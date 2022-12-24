ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

2 injured in crash on 19th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured in a single-vehicle crash on 19th Street and Salem Avenue. LPD received the call at 1:49 p.m. Responders have closed all but one of the westbound lanes. LPD reports that the occupants sustained moderate and minor injuries.
Talk 1340

Lubbock Christmas day Shooting Leads to Teen Arrested by Police

A Lubbock teen wanted for murder has been arrested by the Lubbock Police Department. At 11:39 p.m. on December 25, Christmas day, the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of East 4th Street. Lubbock Police were responding to a report of shots fired and at the scene discovered 20-year-old Ivan Reed suffering from a serious gunshot wound.
KCBD

Semi overturned on SE Loop 289, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to the 3600 block of Southeast Loop 289 for an overturned semi with a fluid leak. LPD received the call at 3:17 p.m. Lubbock Fire Rescue initially called for a hazmat team fearing the semi was leaking fuel, but it was quickly discovered it was milk leaking from the tanker.
KCBD

Crash on N. I27 leaves one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a crash in the southbound lanes of North I-27 near Erskine Street. LPD received the cal at 1:53 p.m. Police say this is a single-vehicle crash. Emergency responders have closed the southbound access road to I-27 in order to...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Passengers respond to Southwest cancellations at Lubbock airport

LUBBOCK, Texas- Amid mass flight cancellations, several passengers at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport expressed frustration while seeking relief on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has had the most cancellations out of all major airlines in recent days. On Wednesday, the company cancelled more than 2,500 flights — 62% of their daily operations. Deborah Henely told […]
KCBD

Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
KCBD

20-year-old dies in Christmas Night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for the public’s help in a Christmas Day shooting investigation. Lubbock police responded to the 2100 block of East 4th Street just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities found 20-year-old Ivan Reed with serious injuries,...
everythinglubbock.com

Waxing the City is more than waxing

LUBBOCK, Texas— Waxing the City provides facial and full body waxing services, brow and lash services to enhance your beauty. They are staffed with trained cerologists to ensure the highest quality for each client. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome. Waxing the City is located at 10305 Quaker Ave Suite 800. Customers can call to find out more at 806-701-2790.
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Charlotte Russe Closes Forever Today with $1 Sale

Lubbock's location of Charlotte Russe inside South Plains Mall is permanently closing today (12/27/2022) with a $1 blowout sale, according to this Facebook post:. Last day of the sale tomorrow everything is 1$$ Charlotte Russe south plains mall yes that’s not a typo everything is a 1$$ 10 a.m - 9 p.m come clean us out everything must go!!!
KFDA

Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - John Romo founded Haircuts & Hope in 2016. His mission was to give back to those in need the best way he knew how, by cutting hair. After six years of giving back, he died on Christmas Eve. “I plan on making this a life-long goal,”...
