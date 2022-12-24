ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

WANE-TV

Fort Wayne 82-year-old publishes book on time in convent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Barbara Junod is 82 years old. She has always wanted to write a book, and today she held a signing for her first book at Five Star Senior Living Community, where she lives. “The Nun Factory and other horror stories,” is the title and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

No deal between Philharmonic and musicians; next talks unclear

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Tuesday’s bargaining session ended with no new deal between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Local 58, Fort Wayne Musicians Association, although the two sides appeared to be closer on pay than before. Just before the scheduled Holiday Pops concerts, the musicians went on...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

When does Allen County issue a travel advisory?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County may not have a travel advisory right now, but this past week, one was issued. But why? Who decides? and under what circumstances?. The answer lies with Bernie Beier, the director of Allen County’s Homeland Security. He decides when they’re issued...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Frozen pipes cause issues for structures across Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In addition to frigid temperatures and deteriorating road conditions, frozen pipes have also caused problems across Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Director of Public Information Frank Suarez told WANE 15 the city has responded to 14 water main breaks since Dec. 22. On top of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper to Fort Wayne Post

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police announced Wednesday a recently graduated Probationary Trooper has been assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post. Trooper Blake Kugler graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy Dec. 15 after working as a patrolman with the Kendallville Police Department for four years.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Post-blizzard car damage build-up, lack of technicians

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After last weekend’s blizzard, slick roads have led to fender benders and ensuing body damage to cars. While the increase may be hard to track, body shop owners have definitely felt an increase in demand. “There will be more people coming and calling,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWA staff battle weather conditions, wait for flights to return

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Plunging temperatures here and around the U.S. Thursday evening set the stage for Christmas weekend’s flight woes. As flight cancellations came through like a rolling blackout, the Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) stayed ready to handle any flight in or out, said Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Landowner signs purchase agreement for site of new county jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Board of Commissioners (ACC) announced the landowner of the planned location for a new county jail on Meyer Road accepted and signed the purchase agreement Tuesday. With the agreement, Allen County will purchase 140 acres of land with a large existing...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: Fort Wayne man dies from hypothermia

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office (ACCO) reported a Fort Wayne resident has died as a result of the recent weather conditions. The ACCO received reports Dec. 23 regarding the death of an 81-year-old man who had been found outside his home by family members.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information about a vandalism at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according the department’s Facebook page. The incident happened Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering outside...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD: Man leaves suspected home intruder with gunshot wound

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man shot an alleged home intruder Wednesday morning, leaving the other man in non life-threatening condition, according to police. At approximately 7:00 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a home along the 1900 block of Hillside Avenue. Police said a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Bluffton Police Department mourns loss of K-9 Riggs

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department (BPD) announced the loss of Riggs, one of the department’s K-9 officers, Tuesday morning. According to the department’s Facebook page, Riggs escaped his enclosure while his handler was away on Christmas Eve and was struck by a vehicle on state Route 1 south of Bluffton city limits.
BLUFFTON, IN
WANE-TV

Court Docs: Man choked, battered woman pregnant with his child

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man is facing five felony charges stemming from a reported altercation where the man battered a pregnant woman and a 9-year-old child, according to court documents. On Dec. 19, police responded to reports of a domestic battery and were told by...
FORT WAYNE, IN

