Related
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne 82-year-old publishes book on time in convent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Barbara Junod is 82 years old. She has always wanted to write a book, and today she held a signing for her first book at Five Star Senior Living Community, where she lives. “The Nun Factory and other horror stories,” is the title and...
WANE-TV
No deal between Philharmonic and musicians; next talks unclear
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Tuesday’s bargaining session ended with no new deal between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Local 58, Fort Wayne Musicians Association, although the two sides appeared to be closer on pay than before. Just before the scheduled Holiday Pops concerts, the musicians went on...
WANE-TV
Salvation Army achieves Red Kettle goal, eyes year-end giving amidst “easiest year” for leadership
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Although there was some worry that the Fort Wayne Salvation Army would miss its Red Kettle Campaign goal, Tuesday’s final count revealed they surpassed their 233,000 dollar target. The final count came in as $292,788, after adding a matching donation provided by Hanning...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne city offices close for Christmas; Monday trash service delayed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne city offices are closed Monday in recognition of Christmas. As a result, garbage and recycling for those with Monday service will be delayed one day this week. City offices will also be closed Jan. 2, but the city still plans to collect...
WANE-TV
When does Allen County issue a travel advisory?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County may not have a travel advisory right now, but this past week, one was issued. But why? Who decides? and under what circumstances?. The answer lies with Bernie Beier, the director of Allen County’s Homeland Security. He decides when they’re issued...
WANE-TV
Frozen pipes cause issues for structures across Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In addition to frigid temperatures and deteriorating road conditions, frozen pipes have also caused problems across Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Director of Public Information Frank Suarez told WANE 15 the city has responded to 14 water main breaks since Dec. 22. On top of...
WANE-TV
Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper to Fort Wayne Post
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police announced Wednesday a recently graduated Probationary Trooper has been assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post. Trooper Blake Kugler graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy Dec. 15 after working as a patrolman with the Kendallville Police Department for four years.
WANE-TV
Ohio police looking for Bryan man missing since November; Family offers $3K reward
BRYAN, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Bryan, Ohio are asking for assistance in learning the whereabouts of a local man who has been missing for over a month. According to a Facebook post from the Bryan Police Department, 22-year-old Noah Johnson was last seen Nov. 18. A Facebook page...
WANE-TV
Post-blizzard car damage build-up, lack of technicians
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After last weekend’s blizzard, slick roads have led to fender benders and ensuing body damage to cars. While the increase may be hard to track, body shop owners have definitely felt an increase in demand. “There will be more people coming and calling,...
WANE-TV
FWA staff battle weather conditions, wait for flights to return
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Plunging temperatures here and around the U.S. Thursday evening set the stage for Christmas weekend’s flight woes. As flight cancellations came through like a rolling blackout, the Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) stayed ready to handle any flight in or out, said Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority.
WANE-TV
Landowner signs purchase agreement for site of new county jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Board of Commissioners (ACC) announced the landowner of the planned location for a new county jail on Meyer Road accepted and signed the purchase agreement Tuesday. With the agreement, Allen County will purchase 140 acres of land with a large existing...
WANE-TV
Coroner: Fort Wayne man dies from hypothermia
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office (ACCO) reported a Fort Wayne resident has died as a result of the recent weather conditions. The ACCO received reports Dec. 23 regarding the death of an 81-year-old man who had been found outside his home by family members.
WANE-TV
Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information about a vandalism at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according the department’s Facebook page. The incident happened Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering outside...
WANE-TV
FWPD: Man leaves suspected home intruder with gunshot wound
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man shot an alleged home intruder Wednesday morning, leaving the other man in non life-threatening condition, according to police. At approximately 7:00 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a home along the 1900 block of Hillside Avenue. Police said a...
WANE-TV
Bluffton Police Department mourns loss of K-9 Riggs
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department (BPD) announced the loss of Riggs, one of the department’s K-9 officers, Tuesday morning. According to the department’s Facebook page, Riggs escaped his enclosure while his handler was away on Christmas Eve and was struck by a vehicle on state Route 1 south of Bluffton city limits.
WANE-TV
Police: IHOP armed robbery suspect connected to prior thefts on same day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, authorities added additional charges to a Fort Wayne man arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened at a local IHOP. On Christmas Eve, police responded to a call of an armed robbery suspect at the IHOP located at 4403 Coldwater Road.
WANE-TV
Court Docs: Man choked, battered woman pregnant with his child
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man is facing five felony charges stemming from a reported altercation where the man battered a pregnant woman and a 9-year-old child, according to court documents. On Dec. 19, police responded to reports of a domestic battery and were told by...
