FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway riderWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Deadline nears for no monthly rent for qualifying Bronx residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Resorts World opens new casino in Orange County
Hundreds of players packed in for opening day and wasted no time grabbing a spot at one of the casino’s hundreds of slots and e-games.
‘My husband was thrown out like garbage.’ Monticello woman searches for answers in husband’s unsolved NYC death
NYPD says the Sullivan County man was found dead miles away from his destination in someone’s driveway he didn’t know.
Newburgh restaurant reopen after flooding
Billy Joe's Ribworks on Front Street had flooding in their outdoor beer garden, parts of the restaurant inside and parking lot.
Overnight fire breaks out in Newark home
Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and a cat from 46 Oriental St. The pets were reunited with their owners shortly after.
Police: Bank robbed at Kohl's Plaza Shopping Mall Holmdel; suspect at large
The robbery happened at the Valley National Bank at the Kohl's Plaza Shopping Mall.
FDNY: Fire destroys Brooklyn family home the day after Christmas
A Brooklyn family is now without a home after a fire tore through their house on East 63rd Street.
Police arrest transit authority employee for domestic dispute
A New York city employee is now facing several charges after a domestic dispute, according to the NYPD.
5 years later: Grieving Bronx resident remembers the Prospect Avenue fire
The pain and grieving is still fresh for some residents five years after a fatal fire at 2363 Prospect Ave. that took the lives of 13 residents and injured 14 people.
Official: 2 people injured in Port Jefferson shooting
The two victims were shot between the railroad tracks and Perry Street.
Body found in garbage bag inside vacant Trenton apartment
The bag was found inside a multi-family home on Beatty Street.
Grandmother crashes car into Elizabeth home kitchen
The fire department says that when they arrived, nearby neighbors were tending to the grandmother, whose Honda CR-V ended up in the neighbor’s kitchen.
NYPD: Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing of Rockland doctor, slew of other NYC attacks
The NYPD arrested 35-year-old Roland Codrington in the Bronx this weekend and charged him with murder for the death of 60-year-old Bruce Maurice Henry. Henry was a doctor who lived in the Bronx but practiced out of Nyack.
Police ID man killed in Christmas Eve crash that sent car plunging into Bridgeport Harbor
Police have identified a man killed in a crash that sent his car into the waters of Bridgeport Harbor on Christmas Eve. Police say 33-year-old Jamal Gordon was killed early in the morning the day before Christmas after his car veered off the street and ended up in the water at Stratford and Waterview avenues.
Fire crews extinguish small fire at Rockland County nursing home
According to Rockland County Emergency Services, fire crews were called to Golden Acres Home for Adults on Prospect Street.
Police: Burglars pose as delivery drivers again in Rockland County
They say they’ve been working with Stony Point police to see if the two incidents involve the same subjects or if there’s a connection to the victims.
'My home is destroyed.' Ronkonkoma apartment building deemed unsafe after pipe burst
Those who live at Building 5000 at the Alston Station Square Complex say they lost furniture, clothes and more when a sprinkler system's pipe burst on Monday.
Police: New Rochelle man missing since November found dead in the Bronx
Police say 61-year-old Christopher Corcoran was last seen leaving his home on Nov. 18.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect poses as delivery driver in Stony Point house burglary
The video shows a man walking to the front door, posing as a delivery driver about to drop off a toy car. He knocks and checks to see if anyone is home.
Dogs rescued from massive hoarding situation ready for adoption less than a month later
It began as one of the worst hoarding situations in Ocean County history — but a happy ending is just hours or days away for some of the 180 dogs and cats rescued on Dec. 2.
Police: West Farms shooting leaves 1 dead; 2 in critical condition
A deadly quadruple shooting took place in West Farms on Wednesday night. Residents who live nearby say the people who were shot were there to pay their respects to 26-year-old gun violence victim Carlos Gonzales, who was shot at this same corner two days ago. NYPD officials say that a...
