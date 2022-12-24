ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Drew McIntyre Believes The Samoan Dynasty Conspired To Save Roman Reigns’ Title Reign

The Scottish Warrior was pitted against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship in front of a sell-out crowd at WWE’s first major premium live event for the United Kingdom in Cardiff, Wales. With Drew McIntyre being the home crowd favorite, there was a heavy belief that he would be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW

As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to be a part of the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. This will mark her first appearance for a wrestling company in months. It was also reported that Sasha Banks is done with WWE for the foreseeable future.
Cain Velasquez Was “Uncomfortable” Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE

It should come as no surprise it isn’t the most fun working with someone you humiliated on the world’s stage. Cain Velasquez’s first televised WWE match was at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia, where Lesnar defeated him in a little over two minutes. Cain Velasquez also admitted that he needed more time to develop himself in WWE.
MJF Scheduled To Appear At This Week’s AEW Dynamite

The Devil became the AEW World Champion after defeating Jon Moxley for the title at AEW Full Gear last month. Ultimately, the win solidified his status as a true main event talent that people pay tickets to see every week. Fightful Select have now reported that MJF is set to...
Jim Ross Let Chyna Leave WWE After She Demanded A Million Dollar Contract

As fans are well aware by now, Chyna left WWE after a financial disagreement. Right before she parted ways with WWE, Chyna had told Jim Ross she wanted a $1 million per year deal. This also came during a time when Chyna was adjusting to seeing Triple H romantically involved with Stephanie McMahon.
WATCH: Cody Rhodes Reveals His Plans For 2023

Cody Rhodes is looking ahead for a return. Cody Rhodes spoke on WWE Raw, which was a best of 2022 show. During the interview, Cody Rhodes talked about his monuments return at WrestleMania 38 this year and also talked about his plans for 2023. Currently, Cody is out with a shoulder injury, but he’s working towards coming back as soon as possible.
AEW Dark Results – 12/27/22

AEW Dark (12/27):. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) defeat The Hughes Brothers (Terrence & Terrell Hughes) The Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) defeat Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan. Fuego Del Sol defeats Lucky Ali. “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard defeats Brock Anderson. Be sure to check back with...
WWE Reportedly Planning On Taking One World Title Off Roman Reigns Before WrestleMania

WWE’s current plans for WrestleMania 39 seem to suggest Roman Reigns will lose one of his world championships before the event. According to a report by Wrestling News, if The Rock cannot make the show, then Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. It was added that WWE wants to get The Rock committed before the Royal Rumble, which will get things started for the Road For WrestleMania. The WWE Championship match for WrestleMania 39’s first night will likely see Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre fight for the title.
WATCH: WWE Reveals Best NXT Moments Of 2022

WWE NXT airs every Tuesday on USA network at 8/7c. This year, they’ve went through a lot of changes. From being NXT 2.0 to going back to NXT, having main roster stars compete and even win championships to some stars even being called up. Now, WWE has revealed the top 10 NXT moments of 2022. You can check it out below!
AEW Rampage Live Spoilers – 12/30/22

The New Years Smash edition of AEW Rampage is being taped following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The show will feature Orange Cassidy defending his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against his Best Friends partner, Trent and it kicks off the show. If you wish to not see spoilers, do not read any further.
Tony Khan Defends Miro’s Absence From AEW Television

Miro has not been seen in AEW since All Out, and he has not even wrestled on Dynamite for a few months. This is a huge cause of concern for many fans, as they feel Miro is simply being wasted entirely in the company and deserves better. In fact, Miro’s...
Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Think Vince McMahon’s Retirement Effected WWE’s Stock

Following Vince McMahon’s retirement, Triple H took over as head of WWE Creative. Since then, he has been on a roll when it comes to making huge changes in the company. While speaking on the Christmas episode of AFTER 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about WWE’s current leadership situation. Bischoff made it clear that he is surprised WWE’s stock hasn’t been affected.
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Date Revealed, Set To Air Live After Rampage

AEW Battle of the Belts V is back. According to the TNT schedule, AEW Battle of the Belts V will air live at 11 p.m. ET on Friday, January 6th and will air after a live episode of AEW Rampage. Battle of the Belts V will take place at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR. No matches have been made official as of this writing.
Kevin Nash Wants To See Changes In WWE’s Production Quality

The former nWo member has faced off against numerous opponents in his storied career. He has competed in WCW, WWE and TNA Wrestling over the years. Nash also keeps tabs on what happens in WWE on a weekly basis as he is clearly invested in the product. While speaking on...
Former UFC title challenger Sara McMann signs multi-fight agreement with Bellator

One-time UFC title challenger Sara McMann is the latest addition to the Bellator roster. McMann has signed a multi-fight deal with the Paramount-owned promotion, MMA Fighting confirmed with Bellator officials, to compete in the featherweight division. The move was initially reported by Ariel Helwani. McMann, 42, completed her UFC contract...

