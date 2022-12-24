ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

mainepublic.org

Maine state parks assessing damage from storm

The winter storm that pummeled Maine over the weekend left damage at some of Maine's state parks. Andy Cutko, director of the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, said he visited Popham Beach State Park on Wednesday, and had thought the damage would be worse. "I was expecting it to...
MAINE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Maine

Maine is one of the snowiest and coldest states in the entire US. It’s the northern most state in the northeast and is an important part of New England and northeastern culture. Living in Maine requires learning to live with the snow, as we are about to find out. Let’s discover the snowiest place in Maine, plus a few other facts about the Pine Tree State!
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Maine Highway Deaths The Highest They’ve Been In 15 Years

Earlier today, the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety released a shocking figure - the unofficial number of highway deaths in Maine in 2022 stands at 177. According to the KJ, that makes 2022 the deadliest year on Maine's highways in nearly two decades. In 2007, the death toll on Maine's...
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

How High Does Maine Actually Rank for Power Outages In the US?

Sadly, I'm pretty sure there are still folks out there without power. As I write this, there's still nearly 5000 Versant customers without power. Thankfully, that number is getting lower all the time, but there are folks who've been without for several days at this point. Luckily, I've never had to deal with it that bad. The longest I've ever been out (knock wood) is about 30 hours.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

A different kind of stargazing in Litchfield, Maine

LITCHFIELD, Maine — Angela Archer was doing a different kind of stargazing Christmas weekend when unique formations formed in the ice on Sand Pond in Litchfield. They are called "ice stars" or "lake stars," but are also known to some as "windshield cracks." According to UAF Geophysical Institute, these...
LITCHFIELD, ME
B98.5

Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide

Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
EDGECOMB, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Three families displaced following fire in Sanford

PORTLAND, Maine — Several families have been displaced after a three-alarm fire destroyed a multiunit building in Sanford. All residents were able to safely evacuate the building on Elm Street, but the building is no longer habitable, the Sanford Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday morning. One...
SANFORD, ME
whatsupnewp.com

‘It’s just horrendous’: Highway fatalities top 170 in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is likely to finish the year with its highest number of highway fatalities in 15 years, as a pandemic trend of speeding and reckless driving continues across the state, officials said. The unofficial number of highway deaths stood at 177 on Wednesday, making it...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Shoutout to the Amazing Customer Service at The Great Lost Bear in Portland, Maine

When it’s time to catch up with an old friend over a beer or cozy up in a comfortable environment for the best food, locals know that The Great Lost Bear is the place to go. My family has been calling the Greater Portland area home for generations and among all the things we share in common, The Great Lost Bear has been a local watering hole for us all. What used to be my parent’s spot in high school is now the place I go to grab a drink with friends.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

14 Maine News Stories That Fascinated Us In 2022

Doesn't it just feel like 2022 has flown by in an instant? It seems like New Years Day was just yesterday. In reality, it was nearly 365 days ago!. And, a lot has happened in those last twelve months... A LOT!. Nationwide and worldwide, we saw the total number of...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Open Letter To Those Who Plow Our Roads in Maine

Okay, we need to have a little talk. It's time to focus on the roads. Maine's weather is something that we just can't complain too much about anymore because Mama Nature's favorite child is Florida, we're like the step-child that needs to be snowed on constantly because we didn't put the toilet seat down.
MAINE STATE
