Read full article on original website
Related
wpr.org
Food pantries experiencing extremely high demand this holiday season
With inflation pushing up the price of groceries, more people in Wisconsin are turning to food pantries for help. The cost of food at home has gone up 12.4 percent since this time last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. Suzanne Becker is the executive director of Feed My...
wpr.org
'The fire service saved my life': Wisconsin fire departments invest in young people to recruit and empower future firefighters
Emmanuel Mielke was nervous when he started his first day as a firefighter in February at a station in downtown Madison. But he had a head start. Mielke already met some of his colleagues when they were his instructors at the NextGen Responders Academy, an emergency medical responder and fire training certification program for high schoolers.
wpr.org
Central Wisconsin ski resort to launch major expansion after state approval of Rib Mountain plan
Wisconsin's largest ski resort will launch a significant expansion after the state approved a new master plan for Rib Mountain. The plan also calls for the creation of new hiking, climbing and mountain biking trails at the central Wisconsin state park. The ancient quartzite hill outside of Wausau is already...
wpr.org
2022 was a 'historic' year for abortion. Now, advocates on both sides are looking ahead to next year.
When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade in June, it left the legality of abortion up to individual states. In Wisconsin, an abortion ban first enacted in 1849 immediately took effect, and legal abortion in the state virtually ended. "It has been a really historic year," said...
wpr.org
Is Wisconsin experiencing more freezing rain?
Winter in Wisconsin conjures images of skiing, snow angels, snowmobiling and other cold-weather fun. But it can also bring dreaded events like freezing rain and ice storms. One person asked Wisconsin Public Radio's WHYsconsin if the state is experiencing more freezing rain and "wintry mix" events as the climate changes.
wpr.org
Gov. Evers Inauguration Ceremony live coverage Jan. 3
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 beginning 11 a.m. WPR will carry live coverage of the inauguration of Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Sara Rodriguez. The ceremony, hosted by WPR's Shawn Johnson and PBS Wisconsin's Frederica Freyberg, will include musical performances, the oath of office and speeches from elected officials. Tune in on all WPR live streams and stations.
Comments / 0