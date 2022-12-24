ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

AEP Ohio expires warning for central Ohioans to reduce power use

By Orri Benatar, Anna Hoffman
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sUr8t_0jtYOh0M00

UPDATE: At 10 a.m. Sunday, AEP Ohio announced the request to reduce power has expired.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio.

Saturday morning, AEP Ohio in coordination with PJM , the company responsible for routing electricity transmissions across 13 states, made an emergency request for customers on its power grid to reduce electricity usage until 10 a.m. on Christmas Day.

When will my street in Columbus be plowed?

The order comes while much of Ohio remains in some form of a winter weather advisory or warning.

The recommendations to lower your electricity made by AEP Ohio include:

  • Setting your thermostat lower than usual, if health allows
  • Postponing use of major electric appliances like stoves, dishwashers, and dryers.
  • Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment, and appliances

Marc Reitter, AEP Ohio’s President said triggered rolling blackouts will only be for minutes not hours. “We’re in that period now where it is supply and demand. So as long as there is enough generation capacity to meet demand then we should be ok but we are in that stretch period where we are at the peak demand so that’s why conservation is incredibly important and hopefully the generation is there to meet it,” Reitter said.

How it will work is they will rotate through each sector or city and shut off their power for a few minutes. Then they will move to the next one until they loop back around to the first sector. This process will continue until they have generated enough power to meet the demand.

Again, AEP said they will do their best to alert customers before it happens should it occur. “I think it is very important to recognize that it is different from June. It’s not like everybody is off. You don’t know when you are coming back on; these are going to be intermittent. Minutes you’re off and I like said it is going to seem more annoying than challenging,” Reitter said.

AEP said at this point they are just trying to prepare and over communicate should this happen.

They say the best ways to conserve energy are by not using appliances like the washer and dryer and unfortunately be a little grinchy by shutting off your Christmas lights if you can.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 29

WDavid Wilson
4d ago

I turned up the heat ....started a load of laundry.... started a load drying and now I'm running the dishwasher too...,. I might even bake something for lunch

Reply
6
Karen Mccabe
4d ago

YES. Unplug everything not in use. Toasters. Can openers. Chargers. TV's. Electric air fresheners. Video games. Computers. Just doing my part to help community keep power!! Please Join In!!

Reply(11)
3
WDavid Wilson
4d ago

Time to open some coal-fired plants we never had this shortage of power when we had coal fired electric plants

Reply
5
Related
Washington Examiner

Ohio ranks poorly for economic freedom

(The Center Square) – A new report ranks Ohio as one of the worst states in the nation for economic freedom. The Economic Freedom of North America 2022, produced by The Buckeye Institute, ranks every state and province in North America based on government spending, taxation and labor market restrictions. The rankings are based on 2020 data, the last year information was available.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s ‘crippling’ private school vouchers will see trial for lawsuit, judge rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 200 public school districts challenging Ohio’s school voucher program can continue to trial, a Franklin County judge ruled earlier this month. In a 22-page decision, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page rejected the Ohio Attorney General’s argument on Dec. 16 that the districts, including Columbus City Schools, lacked […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill naming walleye the state fish flounders in the Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Ohio enjoys a symbiotic relationship with a creature native to its waters: the walleye. Thriving in the cool waters of Lake Erie and the Ohio River, the white-bellied, olive- and gold-colored sportfish generates $1 billion for the Buckeye State each year. A lead weight scandal at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Morning Forecast: December 28, 2022

Overnight Weather Forecast 12-28-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IcBtED. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Better Business Bureau explains travelers’ rights …. As the nightmare drags on for thousands of travelers — five days after...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Department of Insurance urges residents to review insurance coverage

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter can put a financial chill up your spine if you decide to skip your seasonal insurance review assuming you have adequate insurance protection. “Insurance serves as a financial safety net and without appropriate coverage, the financial repercussions can be severe,” Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French said. “Ohioans should review their insurance needs, levels of coverage, and deductible amounts with an insurance agent.”
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Evening weather forecast: 12.28.2022

Overnight Weather Forecast 12-28-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IcBtED. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Better Business Bureau explains travelers’ rights …. As the nightmare drags on for thousands of travelers — five days after...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Columbus moves against apartment owners after Christmas evacuation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Days after tenants were made to vacate their homes on Christmas in frigid weather because of no heat and bursting water pipes, Columbus’ city attorney is moving to speed up the process of wresting away the Latitude Five25 apartment complex from its current owners. The office of Columbus city attorney Zach […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Senate floor at Statehouse floods after pipe bursts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire suppression system pipe at the Ohio Statehouse froze and burst Tuesday morning, prompting water to flood the Senate floor in the century-old building.  The clean-up process will be an “all-day event,” a spokesperson for the Ohio Senate Majority Caucus said, but the flooding had been stopped and the standing […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus road crews continue storm cleanup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s snow emergency is over but there is still plenty of work to be done when it comes to the holiday weekend storm. The city of Columbus is still working Tuesday to clear the city’s streets, focusing mainly on getting the slush off the roads to prevent a refreeze. “You […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bars and restaurants gear up for sports betting launch

Bars and restaurants gear up for sports betting launch. Bars and restaurants gear up for sports betting launch. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-28-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IcBtED. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Better Business Bureau...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus vendors eager for sports betting launch

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus restaurant and bars are awaiting the arrival of sports betting in Ohio next week. Many establishments have been approved to have kiosks in house so guests can place live bets beginning Jan. 1. Mitchell Allen, the owner of Zeno’s in Harrison West, said he thinks this will be a huge […]
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

LIST: Ohio counties with highest, lowest life-expectancy rates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average life expectancy in Ohio is 76.5 years, according to the health data site countyhealthrankings.com. State averages by county ranged from 70.7 to 81.7. The data is from 2018-2020. Below is a list of the 10 Ohio counties with the highest life-expectancy rates, and...
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy