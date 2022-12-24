Read full article on original website
Frozen, bursting pipes cause business closings in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - On the heels of sub-zero temperatures and a winter storm, frozen pipes burst across the area at several local businesses, causing closures and repairs. Miss Vickies South in Morton is one of those businesses, now forced to close its doors. Owner Vickie Shipman says a pipe burst during the recent winter storm, causing flooding across the entire restaurant. Fans are now drying out the floor, and the kitchen lights above the grill are still filled with water.
Peoria’s Western Ave. to reopen Friday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Western Avenue between West Malone and Southwest Adams streets will reopen to traffic Friday, December 30. The City of Peoria says landscaping work will resume next spring. Communications Specialist for the City of Peoria’s Public Works Department Nick McMillion says, “now that people will have...
State Farm Insurance claims piling up after winter storm
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The insurance claims have been pouring in at State Farm after last week’s snowstorm. “This is just the beginning. We still have several months to go and this is probably not going to be the last winter storm we see this year.” said spokesperson Heather Paul.
Popular Peoria bar announces relocation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
Displaced by house fire? Red Cross can help.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Volunteers from the American Red Cross were able to provide assistance to those affected by house fires in Central Illinois. According to a Red Cross press release, 16 individuals from seven home fires across Chandlerville, Chillicothe, East Peoria, and Peoria received essential items to meet immediate needs after a fire, including health and mental health services and one-on-one support.
Boil advisory for parts of East Peoria
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A boil advisory has been issued for parts of East Peoria because of an emergency water main repair. The boil advisory is for the following areas after water service is restored. • 602-810 West Muller Road. • Cottonwood Circle. • Cotton Lane. 2808-2913 Meadow...
Homicide charges in Peoria for fentanyl overdose
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman was charged with drug-induced homicide for delivering unlawful controlled substances. According to a Peoria County press release, 58-year-old Sharon Lucy was charged after Angela Price overdosed after consuming fentanyl delivered by Lucy. Her arraignment date is set for Dec. 29.
Prep Sports Recap: State Farm Holiday Classic, Pekin Tournament get underway
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The State Farm Holiday Classic got underway on Tuesday with games all over the Twin Cities. Normal Community boys lost to Bradley-Bourbonnais 48-44. Normal Community girls beat Wheaton Warrenville South 42-34. Morton girls beat Springfield 72-44. The Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament also tipped off Tuesday.
Two names released in fatal Saturday fire in Ottawa
The names of two people fatally injured in a Saturday fire in Ottawa have been released. They are 44-year old Arthelia Brewer and her daughter, Melani Embry, age 3. Firemen found them in a bedroom and rushed them to OSF St. Elizabeth's where they succumbed to their injuries. Preliminary autopsy findings indicated both died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide intoxication.
Pet of the Week, December 28th
Meet Kin and Lola. These two were brought in when their previous owner discovered they were allergic. They’re still young and they’re ready to settle in to a new forever home. You can get more information on them with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
LaSalle Sheriff Blotter
If you have had a few, it doesn't matter if your car is moving or standing still in a parking lot. Just after 6PM on Monday, 34 year old Charles Uphouse of Streator was arrested for allegedly sitting in his car in park with a Blood Alcohol Level above .08.
Thousands Raised For Ottawa Fire Survivor; No Names Released Yet In Fatal Blaze
More than $15,000 has been raised for a teenage boy who has lost his mother and a sister in an Ottawa apartment fire. Nicole Leal of Marseilles has started a Go Fund me account on behalf of the unidentified boy who is reportedly being treated for his injuries in a Peoria hospital. You can donate to the online account by clicking here.
Dream Center opens its doors as a warming center during the winter storm
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dream Center Peoria is just one of many sites offering relief during the bone-chilling winter weather. The Dream Center opened its doors as a warming center for those needing a place to stay and get a warm meal during the bone-chilling temperatures. Those with the...
One injured in two-vehicle crash outside Sterling Middle school
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One individual was injured after a two-vehicle crash outside Sterling Middle School Tuesday. According to Peoria police, a dump truck and another vehicle were involved in the crash on Sterling Avenue. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. This...
Peoria daycare center to open in new year
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Another daycare option opens up on the south end of Peoria next month. Tuesday, the Tri-County Urban League offered an open house event for families to learn more. The kids got to make some crafts, as well. The center will start with eight kids - including...
Was A Stop at Wally’s As Fun As Buc-ee’s?
Last year I spotted a new place to stop on the way to Chicago and get off the road. Definitely, a tourist trap kind of place called Wally's on Interstate 55 in Pontiac, modeled after Buc-ee's. So does it live up to the hype?. Wally's bills itself as "Home of...
Recent Ottawa High Graduate Passes After Cancer Battle
An Ottawa teen whose courageous battle against cancer brought schools and communities together has died. Seventeen-year-old Landon McAlpine passed away at his home on Monday. Landon first started feeling sick around Christmas of last year. The next month he was diagnosed with colon cancer. A Facebook page called “Landon's Fight” documented McAlpine's battle. Fundraisers were held in the past year including students from both Ottawa and L-P coming together this past football season to show support and raise funds for McAlpine.
Man Charged With Carjacking Elderly Man Outside Peoria Hospital
A man is facing charges after an elderly man was carjacked while leaving OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Police say Gabriel Messenger approached the 91-year-old victim Monday morning while he was removing snow from his vehicle. After a brief struggle, Messenger got into the victim’s vehicle and sped away. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officers later located the stolen vehicle and arrested Messenger on charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking and Aggravated Battery.
Teen arrested after hijacking 91-year-old’s car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teen was arrested after carjacking a 91-year-old man’s car while he was leaving OSF St. Francis Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, 19-year-old Gabriel M. Messenger was arrested for aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery. Messenger approached the victim while he...
Animals die during barn fire in North Peoria area
PEORIA, Ill. – No people are injured, but a number of animals are dead following a barn fire in the North Peoria area. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, who says crews from Chillicothe and four other departments responded to the barn on North Kenneth Street, not far from Dean Street and Galena Road, at 12:49 P.M. Thursday.
