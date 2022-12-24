Read full article on original website
2 injured in crash on 19th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured in a single-vehicle crash on 19th Street and Salem Avenue. LPD received the call at 1:49 p.m. Responders have closed all but one of the westbound lanes. LPD reports that the occupants sustained moderate and minor injuries.
One seriously hurt after two-vehicle crash near Slide Road, Lubbock police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash in the 500 block of Slide Road on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 5:09 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to LPD. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
Lubbock Christmas day Shooting Leads to Teen Arrested by Police
A Lubbock teen wanted for murder has been arrested by the Lubbock Police Department. At 11:39 p.m. on December 25, Christmas day, the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of East 4th Street. Lubbock Police were responding to a report of shots fired and at the scene discovered 20-year-old Ivan Reed suffering from a serious gunshot wound.
Semi overturned on SE Loop 289, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to the 3600 block of Southeast Loop 289 for an overturned semi with a fluid leak. LPD received the call at 3:17 p.m. Lubbock Fire Rescue initially called for a hazmat team fearing the semi was leaking fuel, but it was quickly discovered it was milk leaking from the tanker.
Teen suspect taken into custody for Lubbock Christmas night murder, police said
The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public's help Wednesday in finding an "armed and dangerous" suspect identified as Jamaree Shepherd, 16, in the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Ivan Reed.
Man shoots at driver during ‘road rage’ in Lubbock, police ask for public’s help
The Lubbock Police Department requested the public’s help Wednesday in identifying someone that officers believe was involved in a road rage incident on December 11 just after 9:00 a.m.
Lubbock boy with autism upset after special needs tricycle was stolen
LUBBOCK, Texas – One Lubbock boy is upset tonight and is asking for the public’s help after his favorite tricycle was stolen. Jude Porras is like any other 11-year-old who loves to spend his time cruising around his neighborhood any chance he gets. “Anytime the weather’s nice, he’ll get on it and he’ll ride it, […]
Crash on N. I27 leaves one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a crash in the southbound lanes of North I-27 near Erskine Street. LPD received the cal at 1:53 p.m. Police say this is a single-vehicle crash. Emergency responders have closed the southbound access road to I-27 in order to...
Biggest impact of 2022, stories this year in Lubbock and South Plains
What happened in Lubbock in 2022? Here's a look at news stories with the biggest impact on the South Plains this year.
Man, age 20, shot and killed in Lubbock overnight
Lubbock Police Officers responded to reports of Shots Fired in the 2100 block of East 4th Street. Ivan Reed, 20, later died.
Passengers respond to Southwest cancellations at Lubbock airport
LUBBOCK, Texas- Amid mass flight cancellations, several passengers at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport expressed frustration while seeking relief on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has had the most cancellations out of all major airlines in recent days. On Wednesday, the company cancelled more than 2,500 flights — 62% of their daily operations. Deborah Henely told […]
Hey Lubbock: This is Why You Aren’t Supposed to Park There
The saga of bad Lubbock drivers is something that we talk about a lot here, and for good reason. While it can easily get old and you don’t need to be reminded of the person that definitely cut you off this morning, there is something that needs to be discussed.
Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
20-year-old dies in Christmas Night shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for the public’s help in a Christmas Day shooting investigation. Lubbock police responded to the 2100 block of East 4th Street just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities found 20-year-old Ivan Reed with serious injuries,...
Waxing the City is more than waxing
LUBBOCK, Texas— Waxing the City provides facial and full body waxing services, brow and lash services to enhance your beauty. They are staffed with trained cerologists to ensure the highest quality for each client. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome. Waxing the City is located at 10305 Quaker Ave Suite 800. Customers can call to find out more at 806-701-2790.
Gun used to kill Monica Lumbrera was revolver outfitted with laser, warrant revealed
An arrest warrant provided new details on the murder of Monica Lumbrera and the arrest of Isaiah Nathaniel Sanchez, 24, in Lubbock County, Texas.
Lubbock’s Charlotte Russe Closes Forever Today with $1 Sale
Lubbock's location of Charlotte Russe inside South Plains Mall is permanently closing today (12/27/2022) with a $1 blowout sale, according to this Facebook post:. Last day of the sale tomorrow everything is 1$$ Charlotte Russe south plains mall yes that’s not a typo everything is a 1$$ 10 a.m - 9 p.m come clean us out everything must go!!!
Double-fatal fire in Lubbock County Friday morning
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office released a statement Friday morning concerning a deadly fire. Two people lost their lives.
Lubbock’s Ramen Shack Looks For Buyer to Keep Restaurant & Truck Alive
Ramen Shack, which has a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Wolfforth and a food truck frequently in Lubbock, is looking for a buyer to take over both operations. The business is hoping to sell "turnkey", meaning it should be available for immediate use with no updates or changes needed. NOTE: Ramen Shack...
Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - John Romo founded Haircuts & Hope in 2016. His mission was to give back to those in need the best way he knew how, by cutting hair. After six years of giving back, he died on Christmas Eve. “I plan on making this a life-long goal,”...
