Effective: 2022-12-29 03:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 1 foot. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...Until noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO