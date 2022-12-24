Read full article on original website
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
BBC
World War Two: Thousands of bombs still left unexploded
There are potentially thousands of unexploded World War Two bombs around Wales, with emergency services still dealing with up to 20 callouts a year. With the coastal towns of Cardiff and Swansea key German targets, many are thought to be in these areas. At the start of the war, the...
BBC
Madame Tussauds: The forgotten killers who were forged in wax
True-crime stories have seemingly never been more popular, but our fascination with the macabre is as old as storytelling itself. Madame Tussaud, who understood the appeal of villainy better than most, famously immortalised the murderous in wax at her Chamber of Horrors, which was recently restored to the London attraction she founded after a six-year absence.
