Efforts to sell local landfill continue
With just days left in 2022, efforts are underway to close on a proposed sale of the NABORS Landfill in northern Baxter County before the years closes. In addition to the 698-acre site, the proposed sale would apparently include the facility and property on Rossi Road in Mountain Home that once served as the company’s sanitation office.
AR Dept of Agriculture cautions horse owners following recall of alfalfa product
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture cautions horse owners and handlers in Arkansas following a voluntary recall of alfalfa cubes from Manzanola Feeds due to a possible Clostridium botulinum health risk. The U.S. Food and Dug Administration (FDA) issued a notice on December 17 advising horse owners not to feed Top...
