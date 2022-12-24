ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Police: West Farms shooting leaves 1 dead; 2 in critical condition

A deadly quadruple shooting took place in West Farms on Wednesday night. Residents who live nearby say the people who were shot were there to pay their respects to 26-year-old gun violence victim Carlos Gonzales, who was shot at this same corner two days ago. NYPD officials say that a...
BRONX, NY

