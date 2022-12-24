ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

'The fire service saved my life': Wisconsin fire departments invest in young people to recruit and empower future firefighters

Emmanuel Mielke was nervous when he started his first day as a firefighter in February at a station in downtown Madison. But he had a head start. Mielke already met some of his colleagues when they were his instructors at the NextGen Responders Academy, an emergency medical responder and fire training certification program for high schoolers.
Is Wisconsin experiencing more freezing rain?

Winter in Wisconsin conjures images of skiing, snow angels, snowmobiling and other cold-weather fun. But it can also bring dreaded events like freezing rain and ice storms. One person asked Wisconsin Public Radio's WHYsconsin if the state is experiencing more freezing rain and "wintry mix" events as the climate changes.
Gov. Evers Inauguration Ceremony live coverage Jan. 3

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 beginning 11 a.m. WPR will carry live coverage of the inauguration of Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Sara Rodriguez. The ceremony, hosted by WPR's Shawn Johnson and PBS Wisconsin's Frederica Freyberg, will include musical performances, the oath of office and speeches from elected officials. Tune in on all WPR live streams and stations.
