Drew McIntyre Believes The Samoan Dynasty Conspired To Save Roman Reigns’ Title Reign
The Scottish Warrior was pitted against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship in front of a sell-out crowd at WWE’s first major premium live event for the United Kingdom in Cardiff, Wales. With Drew McIntyre being the home crowd favorite, there was a heavy belief that he would be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Major Spoiler On WrestleMania 39 Main Events
It was heavily indicated that WrestleMania 39, being in Hollywood, will include the return of one of the biggest stars in the businhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-r9Nb5F3qoess, The Rock. The Great One is speculated to battle in the main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal title against his cousin, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to be a part of the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. This will mark her first appearance for a wrestling company in months. It was also reported that Sasha Banks is done with WWE for the foreseeable future.
Cain Velasquez Was “Uncomfortable” Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE
It should come as no surprise it isn’t the most fun working with someone you humiliated on the world’s stage. Cain Velasquez’s first televised WWE match was at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia, where Lesnar defeated him in a little over two minutes. Cain Velasquez also admitted that he needed more time to develop himself in WWE.
WWE Had Plans To Call Up Toxic Attraction To The Main Roster Without Mandy Rose
Toxic Attraction was set to be part of the semi-finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament earlier this year. However, they had to be pulled after Dolin suffered an injury. That was the last time the duo was seen on the main roster, but 2023 could be a big year for them.
Stone Cold Steve Austin More Likely To Appear At WrestleMania 39 Than The Rock And John Cena
There is a high probability that Stone Cold Steve Austin will appear at next year’s WrestleMania. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Steve Austin is at the very top of the list of legends who are very likely to appear at WrestleMania 39, more so than The Rock and John Cena.
MJF Scheduled To Appear At This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The Devil became the AEW World Champion after defeating Jon Moxley for the title at AEW Full Gear last month. Ultimately, the win solidified his status as a true main event talent that people pay tickets to see every week. Fightful Select have now reported that MJF is set to...
Santos Escobar Possibly Injured At WWE MSG Live Event
We hope it’s not serious. Santos Escobar competed against Riddick Moss, Kofi Kingston, Shinsuke Nakamura and Gunther in a Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE’s Live Event at Madison Square Garden. Fans in attendance, with video footage, pointed out that during a spot in the match when Kofi double stomped Santos off a ladder, Santos Escobar came down hard on his right leg and immediately grabbed for his knee before rolling out of the ring. In the video, which you can see below, it looks like his leg buckled inwards in a painful way.
AEW Dark Results – 12/27/22
AEW Dark (12/27):. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) defeat The Hughes Brothers (Terrence & Terrell Hughes) The Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) defeat Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan. Fuego Del Sol defeats Lucky Ali. “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard defeats Brock Anderson. Be sure to check back with...
WATCH: WWE Releases Paul Heyman Canvas 2 Canvas
The special council is now in art form. Recently, WWE has been releasing more Rob Schamberger Canvas 2 Canvas videos and we have another one. This time, Rob is painting one of the best managers of all time and the special council to the tribal chief, the head of the table, the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. You can check out this awesome art piece in the video below.
Charlotte Flair Allegedly Struggled With Becky Lynch’s Success
Former best friends, things between the two have apparently deteriorated over the years, owing to a promo Becky Lynch cut years ago in which she referred to Charlotte as “plastic.” On the October 22nd, 2021, episode of SmackDown, Charlotte allegedly declined to join in a choreographed tug of war with the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships.
WATCH: WWE Reveals Best NXT Moments Of 2022
WWE NXT airs every Tuesday on USA network at 8/7c. This year, they’ve went through a lot of changes. From being NXT 2.0 to going back to NXT, having main roster stars compete and even win championships to some stars even being called up. Now, WWE has revealed the top 10 NXT moments of 2022. You can check it out below!
WATCH: Danhausen Ruins RJ City’s Holiday
Danhausen is causing chaos. Christopher Massachusetts, I mean, Danhausen, appeared on RJ City’s “Hey! (EW)” Holiday special. Danhausen cake dressed as Santahausen and did nothing but run a muck and ruin RJ’s good time. You can check out the absolutely hilarious holiday special below!. Be sure...
Ric Flair Thinks He And Eric Bischoff’s Beef Will Be Resolved A Year From Now
Ric Flair wants to know why Eric Bischoff made an example of him. While speaking on his podcast To Be The Man, Ric Flair talked about his issues with Bischoff. Flair stated that he thinks he will be drunk with Bischoff a year from now. ”He don’t got to worry...
WWE Warn Talent To Start Travel For This Week’s SmackDown Early
This week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown will be emanating from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The show will be headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens squaring off against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. There is also a terrible winter weather issue going on, and WWE wants to get ahead of the problem.
Madusa Calls The Wrestling Business “Harvey Weinstein-Ish”
Madusa has always had no filter when it comes to her thoughts on the wrestling business, and she continues to say what’s on her mind. While promoting her upcoming book, “The Woman Who Would Be King: The MADUSA Story,” Madusa discussed the dark side of the wrestling business and even called it “Harvey Weinstein-ish.”
WATCH: Cody Rhodes Reveals His Plans For 2023
Cody Rhodes is looking ahead for a return. Cody Rhodes spoke on WWE Raw, which was a best of 2022 show. During the interview, Cody Rhodes talked about his monuments return at WrestleMania 38 this year and also talked about his plans for 2023. Currently, Cody is out with a shoulder injury, but he’s working towards coming back as soon as possible.
This Week’s AEW Rampage Sees A 100K Jump In Viewership
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage. AEW Rampage’s December 23rd episode brought in 566,000 viewers, with a .18 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 16th episode of AEW Rampage pulled a fast national viewership number of 447,000, with 185k in the 18 to 49 demographic. The overall viewership is down 22% from last year’s number.
WWE Reportedly Planning On Taking One World Title Off Roman Reigns Before WrestleMania
WWE’s current plans for WrestleMania 39 seem to suggest Roman Reigns will lose one of his world championships before the event. According to a report by Wrestling News, if The Rock cannot make the show, then Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. It was added that WWE wants to get The Rock committed before the Royal Rumble, which will get things started for the Road For WrestleMania. The WWE Championship match for WrestleMania 39’s first night will likely see Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre fight for the title.
