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, January 3.
4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!

Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
Passengers respond to Southwest cancellations at Lubbock airport

LUBBOCK, Texas- Amid mass flight cancellations, several passengers at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport expressed frustration while seeking relief on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has had the most cancellations out of all major airlines in recent days. On Wednesday, the company cancelled more than 2,500 flights — 62% of their daily operations. Deborah Henely told […]
Ring in the new year at Cotton Court Hotel

LUBBOCK, Texas—The Cotton Court Hotel is inviting you to attend their New Year’s Eve celebration. What better place to ring in the new year than right here in Lubbock? Dress up or down and enjoy the “Stars That Shine Bright” package; it includes a bottle of champagne, grapes, party favors and more. Book Now: https://bit.ly/3DQ7I95. Find out more details on their Facebook page at Cotton Court, by Valencia Hotel Group or by calling (210) 220-3054.
Lubbock homeless man making an impact

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Devorah King and her family shop almost every day at a Dollar General in Lubbock, she says this is where they noticed Jesse Tennison, a homeless man who spends his days greeting customers and giving back. Devorah King says, “Whatever money he receives he takes it...
McGuire Closes the Cash Till for Final Time

FLOYDADA, TX – After 33 years of service, a familiar face is leaving First Texas National Bank. Jodie McGuire celebrated her retirement last week, capping off a career with the locally-owned firm that began back in 1989. She and her husband, the late Jerry McGuire, raised two children: Justin...
