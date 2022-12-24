WWE’s current plans for WrestleMania 39 seem to suggest Roman Reigns will lose one of his world championships before the event. According to a report by Wrestling News, if The Rock cannot make the show, then Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. It was added that WWE wants to get The Rock committed before the Royal Rumble, which will get things started for the Road For WrestleMania. The WWE Championship match for WrestleMania 39’s first night will likely see Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre fight for the title.

2 DAYS AGO