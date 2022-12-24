SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022-- Intersection announces the sale of 4375 and 4355 W Reno Avenue, a 31,000-square-foot, two building industrial park in Las Vegas, Nevada. The asset sold for $8,400,000 ($269 per square foot). Erik Sexton and Camila Rosales of NAI Vegas represented the seller, Intersection. The undisclosed buyer was represented by Brian Riffel of Colliers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005561/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 19 MINUTES AGO